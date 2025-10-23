“From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Available now for the winter holidays!”

Hello everyone,

Whaddya know, it’s my short story! T. Jack Dansen and I narrated this podcast together at his studio and it was a fantastic learning experience for me. I hope you’ll forgive my attempt at acting, but I think you’ll see why the story required it. Enjoy!

AWARDS:

Rated “Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated “Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated #1 “The Very Best Literary Magazine” by Ranker

Rated “Top 50 Fiction” on Substack

Print Mag Subscription

NEWS:

🆘 Volunteer as an acquisition reader and help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that make you think. If you’re interested, just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up.

🖥️ Want a book club with a focus? We have started a Meetup Page for our virtual/zoom and in-person short story discussion groups. Join today!

👩‍🏫 Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Tina

Get 30 day free trial

Take the poll for this week’s story, “An Unspeakable Life”:

(It’s completely anonymous…and fun!)

Last week’s poll results:

📖 Weekly Short Story

An Unspeakable Life by Tina Lee Forsee

Narrated by Tina Lee Forsee and T. Jack Dansen

It was a perfect fall afternoon when Muriel found out she was pregnant. Tourists snatched up apple cider by the gallon at farm stands. Leaf peepers stood on the side of the road with their cameras aimed in all directions; wherever you looked, a quintessential New England landscape waited to be captured. But Muriel barely noticed the crisp air as she sat on the front porch pulling crumbling pieces out of the wicker chair and flicking them into the grass behind her. Keeping the indicator low in her lap so the neighbors couldn’t see it, she stared at the test result in disbelief.

Her neighbor’s cat caught sight of her and bounded over. Echo was a big black cat with bright green eyes who came over every day at around four thirty when his owner returned from work. At the top of the porch steps he let out a clipped meow.

Muriel said hel-lo sadly back. She let Echo jump in her lap and climb up until their noses touched. His rear end lifted high each time she stroked him, then settled, then lifted, then settled. His claws extended and retracted from furry mounds of feline knuckles as he kneaded her chest. She pushed her face into Echo’s warm neck, letting his fur stick to her cheeks and tickle her nose. They got on well like that for the next fifteen minutes or so until he caught sight of a squirrel.

Muriel reached out. “Don’t go, please…”

Already she missed that warm heft of a small life in her lap.

When Charles came home from work she told him she had something to tell him.

“Sure,” he said, “just let me get these groceries in.”

She followed him into the kitchen and watched him put his bags on the counter. “I just want you to know that I have been taking my pills,” she said, standing furtively in the doorway. “I don’t know how this could’ve happened…”

The truth was, she might have let the pills lapse at one point.

The truth was, she might have let the pills lapse at one point. She couldn’t really remember. If she had, she wouldn’t have had unprotected sex during that time. Of course, she must’ve, but how could something like that have escaped her notice? Anyway, what mattered was the future. They had a situation to deal with.

After a pause—the time it took Charles to connect the dots—he pinched the bridge of his nose and held his face in this position. “You’re pregnant,” he said, his voice muffled by his palm. “You couldn’t have waited until after dinner to tell me this?”

Muriel rushed to take out the skillet, but Charles stopped her. He said it wasn’t like they could go on with dinner like normal. Not now. They had to talk.

She pulled out a chair from the kitchen table and sat down. He leaned forward to scooch his chair in. “Okay.” He let out a hard sigh. “So. We could, uh...”

“I’m not getting an abortion.”

“Wait a minute,” he said. “Shouldn’t we discuss this?”

“Not up for discussion. I’m not doing it.”

Charles was speechless.

“It’s my body,” she said matter-of-factly, “so it’s my decision.”

“This is not the time for hackneyed arguments.” He crossed his arms. His gray eyes narrowed. “We’re about to be married. This is a decision that affects both of us.”

She opened her mouth to speak, unsure of what she’d say, but he interrupted, “You promised me you didn’t want children. Remember that?” He unfolded his arms. “We had a serious talk about this at the beginning. I told you it was very critical to me that we know ourselves well before we start a life together. That we be honest with each other. I didn’t pressure you, did I?”

She glanced down at a crumb under his chair before shaking her head.

“I hope not,” he went on. “I asked you to think long and hard about whether you wanted to commit yourself to me, knowing how I feel about children.”

“I did think long and hard,” she said. “But things change. People change.”

