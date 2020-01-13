E9. "The Truth About Thurman" - Is there a "better" decision, when both cause someone to die?

STORY SUMMARY: The main character heads into the military supervisors office. It seems two soldiers have been captured terrorists who are threatening to kill them both unless the US Government tells them before the deadline which to kill, and which to go free. One is a woman, and the other is gay. They want the government to make a Sophie’s Choice, so to speak. The government decides to do neither and launch a rescue operation that fails. Both are killed. The story ends with the original solider who started the story locking himself in his room and killing himself. It turns out he was in a relationship with the woman and she was pregnant with his child.

DISCUSSION: Story is built around a Hobson’s choice. A choice whereby both option are terrible, and you must pick one, or both will happen. It’s interesting in that it makes us decide how we value different people. If they are both in the military, then make the government should not pick, so as not to encourage terrorists to kidnap others. Being in the military, you should know you may have to die for the country. Otherwise, maybe all people are of equal value. Maybe children are worth more? It is fair that he didn’t tell his superior officer about the pregnancy? This is part of the machismo culture whereby men aren’t allowed to feel things, and talk about how things affect them. In real life, of course, he would immediately have been removed from the situation.

