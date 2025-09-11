Interesting Free Newsletter Partners

Nomad for Less - Become a budget-savvy globetrotter with our insider insights 🌎✨ Join thousands of subscribers and start exploring for less!

The Story Grid - Learn how to write stories readers will love so much, they tell their friends about it. Based on 30+ years experience as a writer and editor.

🏆AWARDS:

Rated "Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024" by Chill Subs

Rated "Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024" by Chill Subs

Rated #1 "The Very Best Literary Magazine" by Ranker

Rated “Top 50 Fiction" on Substack

Print Mag Subscription

📰 NEWS:

Did you know we sell themed books of our previously published short stories? Our newest is “Interpersonal Ethics” but you can view/buy the full list on our website as well as Amazon.

🖥️ Want a book club with a focus? We have started a Meetup Page for our virtual/zoom and in-person short story discussion groups. Join today!

🗑️ We’ve been having issues with our emails heading to the dreaded SPAM BIN! Please add afterdinnerconversation@substack.com to your email address book!

🆘 Volunteer as an acquisition reader and help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that make you think. If you’re interested, just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up.

👩‍🏫 Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Tina

Get 30 day free trial

Take the poll for this week’s story, “ Damnatio Memoriae ”:

(It’s completely anonymous…and fun!)

Last week’s poll results:

📖 Weekly Short Story

Damnatio Memoriae by Alexander B. Joy

Narrated by the Foolosopher

Yo soy yo y mi circunstancia, y si no la salvo a ella no me salvo yo. José Ortega y Gasset, Meditaciones del Quijote

One of the first principles the diplomatic corps inculcates is that we mustn’t judge a society by how it appears at the present moment, but by how far it has journeyed from the barbarity of its past. In matters of diplomacy, this framing is essential. If you cannot train yourself to view foreign lands through generous eyes, then you won’t last long in our line of work. We diplomats are told to recall the dark days when a country’s heretics burned at the stake, for example, whenever we witness its denizens amassed in protest against vaccine distributors or rights for the marginalized. The corps teaches us not to fixate on the hostility toward such obvious scientific or cultural advancement, but to appreciate that the resistance has grown peaceful and comparatively harmless—that its violence has sublimated from the body to the body politic. The throng that in olden times would beat a dissident bloody now inflicts no physical damage upon themselves or others beyond the stress of raised voices. Privilege this progress, the corps advises; remember that we, too, once affronted the world’s enlightened powers, as our own history now affronts us.

(Is this not why the saying in our language goes, “Clean gloves hide dirty hands?” Like all received wisdom, it whispers of hard-won truth, freighted with generations of reckoning. I have always taken it to mean that the pursuit of the moral course often stems from a duty to atone—though I have no reason to believe mine the definitive interpretation.)

In that spirit, I submit the report you now read. My aim in writing this account is neither prescriptive nor proscriptive. I intend only to relate, without fear or favor, the details of our newly discovered neighbor Etescanate’s most unique juridical innovation—for, as your earlier letter requesting this study indicated, it is in our national interest to understand the legalistic framework that Etescanate considers its crowning achievement. I will not pretend to grasp the rationale behind our interest; whether we seek to emulate Etescanate’s practices or extirpate them is not my place to decide. I shall instead hope that my ignorance of the matter means no further biases cloud my observations, and allows me to offer a clearer picture to those who must steer our nation’s course of action.

As you know, Etescanate prides itself on the humaneness of even the harshest sentences permissible under its laws. To this end, the nation’s proudest accomplishment—if not its defining feature—is the punishment that, in the Etescanaten tongue, is called the “death penalty.”

Our interpreters assure us that the translation is accurate. Yet the Etescanaten method bears little resemblance to what we associate with the term. And I confess that, because my post has so long removed me from my native soil, I am unsure whether our average citizen would regard the Etescanaten death penalty with admiration or horror.

I am unsure whether our average citizen would regard the Etescanaten death penalty with admiration or horror.

To explain the matter clearly, some context is necessary. The Etescanaten approach to capital punishment has, for most of its history, followed a path of development not unlike our own. Our archival research suggests that Etescanate, even dating back to its earliest days, has implemented some form of state-sanctioned killing.