“No, no. Don’t—”

“You can’t expect people to stay the same forever. Your demands on me were totally unrealistic.”

His eyes widened. He stood abruptly, his chair rumbled against the wood floor as he pushed it back. He moved toward the back door. “It’s called holding yourself accountable.”

“Where’re you going?”

“Groceries in the car.”

The screen door slammed behind him, pushing cold air into the room.

“Don’t tell me you never changed your mind!” she called after him.

No response.

Memories from their college days came back to her. She sifted through them in search of proof that Charles was not the unwavering, unvarying person he imagined himself to be. The best example she could come up with was the time she’d made a surprise visit to his dorm room and had caught him sprawled out on the floor smoking pot and listening to Ani DiFranco. As far as she knew, that could very well have been the last time he listened to something besides National Public Radio.

She sat at the breakfast table pondering this for a bit longer before following him out to the driveway, where she found him staring into the trunk. She came over to his side, but he seemed determined not to look up. In the next-door neighbor’s window the silhouettes of Echo’s owners were sitting down for dinner. “Charles?”

“How could you…how could you forget to take your pills?” His hand formed a fist, his knuckles grew whiter and whiter as if he were attempting to physically strangle his thoughts. “No. You didn’t forget.” He swung around, stuck a finger in her face. “You did this on purpose! You wanted a baby—”

“Don’t you dare point your finger at me!” She slapped his hand away. “I did not do this on purpose!”

He took an apologetic step back, apparently stunned to find himself behaving this way. “You did it on purpose.” Now he sounded strangely calm. “You tricked me.”

“Fine.” She grabbed nearly all the bags out of the trunk. “Don’t believe me. Don’t believe your own wife. Aren’t I lucky to be in such a trusting relationship!”

She had made it to the house and was struggling with the weight of the groceries to reach the handle of the screen door when she heard him say, almost to himself, “Not wife. Fiancée.”

She threw open the door, rushed inside, and dumped the groceries on the counter. She heard the trunk slam. Several minutes passed before Charles stepped into the kitchen, carefully closing the screen door behind him.

“I’ve heard of women who accidentally get pregnant.”

“I’ve heard of women who accidentally get pregnant.” He made air quotes on ‘accidentally.’ “They give you the puppy dog eyes and they say I want the baby, I’m going to keep the baby. What can the man do? He can either leave her and feel forever guilty about the child, his child, who has to grow up without a father, or he can step up and take responsibility—be a man, as they say.”

Muriel tried to interject, but he held up his hand. “Please, let me finish. Maybe he’s partly to blame for the unplanned pregnancy, maybe not. But in any case…”

She pulled out a bag of peas and tossed it into the freezer. The bag ricocheted out and landed on the floor with a sandbag thud. She bent over to pick it up, tossed it back in, and quickly slammed the freezer closed before the bag could tumble out again.

“…whose idea is it to keep the baby? Not his. He never gets a say in that. Maybe he thinks, I’ll be a family man, I can do this, I’ll be a good father—because that’s what he has to think. He doesn’t have a choice, you see, not if he’s a half-decent human being. So he tries to make the most of it, he works hard to be a good father, a good husband. But he soon finds out there’s only so much love to go around, and it all goes to the children. Everything for the children.”

“You need to lay off the psychobabble. Where do you get these ideas?”

After placing the potato chips on the wrong shelf of the pantry, Charles continued, “You won’t be any better off, you know. You think motherhood will be so meaningful, but you aren’t thinking about what the everyday reality will be like. You’ll quit work to stay at home with the baby and everything will be okay at first, not great, and we certainly won’t get any sleep, but everything will be okay until one day you’re at a dinner party or a book club and someone asks you what you do for a living, and you answer, I’m just a stay-at-home mom. You’ll see the way they look at you and you’ll think, Why did I give up my career to change diapers? You’ll point your finger at me. Why didn’t he give up his career? Go do the dishes, you male chauvinist pig! You mop the floors, you cook the dinner.”

Muriel didn’t know where all this was coming from, but her conviction that she could not give up the baby was growing stronger throughout the course of his tirade.

