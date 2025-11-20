From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Available now for the winter holidays!

Pneumadectomy by Harris Coverley

Narrated by Tina Lee Forsee

Rolly stood for a few minutes in the shade of the large oak, just out of sight of the boys gathered on the dry shaven green of the bowls club. All aged around eleven like himself, they were dividing up their meager numbers for a game of soccer, knowing that since it was a Friday afternoon, the pensioned members of the club would not be bothering them. The light was getting a bit dim, but the warmth of the midday sun was still in the air.

Rolly knew Patrick and Liam well enough—they had been friends going back to reception class—and had seen the other six boys here and there; the tallest with the ginger hair he was sure was called Lachlan. And how long had it been since he had had a good game of footie? Not for a good four months, not since the operation, and certainly now with his recuperation period over and his mother finally letting him go out again, albeit with her hands knotting as she allowed it, it was high time to get a game in, just like he used to.

Deciding it was safe enough, Rolly ventured out of the shadows and onto the green.

As soon as they saw him, the boys stopped their pre-game selection chat and turned to look at Rolly in silence.

“Hi guys,” Rolly said meekly, with a weak and perhaps overly pathetic wave of the hand. “How’s it going?”

The silence continued for a moment, until Liam broke it: “Not so bad Rolly, we’re just about to play soccer.”

Rolly and the group stared at each other for a while in renewed silence, before Rolly got up the courage to ask, “Erm, can I join in?”

The group looked at each other.

“I’m sorry Rolly,” Patrick ventured, struggling with his words, avoiding eye contact. “We can’t really let you…our parents said so…it’s just…what with you…not having a soul anymore an’ that.”

Rolly felt a lump in his throat. His breathing cut short and he had to consciously suck in air.

“But…” Rolly started, “but…”

“Just fuck off no soul!” Lachlan suddenly shouted, stepping forward, arms out, both hands in fists.

Rolly suppressed a whimper and advanced, trying to maybe get Patrick to talk one-on-one, away from the group.

Lachlan lost his nerve with the others, and they all counteracted with a step backwards. His aggression was just a front; he was just as terrified as the others.

Rolly surveyed the cowed faces of his former friends and acquaintances, and without another word turned away from them and began a brisk walk home, wiping his tears on his fleece sleeves along the way.

The discovery of the soul came about by complete accident. It was Pram Bhatia of the University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi who made it when investigating an anomaly in a teenaged patient who had been admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital with severe cramps in his lower abdominal region. A scan showed what at first appeared to be the usual suspect of appendicitis, and Bhatia as assistant chief gastroenterologist was preparing a quick removal. That was, until he noticed something odd about the scan, something he had not seen before. Risking his professional credentials, Bhatia chose to wait out the patient’s pain and see what happened. His bloodwork had not shown any sign of infection. The poor young man lay in agony for a day, two days, three days…and then suddenly, nothing. No pain, no discomfort.

Bhatia performed another scan and saw the anomaly had reduced, but was still present. Being a graduate of engineering with a background in medical scanning—which had gotten him interested in gastroenterology in the first place—he went over to the university’s engineering school and with the help of a few students modified an old CT scanner to a completely new frequency. He used the cobbled together monstrosity to scan the patient anew, and saw what no human being had seen before. Within the appendix of the young man was something different, not material, but not wholly immaterial either. It was a presence, a force of some kind, attached to the body but through some unknown bond.

He scanned other patients with his device and managed to find variations of the anomaly in each one he examined. He even instructed his assistant to scan himself, and found the anomaly within in his own appendix.

When the original patient was being discharged, Bhatia caught up with him and asked him how he was doing. He said he would be feeling confident…if not for his sweetheart leaving him just before he was admitted. Bhatia asked him when this had had happened, and he replied a day before the pains began. Bhatia asked him if it had emotionally hurt him in a great way, and he replied that yes it had. Bhatia asked him if he had questioned his belief in god after her departure, and the patient—a self-proclaimed devout Muslim—reluctantly admitted that, yes, he had.

Bhatia set to work on a paper straight away, describing the patient’s symptoms, the scanning frequency he had used, and data on repeat observations. At the end he put forth a hypothesis: he had not only discovered the human soul and its place in the body, he had discovered that its welfare could be influenced by our beliefs, our actions, and our emotional states.

