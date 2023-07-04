Why subscribe?

“Short Stories For Long Discussions…”

Delight in intriguing, thought-provoking conversations about ethics, philosophy, and social issues! After Dinner Conversation® is an award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit that publishes a monthly digital and print short fiction literary magazine.

Each issue features both established writers and up-and-coming authors who contribute fascinating philosophical insights on controversial topics like marriage equality, assisted suicide, the meaning of death, animal rights and defining your “purpose.” It’s time to go deep in search of truth!

If you love reading imaginative short stories on hot topics that make your brain think deeply but also have you laughing out loud... then this magazine is for you!

Subscribe to get full access to our complete catalog of short stories and participate in the discussions on our website. Never miss an update.

Paid subscribers help us pay writers! Not to mention, all paid subscriptions get a free digital copy of our Season One - Anthology!

Get 30 Day Free Trial

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. You’ll get a new short story every Thursday morning delivered straight to your inbox. Or, if you prefer, order print issues!

Looking to submit?

Are you a writer that likes to think about ethics and philosophy? Or, a philosopher who likes to dabble in writing fiction on the side? Learn more about submitting your story.

Join the crew

Interested in being a reader and helping us sort through our daily submissions? Email us at editor@afterdinnerconversation.com

Social media

We are, of course, on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and a host of other platforms.

Magazine Staff

Kolby Granville, (Founder, Editor-in-Chief) is a a lawyer, teacher, traveler, writer, and trail runner. He spent five years teaching Socratic discussion classes based on primary source literature and just finished spending 3.5 years traveling the world through 20 countries and living the digital nomad life. He now works with his sister as a lawyer at Granville Law doing criminal defense.

R.K.H. Ndong, (Story Editor, Podcast Voice Talent) has almost thirty years of experience teaching, coaching English (EFL) Business Communications, and editing/proofreading. Hoosier-born, she has journeyed through the Caribbean, backpacked through Europe and served a Peace Corps term in Africa. She lives with her family (and four dogs) in their home nestled in sun-soaked hibiscus gardens on the equator.

Tina Lee Forsee, (Substack Editor, Podcast Voice Talent) leads a Tucson writing critique group which meets and feasts in an elegant Sonoran desert garden and has been doing so for the past decade. Her debut literary novel, A Footnote to Plato, was published in 2023 (Wipf and Stock). Subscribe to her Substack, Philosophy and Fiction, to discuss anything from philosophy of mind to fiction writing techniques.

T. Jack Dansen, (Podcast Voice Talent) is a writer, musician, and app software developer. He enjoys hiking, cooking, and experiencing live music. Watch his video creations on the YouTube channel @AntHillOracle.

The Foolosopher, (Podcast Voice Talent) was a slam poetry champion in his youth. When that didn't pay the bills, he joined the military and later became a teacher, where after decades, his love of preforming rekindled. He writes philosophical essays and stories on folly and fools. Subscribe to his Substack, The Foolosopher.

Stephen Repsys, (Copy Editor) is a professional with more than 15 years of writing and editing experience. He is the proud father of two girls, Erin and Lizzy. Steve is also a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Shawn Winchester, (Graphic Designer) is a graphic designer with 20+ years experience and is owner of ArtEscapes.

Mission Statement