“So you’ll go back to work.” He paused only to cram a box of cereal into the pantry. “You’ll have to take an entry-level job alongside kids barely out of college. Doesn’t matter that you don’t need to work, that as a doctor I make more than enough money for our family, because the bottom line is, you think being a stay-at-home mother isn’t worthwhile. We’ll have to hire people to do all those things you gave up because you didn’t feel respected enough. Housekeepers, gardeners, and if the children are still young, babysitters, tutors, drivers, all that. You’re tired all the time. We barely see each other. What’s the point in being married? Oh, right. How could I forget? We’re staying together for the children. Or maybe we get a divorce and we have a whole new set of responsibilities, lies to tell ourselves, our children.”

“You don’t want me to work? Fine, I won’t—”

“As for the children—I’m almost done, Muriel, just let me make this last point—we don’t know what they’ll be like. We can’t know. Suppose we turn out to be the best parents in the world. Doesn’t matter. It’s always a crapshoot. I’m telling you. You never know what you’re gonna get. What if they turn out to be drug addicts, rapists, murderers, terrorists? No one thinks it can happen to them, but it happens. Oh, I shouldn’t have stopped using condoms! How could you do this to me when I trusted you! I trusted you! We could’ve been happy. We could’ve traveled the world, we could’ve been free. We weren’t gonna fall in line, were gonna be in love! Truly in love! We were gonna be different.” He grabbed her by the shoulders and gave her the what-have-we-done look. “Didn’t you want to be different?”

She wriggled free and scowled. His hands fell to his sides. She noted that with some satisfaction. She wanted to say, There’s nothing wrong with wanting children. Wanting to procreate is in our nature. As a doctor, as a man of science, you ought to know better than to pick a fight with biology.

Instead she said, “I’m having the baby. I know it was a mistake, but I’m gonna own up to that mistake. You can be free. Do whatever you want. Go hang out with your buddies at the bar and live your twenty-something life forever.”

“Oh yeah, that’s what I do!” He threw his hands up in the air and walked away in mock defeat, but then at the doorway he spun around. “I...”—he beat his chest—“go and hang out at the bar with my buddies!” He pointed at the door, as if the bar were just on the other side. “You see me there every night, falling out of my barstool. It’s just me and the guys sitting around belching and scratching our balls.” He gesticulated wildly, even going so far as to grab his crotch. “See? It begins already. When you accuse me, me, of being an irresponsible dude, you’re parroting your women friends. You don’t mean it now, but one of these days you’ll come to truly hate men, to hate me. And it all starts right here. It starts with kids. The seed of discord.”

The groceries had all been put away. With nothing left to do, they stood at opposite ends of the galley kitchen facing each other with their arms hanging loosely by their sides. They stared each other down like a couple of Wild West gunslingers preparing for a shootout.

“Here’s the thing…” She tried to keep her cool. “I’m keeping the baby. You need to think about the real reason why, and stop telling me that it was all some feminist conspiracy against you. Since when did you become an expert in psychology? You just need to think before you tell me I’m...” her volume suddenly increased, it had gone way up, but she caught it in time, she remembered to keep cool, keep cool, “before you tell me I’m just like every other woman you’ve hated in your life. You can’t do that to me. You can’t pigeonhole me. I won’t allow it.”

“Fine,” he said. “I won’t pigeonhole you. But I want to ask you something. Why did you get pregnant?”

“I told you, it was a mistake. Don’t start this shit.”

“Then fix the mistake.”

“I can’t.”

“Can’t? Or won’t?”

“Fine, I won’t.”

“That’s my point. If you don’t want to compromise—you know that’s what a marriage is, don’t you? You know it’s not about being your own person and all that feel-good nonsense they tell you on Oprah, as if being your own person were some grand accomplishment—if you aren’t capable of compromise, I don’t think I can ask you to be my wife. You know marriage is hard? Hard. It’s not for the fickle.” For no reason at all Charles looked out the window and stared into the blackness beyond. He lowered his voice. “I thought I knew you, Muriel, but apparently I don’t. Maybe it’s a good thing we never got married. Maybe now it will be a clean break for both of us.”

Here, finally, at last, the ultimatum. Why hold back now?

Here, finally, at last, the ultimatum. Why hold back now?

“Fine then!” She wadded up a few empty plastic bags and chucked them into the garbage. “A clean break! Then don’t you talk to me about compromise!” Her words came out in a stream of fury. “How are we gonna compromise anyway? Have half a baby and abort the other half? You have no idea what this is going to be like for me—as usual, you only think of yourself. You think, ‘Me me me how’m I gonna make out!’ You wanna talk about the future? Don’t you know what will happen to me if I get an abortion? Hm? It never crossed your fucking mind, did it? You never thought about the anguish I’ll go through when I murder my child. Murder! How can you ask me to do that? You want me to kill my baby? You’re not a decent human being. You, you’re the murderer!”

