"Prometheus Bound In ISS" by Daren Schuettpelz
Are teachers ever allowed to speak in a derogatory manner about students?
Sep 4
10
2
August 2025
Q&A with After Dinner Conversation author, A. A. Kostas
A bite-sized interview for your Sunday morning.
Aug 31
•
A. A. Kostas
,
Tina Lee Forsee
, and
After Dinner Conversation
20
4
"The Growing And Weeding Of Dandelions" by Tim Sharp
Listen | Read Now: Can the stakes be so high that genocide is reasonable?
Aug 28
•
Tina Lee Forsee
,
T. Jack Dansen
, and
After Dinner Conversation
14
5
22:21
"The Truth As We Know It" by Rebecca Dueben
Would you lie to protect your child from punishment?
Aug 21
18
Q&A with After Dinner Conversation author, A.J. Parker
A bite-sized interview for your Sunday morning.
Aug 17
24
2
Listen/Read "For Your Safety" by Ty Lazar
When do government-imposed restrictions on freedom go too far?
Aug 14
•
The Foolosopher
,
After Dinner Conversation
, and
Tina Lee Forsee
24
3
15:14
Read "Prevention" by Margaret Karmazin
"Prevention" by Margaret Karmazin
Aug 7
16
Q&A with philosophical fiction author Caitlin Galway
A bite-sized interview for your Sunday morning.
Aug 3
•
After Dinner Conversation
and
Tina Lee Forsee
21
1
July 2025
Read "In Defense Of The Harvest" by Rebecca L. Christophi
"In Defense Of The Harvest" by Rebecca L. Christophi
Jul 31
16
10
Would you let evil prevail to end suffering?
Listen | Read Now "Cruel Means, Bitter Ends" by Marin Biliškov
Jul 24
•
T. Jack Dansen
,
Tina Lee Forsee
, and
After Dinner Conversation
18
6
26:39
Q&A with filmmaker, Minco van der Weide
A bite-sized interview for your Sunday morning.
Jul 20
21
1
Six Years of Fostering Ethical and Philosophical Discourse Through Short Story Fiction
TEMPE, AZ – July 17, 2025 – After Dinner Conversation, the critically acclaimed independent nonprofit publisher, today proudly announces its sixth…
Jul 17
•
After Dinner Conversation
