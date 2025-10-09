From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Coming December 1st!

AWARDS:

Rated “Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated “Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated #1 “The Very Best Literary Magazine” by Ranker

Rated “Top 50 Fiction” on Substack

Print Mag Subscription

NEWS:

🤟If you are new to our Substack, take a look at the Welcome Message from our Editor and Founder, Kolby Granville.

🖥️ Want a book club with a focus? We have started a Meetup Page for our virtual/zoom and in-person short story discussion groups. Join today!

🆘 Volunteer as an acquisition reader and help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that make you think. If you’re interested, just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up.

👩‍🏫 Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Tina

Get 30 day free trial

Take the poll for this week’s story, “ President Greenwald’s Man ”:

(It’s completely anonymous…and fun!)

Last week’s poll results:

📖 Weekly Short Story

President Greenwald’s Man by Cory Swanson

Narrated by The Foolosopher

The studio lights made Brian Greenwald sweat, as did the cameras pointed at him. His crisp, black suit felt uncomfortable as though it were a skin in need of molting.

“Some would say you’re a one-issue candidate,” Barbara Madson told him from the interviewer’s chair, a look of grave seriousness stretching her plastic surgery-tightened skin even tighter.

Brian glanced at The Man that stood behind him, a large and threatening figure in his own crisp, black suit. This man always stood behind him, assuring the world that Brian would fulfill his promise or pay the ultimate price. “I think you’ll see that I have no choice,” he said with a slight smirk.

“And what do you mean by that?” Madson asked, a pen pressed to her pursed lips.

“Well, not only am I passionate about climate change, I will literally be killed if I don’t fix it.”

“Well, not only am I passionate about climate change, I will literally be killed if I don’t fix it.”

The Man behind him shifted, his knuckles cracking as he clenched his hands.

Barbara Madson straightened as though suddenly aware of the large man’s presence. It wasn’t as though this man hadn’t been at every campaign stop of this grueling election cycle. He’d been next to Brian on every screen in the country, a permanent threat to remind everyone of what was at stake. It had been months and months, yet people still acted surprised.

The establishment was certainly uncomfortable with the concept, yet Brian had sailed through the primary season. Voters were the only ones that didn’t seem deterred, lining up in droves for the chance to elect the one candidate who had something real on the line.

“There are those who say climate change is a complex issue with many stakeholders,” Madson continued. “No one person or even one government can pretend to have the solutions.”

“That’s just excuse making,” Brian said, willing himself not to wipe the sweat off of his palms while on screen. “My life is at stake because all of our lives are at stake. We can’t pretend to have a future if we don’t solve this.”

“There are other issues to governance, Mr. Greenwald,” she said, leaning forward. “There are so many other problems that must be grappled with.”

“You’re not wrong. I have a whole platform.” The Man shifted, forcing Brian to refocus. “But the entirety of our government will be honed and focused on climate change.”

Madson paused, seeming to collect herself after a chill ran down her spine. Rifling her notes, she continued. “And what about those who deny climate change?”

“Let them deny it. I can’t change their minds. If I fail, I die and they can replace me. If I succeed, the world will literally be a better place and we can all enjoy the fruits of success.”

“But it’s such a complex issue,” Madson said. “It’s global. How can you expect to solve it? By what metrics will you be judged?”

Brian turned to The Man. He still didn’t know his name. Nobody did. He’d come to Brian one night with a threat and a promise, cornering him in a bar as he drank with his friends. Brian thought it was a joke at first, but the Man was too serious, too mysterious.

The FBI investigated the situation, but nothing came up. The Man was a ghost. Brian wouldn’t press charges. This was his ticket to the top and he knew it.

“It’s pretty easy, really,” he said to Barbara Madson. “If carbon emissions come down, we’ll stop having record heat. The west will stop burning. Snowpack will return to acceptable levels. Wildlife will stop dying. There’s so many things.”

“You can do that in four years?”

Brian looked up at The Man and shrugged. “I’d better.”

The last month of the campaign was chaos. There were debates and TV appearances and campaign stops that bled into one another in an endless stream. It was enough to break a man, but The Man dogged Brian at every step.

The night of the election, Brian ate a quiet dinner with his family as they waited for the returns to come in. The Man sat with them, eating like a horse.

“You’ve never told me about yourself,” Brian said to him.

The Man grunted over a mouthful of steak, but didn’t respond.

“Where are you from? Do you have a family?”

Brian’s wife put her hand on his arm. “Brian.”

“Things are looking good, dear,” he protested. “This might be a permanent state of affairs. We should get to know him.”