Charles grabbed his coat and left. She heard the car start, the tires crunching the gravel on the driveway.

Mechanically, mindlessly, Muriel shuffled into the living room and sat on the edge of the couch. She regretted saying the thing about half a baby. That was just stupid. Why couldn’t she have said something better? How did he come up with all that right on the spot? Did he stay awake at night composing such speeches, just in case? Whereas half the shit she’d said didn’t even make sense. Fuck you, you fucking articulate fuck.

Oh, Charles. Why must everything in the world be planned? No one really knows what will happen next. In the next minute she could fall down the stairs, both she and the baby could die. Or Charles could choke on his own self-righteous words and suffocate.

Angry tears welled up in her eyes. She tipped into a fetal position and let the streams flow across her temples and onto the couch pillow. Some spilled into her half-open mouth, but she didn’t mind. In fact, she relished their olive saltiness.

Before long she found herself staring into the fireplace mumbling lines of retribution, replaying the thing in her head until she got it right, the way it should have been:

I’ll raise the child all by myself if I have to. I don’t need you.

Pitiful.

I never treated you as a stereotypical male, not the way you’re treating me.

No, that didn’t work. The grammar was off or something.

You call me fickle because I am a human being who changes over time. But what about you? You think you’re the epitome of reason and stability, but you insist our entire relationship be premised on your impossible demand!

There, that would have done it.

With residual rage she swiped her eyes with the back of her hand, frowned, and went upstairs. She thought about washing up, but instead just crumpled into the darkness of their bed. When she pulled the blankets over her head, the darkness was so complete she couldn’t tell whether her eyes were open. Maybe it was just as well.

She woke up late the next morning and for a split second was surprised to find Charles’ side of the bed empty. She touched the place on the mattress where his body would have been. She pictured his naked figure, the solid weight of it next to hers, emanating its assuring warmth. The waxy scent of his scalp lingered on his pillow like a snuffed-out candle.

As she made the bed, carelessly and cockeyed, unable to see out of her swollen eyes, she thought of how a civil conversation might have been conducted. She was amazed to have forgotten a lot of her anger toward Charles, amazed by the heaviness of his absence.

Could she utter a single word without getting that I thought I knew you look? How could she explain herself? How could she convey to him that the mere mention of abortion brought to mind a long knife going up into her vagina, chopping her apart from the inside out? But there was more to it than that. How could she explain this new feeling, this desire for a warm little body in her lap, that tender weight of an unspeakable life?

How could she explain this new feeling, this desire for a warm little body in her lap, that tender weight of an unspeakable life?

What if she could promise to love the child and him, equally, no matter what? No, what if she could promise to love him more? What if he could believe her?

The next month Muriel and Charles decided to get officially married. They had been living together for a long time and everyone was growing worried they would never tie the knot. They’d been putting it off; there was always a more convenient time next spring, next summer. But with the pregnancy, they both felt it was time to make the commitment.

They made up when Charles walked into the living room one morning. He’d been missing in action for a whole week. He found her in the kitchen making coffee, still in zombie mode, just going through the motions of living.

She would never forget the moment she heard the front door unstick as it opened, rattling the window next to it, followed by his timid footsteps. The way his shoe squeaked, catching on the warped floorboard by the couch.

When she heard him, she came running out to the living room, frowning.

His expression mirrored hers, his bloodshot eyes guarded and suspicious. She expected him to ask for his things. Instead, he took a step toward her, the corners of his mouth pulling up with effort.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Muriel says she didn’t intend to get pregnant; do you believe her? Do you think a person on birth control pills ever accidentally gets pregnant? Would it matter if Muriel’s reason for not getting an abortion is because she now wants a baby, or for religious reasons? Muriel says, “Don’t believe your own wife. Aren’t I lucky to be in such a trusting relationship!” Is she right? Should spouses generally accept that their significant other is telling them the truth? Should Charles get a say in if they keep, or abort, the pregnancy? Why/why not? Why do you think Muriel really wants to keep the baby? Why do you think Charles really is so against having the baby? Do you think Charles and Muriel should still get married?

What do YOU think? Leave a comment!

Leave a comment

MISSED the last story?