There exist fragmented manuscripts written in ancient dialects of Old Etescanaten that reference ritual sacrifices of human beings, but it is unclear what end they served—whether they were performed in appreciation or appeasement of gods from now-extinct religions, for instance, or whether they had some punitive basis. (Their exact methods are also, perhaps mercifully, lost to time.) But as the rudiments of Etescanaten civilization crystallize through the ages, so too does the Etescanaten penchant for record-keeping, resulting in troves of steadily more vivid and illuminating documentation for us to analyze. The people of Etescanate have long regarded public memory with a veneration that other cultures typically reserve for holy matters; consequently, they and all their ancestry are diligent recorders of all the minutiae of official occurrences. Their writings therefore feature a level of detail that, depending on one’s frame of mind, is either lurid or comprehensive. Thanks to this custom of theirs, we have reliable accounts of Etescanate’s state-mandated executions through the centuries.

One such narrative, from what we might term their medieval era, recounts the fate of a man condemned for murdering a local magistrate. (The trial proceedings reveal he had initially aimed for regicide, but settled for this symbolic blow against the crown due to the insurmountable logistical hurdles involved in decapitating the head of state.) The record tells of how the local authorities carted the man to a public square, whereupon they bound him to a wooden scaffold erected expressly for the occasion of his punishment. Following the instruction of the courts, the lawmen first rent the flesh from his breasts, arms, thighs, and calves with red-hot pincers. The knife with which he killed the magistrate was heated to blistering temperatures, then pressed into his open palm; and once the metal had melded with the charred skin, a measure of burning sulfur drenched the mutilated hand. Where the man’s flesh had been stripped, his executioners poured a meticulously proportioned mixture of molten lead, boiling oil, liquefied resin, melted wax, and sulfur—a formula that cauterized the wounds while relieving none of their pain. Its primary application was to prolong the condemned’s life until the final act, in which he was drawn and quartered by four horses in full view of the gathered onlookers. In this instance, the logic of the death sentence remains ambiguous; we are uncertain whether its exacting methods sought to emphasize the enormity of the condemned man’s trespass, or to deter those who might continue his efforts.

Later iterations of Etescanate’s death penalty retain the element of public spectacle, but attempt to expedite the condemned’s demise rather than protract their suffering. A century after the episode of the magistrate killer, we observe a shift toward procedures of a swifter character. There is a short interval in which the standard approach is to behead the condemned with a heavy axe—ideally in a single stroke, though the records acknowledge the occasional complication. Then, during a period comparable to our Enlightenment, mechanical precision replaces unreliable human muscle, and the task of beheading falls to specialized devices invented to fulfill that purpose exclusively. The most widely adopted of these devices resembled an oversize box cutter, and boasted a 95% success rate. When it worked as intended, it would cleave the skull from the spine with such speed that the medical professionals of the time believed the brain expired before it could register the pain of the blow. (The unsuccessful five percent instead demonstrated the brain’s remarkable reluctance to deactivate after sustaining mortal injury.)

The Etescanaten death penalty continues in the same vein for the next several centuries, changing only insofar as it adopts new technologies that make public executions more reliable and efficient. Strategic applications of the rope, the bullet, and even the electrical current each briefly have their reign. But before reaching its present incarnation, Etescanate’s death penalty undergoes one final instar.

Around the same time that Etescanate develops mass broadcasting, the element of spectacle begins to fade from their procedures. (It appears that the public square diminishes in importance as the allure of mass media turns the living room into the primary nexus of Etescanaten social life.) As Etescanaten society retreats indoors, those activities that once occupied the agora soon follow. Their death penalty accordingly migrates from the open air of public space to the enclosure of the prison. With the change of environment come certain adaptations. It becomes unnecessary—and architecturally unfeasible—to employ the unwieldy machinery of death within the confines of walls and ceilings, and therefore the mechanisms shrink to a more compact, more intimate scale. A needle’s point supplants the guillotine’s blade; the work of gallows scaffolding passes to the circulatory system. What remains is a syringe containing a lethal chemical cocktail, administered in sterile and unceremonious quarters not unlike a hospital room.

For a time, Etescanate celebrates this new model as a triumph of compassion. Shielded from the braying masses, the condemned are conferred some small measure of dignity and privacy, entrusted to the ministrations of their chosen spiritual advisor and the technician who injects the fatal dose. The whole affair is conducted with the same courtesy shown when renewing one’s license to drive—which is to say that it is as mundane and respectful as any other transaction between the citizen and the state. The chemical formula, too, draws praise for its thoughtful composition. It is engineered for painlessness, containing certain soporific compounds that, in principle, take effect long before the lethal ingredients, and place the condemned in a sleep so deep as to spare them the pain of the ultimately fatal substances. Yet skeptics maintain throughout the injection’s tenure that the formula contains barbiturates enough to stem only the outward expression of suffering—not its perception.