Published in the Indian Journal of Pathology & Microbiology, the paper was quickly passed around the globe, Bhatia treated as a laughingstock by medical students and surgeons West to East—until Professor Samantha Strong of MIT Medical reconfigured her own scanner and replicated Bhatia’s results. Soon, the results were being replicated through testing and examination in medical schools in Berkeley, Chicago, Bonn, Lyon, London, East Anglia, Moscow, Kyoto, Johannesburg, Buenos Aires…the sum of evidence gathered suggested that only Bhatia’s hypothesis could be accurate: there was such a thing as the soul, and it “lived” in the appendix.

What had long been thought to be cases of IBS, intestinal infections, psychosomatic referral, and a whole host of other abdominal ailments, could now explained by an appeal to a higher force—although it was later shown that such cases were fifty-fifty on whether they were truly soul-related or actually gastronomic in nature.

A whole new school of medical science, post-mystical psychopathology, had been discovered, and with a new international research program, it was to help patients the world over, if not save the lives—or souls—of thousands, millions even.

The world, with the exception of a few stuffy metaphysical materialists, felt good—there were souls, and in all likelihood there was a god or gods, and an afterlife of some sort where the soul would go to meet them.

However, Bhatia, becoming an international superstar appearing on all manner of talk shows and with a book deal from a major international publisher, was the first to point out a very unfortunate problem: what about those who had had appendectomies?

Repeat examination of dozens of excised appendices by the scan showed there was nothing to be seen by way of a soul—it was just the remains of a lump of prehistoric intestine, not the temple of Dasein that it had quickly become in the collective mind of humanity. New scans showed that the soul had not migrated to elsewhere in the abdominal cavity, or anywhere else in the body. And yet those with appendectomies carried on as normal, as though the soul had no impact on the person. They laughed, they cried, they aged, they died—just like those with appendixes.

However, the conclusion was still undeniable: those without appendixes did not have souls.

Rolly was lying in his bed, thumbing through a Roald Dahl book from a box-set his aunt had gifted him while he was recuperating. He really wanted to read it properly, but the rejection of yesterday still weighed heavily on his mind, and instead he closed it and put it on his bedside table.

He lay for a while, pondering certain questions of mortality that would otherwise not have bothered him until the sour beginnings of puberty, until his mother, a short, dowdy woman in a brown pantsuit with long, flaky yellow hair came into his room to kiss him good night.

“We’ll go to the city center tomorrow,” she said as she pulled the cover up over his arms. “We haven’t been there since you came out of the hospital. I’ll take you to the big bookshop, and then we’ll have something nice to eat, how about that then?”

Rolly just looked dead ahead to his wall with the generic robot and fast car posters, still lost in existential thought.

“Well?” she asked him, squeezing his right arm gently.

“Sure,” he replied quietly, and began to slink down under the sheets, his eyes still wide open.

“What’s the matter?” she asked him, sitting on the side of the bed and rubbing his right hand.

Rolly turned his head on the pillow to her and said, “I don’t have a soul.”

His mother almost groaned: Not this again, please not this again…

“Well, you know Rolly,” she said, taking his hand in both of hers, “like I’ve said before, the science of it all isn’t exact, and it’s only been a few years since all this soul stuff started…give it another few years and it’ll turn out it was in the right little finger all along, probably.”

She smiled as she twiddled his right little finger. Rolly remained stoic.

She stopped twiddling and they were still for a moment.

“Why did you decide to take it out?” he suddenly asked, looking away from her.

She swallowed and tried her best: “Well, Rolly, you do know, I mean, you were in agony, fire you said to me, Mummy stop the fire hurting…you were on the kitchen floor…”

Rolly was still.

His mother stood up and kissed him on the forehead: “Rolly, if my baby is in pain, something has to be done about it. It wasn’t ideal, nothing about an appendectomy is ever ideal, even way back when, but it was the only way…don’t let it get you down, or let others get you down because of it. They’re all idiots and bullies anyway…”

The boy remained silent. Feeling defeated, she walked to his doorway and switched off the light. Just as she closed the door she mumbled something about Eggs Benedict for breakfast and it clunked shut.

As Rolly still stared up in the darkness, it was now his mother’s turn to shed tears.

A week later, Rolly walked alone to Mrs. Jeffries’s front door and knocked, the hard wood hurting his little bony fingers as he tried to rap on the veneer like he had seen in films.

