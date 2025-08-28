Interesting Free Newsletter Partners

Take the poll related to this week's story, "The Growing And Weeding Of Dandelions":

📖 Weekly Short Story 📖

The Growing And Weeding Of Dandelions by Tim Sharp

Narrated by T. Jack Dansen

The boardroom looked like it belonged in an office building, not a spaceship. The chairs had rolling wheels, there was a cup full of pens on the table, and the floor was carpeted. Spin gravity wasn’t a luxury on the Dandelion, it was a given.

Faux windows lined two of the boardroom walls showing a forest scene with simulated sunlight pouring in. A woman in a lavender officer’s uniform picked up a remote from the table, pressed a button, and tossed it back. The sound of a deadbolt locking into place came from the door and the sunlight from the faux windows vanished, replaced by pinpricks of starlight on the velvet black of space.

“Alright Will, tell them what you just told me.”

A gangly man stood up from his seat, fidgeting with the hem of his shirt. He turned to the other two seated occupants of the room and spoke. “Kepler-17d is emitting radio.” His eyes dashed nervously back and forth between the two seated individuals.

The woman on the far side of the table looked to everyone else to see if she’d missed something before speaking. “Ok, and what does that mean?” Her moss green scrubs matched her eyes.

“It means that someone down there has built a radio emitter,” the woman in lavender interjected, hands behind her back.

Both seated participants jerked upright in their seats, looked at each other, at Will, and then back to their captain.

“That’s not possible,” the seated man said. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit with a number of dark stains.

“I verified the results a dozen times,” Will replied. “I even got some lab techs to confirm the readings using different equipment and techniques. Someone on Kepler-17d is definitely emitting radio.”

“How do you know it’s not naturally occurring?”

“Because it’s aimed directly at us,” the captain interjected again.

The woman in green sat back in her seat. “Well, shit.”

The man was still leaning forward, elbows on the table. “And you’re sure?”

“Within five sigma.”

“That settles it then,” the man in orange said before leaning back into his chair. “We’re not alone anymore.”

Silence fell over the room. Will retook his seat and started fiddling with the cuffs of his shirt.

The captain turned and stared out one of the faux windows as though she could see the alien planet ahead. The woman in green started biting her nails.

“Would you stop that? It’s very annoying,” the man in orange said, after a few minutes.

“Really?” the woman in green scrubs said. “That’s your big concern? Me biting my nails? Do you have any idea how far up shit creek we are right now? Where the hell are we going to go? What are we going to do?”

“Calm down,” the captain interrupted. She leaned forward placing two hands on the table. “I think we all know what’s at stake here. Let’s work the problem. What are our options?”

“Is it a problem?” the man in orange asked. “I mean, what’s to say we don’t just colonize the planet anyway?”

…what’s to say we don’t just colonize the planet anyway?

“Because it’s not our damn planet, Frank,” the woman in green shouted. “There are already people there. People who evolved there.”

“They’re aliens, not people and so what?” Frank shot back. “Because they’re born there, they own it? Does that mean I own an empty patch of space a few light-years back because I was born there? What about all the other planets we colonized? None of the colonists we dropped off on those hunks of rock were born there. Building settlements on planets no human was born on is kind of our whole thing.”

“This is different, and you know it,” she said, returning her fingernails to her mouth.

“Why though?” Frank asked looking around the room. “I thought we gave up on the whole idea of being linked to the land as a species when we shot ourselves into space. Being born in a place doesn’t mean it belongs to you any more than you belong to the place. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be here.”

“So what? Do we just show up and take over?”

“Why not?” he said turning to the astronomer. “Will, they’re sending radio directly at us, right? Focused beam?”

Will jumped at the sound of his name. He quickly began rifling through a stack of papers he’d brought. Once he’d found the page he was looking for he slid it across the table to Frank and replied. “There’s a lot of attenuation from how weak the signal is, but it’s definitely aimed at us.”

“Ok,” Frank said examining the technical aspects of the paper. “So, they’ve got radios barely strong enough to send a signal a light-day out. That puts them where? The early 1900s? I’m pretty sure we could’ve colonized Earth if we’d arrived in the 1900s. And they were about to start fighting the early world wars. These aliens should be pushovers.”

“That’s genocide Frank,” she said dropping her hands away from her mouth. “What’s wrong with you? I can’t believe you’re even suggesting this.”

“I’m not suggesting genocide,” he said putting the paper down on the table. “I’m also not not suggesting it. All I’m saying is that if we want to colonize their planet, they can’t stop us.”

“I don’t think that our capability to colonize the planet is the issue here,” the captain said. “The question is: should we?”

“Yes, obviously we should. I just explained how we definitely can and if we don’t then Anna is right. We’re screwed.”

“Don’t agree with me,” Anna shot back.

“It can’t be that bad, can it?” Will asked. “We’d be fine, right?”