“I have no past and no future,” The Man said, stringing together more words than he had since the night Brian had met him. “There is only this, and it is our last, best hope.”

Brian’s two young daughters looked at The Man with an expression of awe on their faces. Brian’s pulse raised. The TV blinked and the states he’d won so far lit up with a blue tint. Brian lifted his glass of Zinfandel to his lips. His victory speech was already in his pocket. He hadn’t written a concession speech.

At this point, everyone knew what a concession would look like.

Fifty-eight percent. It was a modern landslide. Politicians for decades had fought to the teeth for a mere half-percent majority, but Brian Greenwald won by much more than that. The electoral map was painted blue, only the Deep South having held to their belief that climate change wasn’t real or that it couldn’t be solved.

The Man cracked his knuckles next to Brian during his victory speech. “I have a mandate,” Brian said, his voice strong, his lifelong ambition finally coming true. “You all know what I’ve been elected to do, and I intend to do it,” he said to a wave of applause.

The Man showed no sign of emotion as he stood next to Brian on the podium, a full six inches taller than the President-elect and at least as much larger around.

“This is no gimmick,” he continued when the crowd had quieted. “If I fail, I will lose everything, just as the rest of us will lose everything. It’s only fair.”

The transition period went smooth, giving way to Brian’s inauguration. The outgoing president joked many times in the process that at least he wasn’t going to die because of his failures. Brian laughed politely, but The Man behind him did not budge.

Brian assembled his administration with vigor, confident that the scientists and diplomats on his team would give him the best chance of success. No budget or foreign power was going to get in his way. “We all must suffer to end our suffering,” he told the world in his inaugural speech, the cold January air whipping at a wisp of his hair. “Our sacrifice will be mutual, but our reward will be our future.”

Energy infrastructure, foreign treaties, industrial regulations, city planning: nothing went untouched in those early days. If Brian ever strayed off subject, he felt The Man’s hand on his shoulder, the presence of this boulder of flesh never to be forgotten behind him.

Things did move over that time, just not very fast. Brian squirmed in his seat as Congress wavered and capitulated as it tried to pass his energy bill. Foreign governments mocked Brian’s fealty to The Man behind him, claiming they answered to no such threats.

Brian had to let it roll off his back. To be honest, he was starting to like the power. It gave him satisfaction and a certain sense of righteousness to wield such a focus. The nation had rallied around him, fighting harder than it had since perhaps the New Deal.

“I’m like Polk,” he told a reporter. “I’m here to get one thing done and then get out. But unlike Polk, I’m not going to start a war to do it.”

The truth was, though, he would have. Had it been necessary, heads would have rolled.

The opposition was steamrolled by Brian’s single-mindedness. No coalition or smear campaign could derail his juggernaut. Even in the most contrary of districts, their only path to reelection was to get on the train and fight for the fate of the world.

Brian stood on top of this pile and directed traffic. The richest country in the world now demanded change, and slowly but surely, change came.

The Man arrived in the Oval Office with a stack of papers at the beginning of Brian’s fourth year. “We must talk,” he said, his hulking form as ominous as ever.

Brian’s salt and pepper hair now leaning more toward salt, he rubbed his eyes, pretending that The Man didn’t intimidate him. “It’s a busy day,” he said. “I can pencil you in for about five minutes this afternoon, but the rest is just booked.”

The stack of papers hit his desk with a thump. “Don’t be a fool, Mr. President. This is of monumental importance.”

Brian took a deep breath. The demands of the job had addled his executive functions. He was tired. He was grumpy. “Okay,” he told the man. “Tell Mr. Lancaster to cancel my appointments.”

“It has already been done,” the Man said.

“All right,” Brian responded, unsure of how to proceed.

The Man opened the top page of the folio, the stack turned toward Brian, and pointed to a table of figures. “Carbon levels in the atmosphere haven’t budged,” he said, his voice even and matter-of-fact.

“Yes,” Brian said, already familiar with the data.

The Man proceeded to walk Brian through the tables and graphs. Stagnation permeated the report. Levels of all greenhouse gasses had remained stable throughout Brian’s tenure.

“But stagnation is progress, isn’t it?” Brian’s voice wavered, a sudden fear percolating in his throat. “I mean, for centuries, it did nothing but increase.”

“Record high temperatures are still being recorded throughout the world. Forests are burning. Ice is melting. People are suffering.”

It occurred to Brian that The Man might kill him where he sat. He wondered if The Man would pull out a knife or a gun or if he simply planned to strangle Brian. “Look, I have one year left. I have a meeting this morning about launching my reelection campaign, or at least I would have if you hadn’t barged in here, demanding my time.”

