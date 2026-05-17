ADC Interview with "The In Between" author Mila Golubov!

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Greetings After Dinner Conversation subscribers! Todays interview is a bit of a departure for us at ADC. Instead of limiting our video interviews to authors solely featured in our magazine, we have have decided to use our platform to spotlight new and upcoming authors who have caught our eye on the Substack platform.

Today we are featuring Mila Golubov and her publication The In Between.

This interview was an absolute blast. We touch on so many important topics including AI, joblessness, marketing, techniques for growing your Substack, where ideas come from, whether or not to choose a writing niche, attracting paid subscribers, branding, and how not to use AI.

I hope you enjoy watching the interview as much as I enjoyed conducting it. And make sure to check out Mila’s work at The In Between.

-Drew

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Bonus content not featured in our video interview:

Mila’s “Cheat Sheet” for growing your Substack-

Ha no official cheat sheets but here’s some tips. Participate in haiku/last line challenges- allows you to tag bigger accounts and get your skills out and become a go-to for others cause they want to see what you do. Subscribe to accounts with open chats, most people just read posts there instead of in emails. Restacking is favored by the algo. Lives/podcasts are also currently favored. Find ways to playfully tag people in work. Most people will subscribe to you it you are positive and support their work a few times. Following or being followed doesn’t actually get you into the feed consistently so sub or be subbed when you can. Collabs will help visibility most larger creators will collab with you if they like your style but there’s some people on here that just love to collab with others for the don’t of it like ethereal poetry or Damian.

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?:

Rawls, Hobbes and Marx.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?:

I tend to approach fiction with sociological implications, current events and historical precedence in mind.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?:

Moonwalking with Einstein, A Molecule Away From Madness, The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, The School Of Life.

What authors on Substack do you enjoy reading/think others should know about?

Labyrinthia Mythweaver, A Writers Voice, Nicole K Writes, Shae/Yuck Fiction, Laura B Shadows

Author Bio:



Mila Golubov is a playwright. An author. A poet. A screenwriter. An avid reader. A teacher. A spiritual explorer and a long-time creative director. Her work currently explores all things woo woo, the fall of capitalism, heady sci-fi, witchy rituals, natural analogies, divergent thinking, conscious AI and so much more. milagolubov.com