“The problem is that we don’t know,” Frank replied. “We’re a Gardener Ship, Will. We drop off colonists, equipment, and supplies, collect raw materials and head out to the next target star with a skeleton crew. Over the journey, we build up our population, process the raw materials, build new equipment, and prepare for another drop-off. We’ve done all that. We’re at the drop-off. If we continue on our way, we’ll have a full ship for at least six generations. We’ve never done that before. The Dandelion isn’t designed for it.”

“We don’t know that for sure,” Anna replied. “There’d be centuries for us to fix the problems and keep everyone alive.”

There’d be centuries for us to fix the problems and keep everyone alive.

“As the Chief Engineering Officer,” Frank said. “I can tell you we won’t. If we don’t colonize the planet, we don’t get raw materials. Without the raw materials, how are we supposed to build the equipment needed to maintain the ship for the next 400 years?”

Anna paused for a moment looking out the window into space. “We could make contact with Kepler-17d and request aid,” she said turning back to the group. “Explain the situation.”

“Early 1900s remember? The amount of resources that we’d need would bankrupt a continent worth of nations.”

“We won’t know unless we ask.”

“But then they’ll know how screwed we are,” Frank replied. “I don’t imagine it’ll take them long to figure out that we desperately need those resources. Need, Anna. Our people will die if we don’t get them. We can’t give them a choice.”

“Frank is right,” the captain said solemnly.

“Captain—”

“About the resources, Anna. We need them. Everyone on board will die if we can’t manufacture new parts during transit.”

“Even if we get the resources,” Frank said. “What’s the game plan for the next 400 years? We’re already bursting at the seams, two families per unit. Do we implement population control? Even if we get the population under control, what’s everyone going to do? Everything needed for colonization is already done. We’ll have centuries where 95% of the population will have nothing to do. If I remember my history correctly, high unemployment rates are very bad for stability, which is something we’ll need on a ship full of people.”

“There’s also no guarantee that this won’t happen again,” Will said sheepishly.

Everyone in the room looked at Will who immediately looked down into his lap.

“What do you mean Will?” the captain asked.

“Well, it’s been a long time since we’ve left Earth, over a thousand years. Entire civilizations have risen and fallen in less time. What if this is just the beginning? What if humans were just a little early to the scene and now every habitable planet is populated with aliens?”

“That’s an excellent point Will,” Frank said to the astronomer before turning back to Anna. “What’s to say we don’t arrive at the next star and find it occupied too? Do we just live on this ship forever?”

“You’re just making shit up now,” Anna said. “We have no idea whether or not that’ll be the case. We could just as easily assume that the people on Kepler-17d will receive us with open arms. I mean, this is our first contact so it’s definitely theirs.”

“And we’re talking about colonizing them,” Frank replied. “That typically doesn’t go well for the colonized group.”

“Yes, but we’re better than our ancestors,” Anna said. “They were guided by racist and bigoted ideals. We aren’t. There’s no reason why we can’t leave their culture and traditions alone and only help them technologically.”

“You’re talking about uplifting?” the captain said.

“Exactly,” Anna replied. “Let’s say that humans did evolve a bit early but now everything is populated. This moment right here, with the four of us, could be the start of a galactic federation but only if we work together.”

“Ok but we have no idea what these aliens are like,” Frank said. “For all we know, they could practice ritual sacrifice for breakfast or be riddled with diseases that would wipe our colonists out.”

“As the Chief Medical Officer,” Anna said. “I can tell you that won’t happen. The chance that there’s a pathogen that could cross the evolutionary divide and develop on completely separate planets is minimal.”

Minimal isn’t non-existent

“Minimal isn’t non-existent,” Frank retorted. “And what about the ritual sacrifice for breakfast?”

“I ignored it because it’s incredibly racist Frank,” Anna said. “Just because they aren’t as developed as we are doesn’t mean they’re savages. The early 1900s remember? That’s where you placed them. How many ritual human sacrifices were happening in the 1900s?”

“You’re right. How silly of me,” Frank replied throwing his hands up. “Instead of human sacrifice, we were only using chemical and nuclear weapons on each other and committing genocides.”

The captain slapped her hand down on the table. “Cut it out, both of you. We’re arriving at Kepler-17d by the end of next month. We need a decision.”

“Why don’t we put it to a vote?” Will suggested. “Let the crew decide.”

“Putting it to a vote is the same thing as deciding to colonize the planet,” Anna replied.

Will looked to Frank and the captain.

“Anna is right,” Frank said. “The colonists make up the vast majority of the crew and we’ll never get them to vote against colonization, even if they have to fight off a bunch of bloodthirsty aliens to do it.”

“We’re not putting it to a vote,” the captain said. “This decision is on us as the executive officers.”

“Shouldn’t Faith be here then?” Anna asked.

“No,” the captain replied. “She’s in charge of the colonists once they get planet side but until then it’s up to us.”