“We had an agreement,” The Man said, his voice calm in contrast to Brian’s rising desperation.

“We can make a new agreement.” Brian’s voice cracked. “Surely, if we caused the metrics to stagnate in these three years, we can move the needle in five more.”

The Man stood silent, leaning on the president’s desk.

“We can double our efforts. Congress will give us the money now that we’ve proven ourselves. Every American will be required to contribute to the effort.” Brian found himself standing.

The Man moved around the desk.

“Please,” Brian said, breathless.

The Man’s big, meaty hand was now on his shoulder.

“Please,” Brian whispered, thoughts of his family coursing through his head.

The thick hand patted Brian’s shoulder. “You will run and you will win,” The Man said. “And in five years, if the needle hasn’t moved, you understand what will happen.”

“Some would say your man has gone soft on you,” Barbara Madson told Brian on her show.

“Trust me, there’s nothing soft about him,” Brian responded, the wrinkles under his eyes much deeper than they had been four years earlier. “He knows that what we have done has had an effect. We are no longer increasing our emissions at alarming rates. New energy is taking over for old energy.”

“Stagnation is hardly progress,” Madson said, her hard stare piercing from her artificially ageless face. “Surely your man knows that.”

“He knows, he knows.” Brian’s hands were a whole new kind of sweaty, but he forced himself to hold them still and not wipe them on his pants. “There is very little my man does not understand. Trust me, if I could get him off my back, I would.” Brian smiled awkwardly up at The Man, whose expression did not change. “He also understands that real change takes time,” Brian continued. “It is clear that our efforts are working, but they haven’t been enough.”

“Well Godspeed, Mr. President,” Madson said. “I wish you luck.”

The program went to commercial and the lights in the studio dimmed.

Brian was reelected with 54% of the popular vote this time. Though his support had wavered somewhat, it was still a solid win and the electoral map had changed very little.

Unlike the previous election, however, the people had provided him with a filibuster-proof majority in both the house and senate. Pretty much every candidate Brian had endorsed during campaign season had won, giving him a sense of invincibility.

Things began to steamroll. Bills passed left and right, funding this and requiring that. Polluters were regulated out of business. All cars went electric, and electric diversified between wind, water, and sun until coal became obsolete.

“This is how you actually solve problems,” he told the populace on national television as he asked for sacrifice. If people couldn’t replace their cars or appliances, the government subsidized them. If they still refused, the government fined them. “We are all giving something up, but think of what we are gaining. Nothing less than the future is at stake.”

The Man’s hand fell to Brian’s shoulder and he shuddered.

The Secret Service cornered Brian one day midway through his second term, forcing The Man out of the Oval Office in order to have a word with Brian. It wasn’t the first time they’d brought up their concerns with their boss. “Mr. President, we are worried we will be unable to fulfill our duty to protect your life with that man around,” said the head agent, his dark suit and sunglasses giving him an intimidating appearance.

Brian shrugged. “It’s part of the package, I’m afraid.”

“We can neutralize him before any...unpleasantness occurs,” the agent said, leaning in. “Just give the word and it will be done.”

“Are you kidding?” Brian exclaimed. “That man is the best thing that ever happened to me. I wouldn’t be here without him.”

“He’s a threat to your life.”

Brian could sense The Man in the hall, a constant shadow that had haunted him over these past few years. When Brian slept, The Man was in the next room. Even when Brian and the First Lady made love.

He blinked, snapping himself out of his mental fugue. “Look. At first, the country elected me out of curiosity,” he told the agent, his hands folded in front of him, sweat permeating his palms. “They wanted to see if it was real. They wanted to see if it could work. Maybe in some sick part of their minds, they wanted to see it happen.”

The agent folded his arms and glared down at Brian as though he were an impatient teacher.

“Now they’re rooting for me,” Brian continued. “They’ve seen what a singular focus can do. They know the power of The Man behind me. Hell, he’s a symbol now. He represents the threat of failure. The people want success. They want to see me shrug off the danger and make the world a better place.”

The agent didn’t appear convinced.

“Either way, it’s my problem, not yours. If I fail and the promise isn’t fulfilled, there will be national chaos.” Brian picked up a pen and pretended to work on a stack of papers in front of him.

The agent didn’t move.

“You are dismissed,” Brian said without looking up. “This meeting is over.”

The Man had appeared behind Brian again, a hand on his shoulder.

Brian watched the data obsessively as his term wound down. The country had become a juggernaut, shutting down global greenhouse gas emissions through sanctions and treaties and even military pressure. Brian was proud of his efforts. Everything that could have been done had been done.