Thus the arc of Etescanaten history shows the evolution of lethal corporal punishment from public spectacle to semi-private affair, from wanton mutilation to clinical procedure. In it we may recognize shades of our own society’s progression, though perhaps not a one-to-one correspondence. Yet we must note that Etescanate reads their own arc as bending toward justice. For them, the cruelty of the past reinforces the magnanimity of the present. They do not go so far as to claim that the present redeems the past. But Etescanate sees the present as the end of the arc—in other words, as the culmination of the ethical trends that the nation has so zealously pursued since its inception.

And here the Etescanaten way departs from ours.

And here the Etescanaten way departs from ours.

Like so many watershed moments in history, Etescanate owes its penal innovation to an accident of chance. In the late 21st century, an incident occurs at one particular prison in which none of its condemned inmates die from their injections. Some of them are left with debilitating physical injury, while others appear unscathed. Yet, to a person, each of these prisoners experience amnesiac side effects. A handful find themselves unable to recall a single detail from the day of their “execution.” Others misplace the previous decade of their lives. The two most pronounced cases lose all but their names, forgetting even the function of the plumbing fixtures in their holding cells. Investigations into the incident discover that the parties responsible for brewing the lethal chemicals erred in several key calculations, unintentionally creating a compound more mnemonically devastating than the waters of the River Lethe.

Soon the Etescanaten government funds further research into this mysterious substance. (One imagines them abuzz with the bewilderment of the ancient Japanese, who, upon feeding toxic fugu to an enemy of the emperor, are forced to conclude that certain parts of the fish must be edible when the man remains alive.) The initiative yields prompt dividends. Within a timeframe exceeding their rosiest predictions, Etescanate comes to possess an arsenal of memory-deleting agents. Their efficacy varies. Some penetrate the brain with lockpick precision, absconding with the single recollection they were designed to target. Several bleach the mind entirely, wiping every iota of chalk from the board when erasing its marks would have done. There are even a few varieties that induce only a temporary lapse in remembrance, shoving a sector of memory aside like a pendulum bob until it swings back into place after a few hours or days.

Yet all these developments leave the government of Etescanate with a new concern. What to do with these chemicals? It is the old problem of the hammer in search of a nail. They recognize that they have stumbled upon the solution to something. But what could that something be? (The hammer never questions whether it ought to pound nails. It asks only where to find them.)

To everyone’s astonishment, an answer arrives from a humanitarian quarter.

A particularly conscientious segment of the Etescanaten populace, who in prior years have labored tirelessly but unsuccessfully to wean Etescanate off its appetite for capital punishment, believe these advancements in memory science have opened an inroad to compromise. What if—they ask, in a blitz of op-eds and books and mass media appearances—what if we could institute a form of death penalty where nobody dies?

They explain that their primary objection to the death penalty has always been that it ends somebody’s life, which they hold to be impermissible under all but the most extreme circumstances. (“Is this not why we dub murder a crime in the first place?” they argue.) Yet they concede that the state may have a legitimate need to do away with certain subjects who have proven extraordinarily dangerous or beyond reform.

But suppose there were a way to bridge these opposing viewpoints. What if it were possible to remove the offending subject without taking their life? Surely this would appease both sides.

Then the abolitionists point out that such an arrangement is, in fact, possible. For Etescanate now possesses a technology that can rinse the brain of any and all memories, including its memory of itself. If you erased a person’s own record of their identity, expunging everything they ever knew about themselves—their family and friends, their favorite color, their every skill, their past and their plans for the future, the name to which they answered, and the vast store of experiences accrued over the course of a life—then have you not eliminated that person? You’d be left with a body whose mind is a blank slate, blameless and pliable, ripe for becoming a whole new person. And that becoming would not be so hard to initiate. It would be as simple as assigning a new name, and providing the support necessary to launch a new life: a place to live, a care assistant, some furniture and belongings to disguise the new beginning as simply another day. And, lest the newcomer be subjected to undeserved cruelty, they need never know what their body’s former occupant had done.

In all, the abolitionists claim, the procedure would be comparable to plucking a flower from a flowerpot to give some new bloom its chance at the soil. Why discard the entire vessel when we can yank the offending plant up at the roots?