The woman had been completely alone in her house since her husband had left her, at least that’s what Rolly’s mother had said to him. She lived down the street in a large brown brick semi-detached house, and Rolly had noticed that at night when he had passed it in his mother’s car there was always a single solitary light on in the front room, no shadows moving. He waited nearly a minute before Mrs. Jeffries answered in what looked like a black maternity dress, despite definitely not being pregnant.

“Oh,” she said, seeming surprised even though it had been prearranged, “Rolly, you’re here, your mother rang, please come in.”

Rolly thanked her as he walked into the front room, and saw that the light he had observed previously had been coming from the single exposed bulb of a floor lamp sat next to a red, torn armchair, the seat grayed and almost bare.

He refused a drink and sat down on the opposing couch, while Mrs. Jeffries took to the chair.

She asked him how school was going, relayed that she knew he was a bookworm and asked him what he was reading, and told him how much he was going to enjoy secondary school in a couple of years’ time, but all Rolly could concentrate on was the picture of her son Cioran above the mantelpiece. It had been taken at a wedding when he was about eight years old. He was giving a big smile in an ensemble of a dark blue waistcoat and red bowtie, and for some reason was holding onto a pool cue.

Rolly had known Cioran, and had liked him quite a lot.

Eventually Mrs. Jeffries stopped her questions, fatigued from a lack of sunlight, and took a long sip from a cup of cold tea.

When she put the cup back down on the table, Rolly finally asked her what he had been dying to ask since he had come in: “Why did Cioran have to die?”

She had known the question was coming, in some form or another, but it still startled her. Young boys could be very direct when they wanted to be.

She took another sip of tea and said, “I didn’t want him to, oh god, I didn’t, but it was the only way.”

“But…he’s not here anymore,” Rolly replied with true innocence.

Mrs. Jeffries stood up and walked over to the mantelpiece. She stroked across the portrait picture with one hand, and rolled the burnt wick of a short yellow candle with the fingers of the other.

“Do you believe in heaven Rolly?” she asked him, not taking her eyes off her dead son’s image.

“I don’t know Mrs. Jeffries,” Rolly replied cautiously. He genuinely did not. The life of a boy his age was supposed to be dominated by questions of toy blocks and chocolate bars, not ones of theology and thanatology.

“Well, that’s where I think Cioran is,” she said, not turning away. “That’s where he’s waiting. If there’s a god, it was all part of the plan…his appendix inflaming, the antibiotics not taking hold…all god’s vision.”

Rolly allowed her some time with the portrait, before declaring: “I don’t have a soul anymore.”

“I know Rolly, I know,” she said, finally turning to face him. “That was your mother’s decision, and I respect it. I hope she respects mine as well.”

Rolly suppressed another whimper, and looked down into his hands.

The motherly instinct returned to Mrs. Jeffries’s mind, coming over to give Rolly a rub on the shoulder, forcing a pale smile, and giving to him the very last of the biscuit bars from the cupboard that had, many months ago, been Cioran’s domain.

Rolly crunched down on the treat as she ushered him out, telling him not to worry, to remember that his mother still loved him, and that she would not mind if his mother popped in for a cup of tea whenever she felt like it.

He thanked her for her kindness and for a while after, as he walked back home, Rolly did feel a great deal better for having talked to Mrs. Jeffries.

Mrs. Jeffries shut her front door as she waved Rolly off, and returned to her increasingly destitute armchair. It was not her time for crying; she had done enough of that already. She resumed her acquired pastime of staring at the wall, waiting for Death’s forgiving hand, the coolness of the coming evening draining in from the outside.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Do you believe a person has a soul? If so, where do you think it is kept? Where does it go when you die? What purpose does it serve? Assuming the story is true, and people do have a soul, would you be friends with someone who had had their soul removed? What seems to be the practical effect (if any) of having the soul removed? Would you change anything about the way you live your life if there was absolute evidence of a soul? Would you be willing to sign a piece of paper, and sign it with your bloody thumbprint, that said, “The holder of this paper has purchased and owns my soul” and sell that paper to someone else? If you don’t believe in a soul (question #1) shouldn’t the paper be meaningless to you? Who do you think made the better choice in the story, the parent who had their child’s soul removed to save them, or the parent who didn’t have the soul removed and let them die? Given the facts of the story as true, which decision would you have made if you were the parent? (or for yourself?)