But the data hadn’t moved yet. Temperatures were still rising. Carbon levels in the atmosphere were still alarmingly high. Page after page of disappointing results fluttered in front of him until his head hit his desk.

Brian felt a large hand on his shoulder. “No,” he said.

“Your successor has been elected,” The Man told him.

Brian couldn’t raise his head. “No, no, no,” he moaned.

“She’ll take the oath of office tomorrow. There’s new promise and new hope.”

Tears soaked Brian’s sleeve. “I don’t want to die.”

The Man let several moments of silence pass before speaking. “Nobody does.”

Finally, Brian sat up. “It takes time. We’ve stopped polluting, but it takes the Earth time to absorb what was already here.”

“You’re making excuses.”

Brian couldn’t stop. “History will judge me. My successor will carry on the torch. If the country can only sustain, things will get better. It takes time.”

“You’re blubbering.”

Though he struggled, Brian regained his composure. “It’s not fair.”

“No one said it would be. But if I don’t follow through, there will be chaos.”

Brian closed his eyes. He knew it was true. The promise had been at the very core of his presidency. If he didn’t die after failing to solve the problem, there would be riots. Now it was inescapable. “I was doomed before I even started.”

“Yet you still tried. I’ll give you that.”

His knees shaking, Brian stood and turned to The Man. He’d never done this before. The Man had always been behind him, a looming threat as constant as he was large. “What about my wife and children?”

“Your status has more than provided for them.”

“They won’t have a husband or a father, though.”

“They knew the deal. They’ve been prepared for years.”

Brian’s eyes darted down to the buttons on his suit coat, unable to take the heat of The Man’s glare. It was true. His family had supported the plan from the beginning. In hindsight, Brian wondered why they hadn’t protested. What did that say about him? “Okay, so I’ve failed. Name a president who has actually succeeded in fulfilling his campaign promises.”

“That’s not the point.”

“It damn well is the point,” Brian said, anger flushing his face. “Every other president has been allowed to fail. Hell, they’re even praised for it. Promises are a joke.”

“Until now.”

Brian’s eyes searched the room for his security detail. They were nowhere to be found. Sure, he remembered giving the command to stand down in the event that the promise must be fulfilled. He’d signed an order to that effect a month earlier.

“If I don’t do it,” The Man said, his hands together as if in prayer, “there will be riots. The people will hold you to the promise. Either I do it or they will.”

“You can’t seriously believe that.” As soon as the words left Brian’s mouth, he knew The Man was right. “I don’t want to die,” Brian said again, his voice growing weak.

The Man’s hand was on his shoulder, a feeling so familiar to him at this point, the threat had all but ceased to intimidate him. Until now. Now the weight of The Man’s paw felt as menacing as that of a bear. The sheer heft of it made the pit of his stomach turn.

“Nobody wants to die,” The Man said, his voice as even as it had always been. “Your ability to override your fear of death with your desire for power has always amazed me.”

The Man’s other hand was now on Brian’s other shoulder, an unfamiliar sensation. He closed his eyes to avoid the steady and unemotional gaze of the Man. “I always thought I could beat it. I thought I could win.”

“You’ve done so much,” The Man said, an odd sentimentality in his voice. “It was too little too late, though. Everyone knew it from the start.”

“Then why did they vote for me?”

The Man’s hands now encircled Brian’s throat. “They wanted to see if it would really happen. If one man could really save us from ourselves or perish.”

A tear fell down Brian’s cheek. A new determination to face his fate with courage welled in his stomach. The worst thing he could do would be to grovel. “Tell my family I love them.”

“I will,” The Man said, grasping Brian’s throat. His fingers felt like anacondas, slowly tightening until Brian’s breath could no longer pass.

Brian’s body fought, but his overriding emotion was grief. For his family, for his life, for himself.

As he fell to the floor, the President-elect strode into the office. “So it’s done,” she said as she gazed at Brian’s lifeless body.

The Man nodded and placed his hand on her shoulder.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Is the problem with governments and politicians that there are too few ramifications for failure to make the changes they promise? Would you ever personally vote for a one issue candidate? If so, what would be the one issue? The President makes clear that, with a single focus, more can be accomplished. Do you agree? Is a focus on a single issue, to the detriment of others, a good way to govern? Is the President a hero for having tried to make significant changes, or a failure for being unable to make those changes to the extent he promised them? Can a person be a heroic failure? Do you personally believe climate change is a global risk of the type outlined in this story or is it simply one of many risks that need our attention? If this were a true story, would you vote for this candidate?

What do YOU think? Leave a comment!

Leave a comment

MISSED the last story?