“Why is it up to us?” Anna asked. “What right do we even have to make this decision? We’re deciding the fate of a people, a culture we know nothing about.”

“It doesn’t matter if we have the right or not,” the captain said. “We have no choice but to make a decision. We’re on an intercept course. Doing nothing is the equivalent of deciding to colonize the planet.”

“Actually,” Will started. “According to the latest telemetry, we still have one course correction left before we’ll intercept Kepler-17d. If we do nothing, we won’t get close enough to colonize.”

“Maybe that’s the best option,” Anna said. “After all, what makes our lives more valuable than theirs?”

“They’re our lives,” Frank replied looking around the room dumbfounded. “Us. Me, you, Will, the captain, and everyone on board. It’s aliens on Kepler-17d. We don’t know them, and we certainly don’t owe them anything. I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation.”

“I feel like we’re a little more advanced than that Frank,” Anna said. “Would you kill a hundred people just so that you could live?”

“This isn’t a thought experiment Anna, it’s real life,” Frank said. “There are real families and real people and real children that are going to die if we don’t colonize that planet. We wipe them out and take the planet, it’s the safest option for us.”

“You’re an asshole.”

“Look, we can still preserve their culture and artifacts. Future generations can study the aliens because we’ll know there will be future generations. Every colony the Dandelion has founded is still transmitting to us. We know this will work and keep our people safe.”

“Captain,” Anna said. “Are you listening to this?”

“At this point, I’m listening to all options.”

“This is ridiculous,” Anna said standing up from her chair. “Why are we looking at this like it’s an all-or-nothing situation? There are so many other options besides their genocide or all of us dying. We could try coexisting. Humans learned to coexist with each other eventually. Why couldn’t the colonists do it with the people of Kepler-17d?”

“Because once this ship leaves, the colonists are on their own,” Frank said. “They won’t have an army, air force, or navy to protect them. If the Kepler-17d aliens decide to stop coexisting, the colonists will be wiped out. It wouldn’t even take all the aliens to turn against the colonists, just one powerful enough group. Do you really think anyone on that planet would give up their lives to help a bunch of, to them, aliens?”

“Couldn’t we stop and make sure that doesn’t happen?” Will asked.

“Come on,” Frank said turning to Will. “You know stopping isn’t an option. We need to maintain our momentum to escape the star’s gravity well. Even if we take on fewer resources than we should and burn our engines like hell, at best we’ll buy ourselves six months where we’d be in transport range.”

“I mean, why don’t we make this our final stop?” Will said. “The locals wouldn’t risk attacking knowing the Dandelion was in orbit.”

“And give up the mission?” Anna and Frank said in unison to both of their annoyance.

“Yeah,” Will said quietly. “If finding our target planets already inhabited is going to be the new norm, then maybe it’s time we stop and settle down for good.”

“A thousand years, Will,” Frank said. “That’s how long ago our ancestors started this journey. We’re not just colonists, we’re explorers. A hundred generations of them spreading humanity across the stars to ensure our survival. Are you really ready to give that up?”

“I don’t know, maybe. Isn’t it better than a bunch of people getting killed though?”

“Have we made it far enough?” Anna asked.

“What do you mean?” Frank said.

“Have we traveled far enough to ensure humanity’s survival? There’s no way a single event could wipe us all out anymore, right?”

Everyone looked to Will who fell deep into thought. His right hand was in front of him writing equations into the air. After a dozen calculations, his attention returned to the room.

“No,” Will said. “There are still a couple of things that could wipe out Earth and all the colonies we’ve founded.”

“And how long do we have to make course corrections before we’re locked into doing a flyby?” the captain asked.

“A few days at best,” Will replied. “I’d have to check the simulation for an exact number but we’re very close to entering our insertion window.”

Another silence fell over the room before Frank broke in. “Well, so far meeting aliens sucks.”

“Agreed,” Anna replied.

“Well, it’s our job to make sure that it sucks the least,” the captain said. “Go grab some coffee, a change of clothes, and make yourself comfortable. We’re on the clock and we need to make a decision. The fate of our people and those on Kepler-17d are at stake.”

“And how are we even supposed to do that?” Frank asked. “There are still a million things we don’t know.”

The captain turned and looked out the window.

“Let’s get started.”

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

If you were the captain of the ship, what would you do? What do you think would be a sensible long-term policy/system of decision-making for the ship of (a) when to overtake a planet that has aliens on it, (b) when to try to negotiate for resources, (c) when to just keep flying right by, (d) when to do some other option? What criteria would use to decide what to do in each situation? When the stakes of self-preservation are high enough, (survival of everyone on the ship), does genocide become a legitimate option? What if the ship contained the entirety of the species? Is there a way for the ship to interact with the local aliens and not subjugate them, or is subjugation of a technologically inferior people inevitable whenever they meet a technologically superior people? Is “committing genocide” something that can/should ever be put to a popular vote? Why/why not?