The proposal becomes the subject of vigorous debate. Yet it proves agreeable even to Etescanate’s most Hammurabic thinkers, for it seems to satisfy everyone’s prerequisites for justice. The wicked receive their comeuppance. The state obeys its own maxim of “thou shalt not kill.” And nobody else—at least by any medical definition—is compelled to die so that peace and tranquility may reign supreme.

It does not take long for Etescanate to adopt the measure, and revise their penal codes accordingly. Where the harshest sentence in the land was once the erasure of the body, the new capital punishment is the erasure of the mind. The tools of execution from yesteryear are suddenly looked upon as instruments of torture, and consigned to a part of the past that is revisited only in contrition.

All that Etescanate’s sentencing laws retain from those dark days is the terminology. They keep the phrase “death penalty” for this highest punishment to serve as a foil for the crown jewel of their legal system. They believe its lustrous humaneness shines all the more brightly when its name connotes the inhumanity that might have been.

As I have not forgotten the purpose of this report, let me mention here that Etescanate delights to share their mnemonic technology with any nation that seeks it. Their belief in its ethical superiority is genuine, as is their conviction that its widespread adoption makes the world a better place. And, of course, Etescanate recognizes the unspoken element of soft power in disseminating the defining aspects of their culture. Like any aspirant on the international stage, it does not displease Etescanate to see the world reflect their image.

Yet, if you will permit me, I should prefer to end this account with the lone aspect of the Etescanaten case that resists my poor powers of interpretation. It concerns a phenomenon whose importance I struggle to articulate, but that I have been unable to put from mind since learning of it. Perhaps you who are accustomed to decoding the manifold and often contradictory signals of statecraft will better understand how—or whether—to gauge its significance.

It is true that Etescanaten law forbids its courts from issuing a conventional death sentence. At its most severe, the court may revoke the convicted person’s memory of who they were or what they did, and compel them to begin life anew as a different person. But it recently came to my attention that this law constrains only the state. The court is not permitted to choose bodily death for the condemned any longer. However, the condemned are still allowed to choose it for themselves.

Etescanate does not advertise this alternative. No judge may suggest it. No lawyer may allude to it under penalty of disbarment. Journalists do not write of it for fear it will be laughed off as a conspiracy theory, and the few artistic interpretations Etescanate’s novelists and playwrights have mustered receive no more credence than any other work of fiction. If reality is what people mutually acknowledge to be the case, then for Etescanate, the conventional death penalty does not exist.

Even so, Etescanate is a nation of compassion. So long as it harms no other, they will not deny the condemned their last wish. If it occurs to the condemned to request that their life be ended in both mind and body, then the state in its infinite mercy will oblige.

If it occurs to the condemned to request that their life be ended in both mind and body, then the state in its infinite mercy will oblige.

And oblige it does. Multiple mnemonic technicians have in secrecy sworn to me, independently of one another, that they have all borne witness to such requests. Many have even mixed the fatal drugs themselves—always on a volunteer basis, they assure me, and only after giving the matter a great deal of thought. They tell me they’ve compressed it into lozenge form now. It’s as simple as swallowing a pill with a sip of water and going somewhere comfortable to wait out one’s remaining moments.

Yet none have any idea how the condemned think to ask for this option. Where does that knowledge come from? Is it some bestial memory, tucked in an inscrutable fold of the brain—the same instinct that impels ailing pack animals to brave the wilderness in solitude? And knowing it’s a possibility, why select it? Would there not be the hope, however faint, that some fragment of you would persist after Etescanate’s usual methods have their way?

I have yet to resolve these questions, but in truth, it is because I have not investigated them further. For they are not the questions that trouble me.

The mystery that haunts my waking hours, driving me to distraction in the day and sleeplessness at night, is the question of frequency.

To a person, the technicians have said the number of conventional death requests are far from insignificant. By my estimate, the percentage would freight any census with a consequential demographic. And this puzzle I cannot solve.

What is so terrible about Etescanate’s methods, I wonder, that drives even the most desperate of its prisoners into the arms of oblivion?

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

One of the arguments in the story is that under the new government procedure, “no one dies.” Do you agree with this statement? If you were scheduled to be punished for complete memory erasure, would you instead choose to die? Is the complete memory erasure more, or less, humane, than the death penalty being used in a painless way? Do you think removing a person’s total memory of self will remove them from being a repeat offender? What, do you think, causes someone to be a criminal? The narrator says he does not know what % of people choose death over memory erasure. If you had to guess, what do you think the % would be and why?

What do YOU think? Leave a comment!

Leave a comment

MISSED the last story?