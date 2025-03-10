After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

150,000 Substack Subscribers!

Thank you! Here's a free copy of our March 2025 magazine!
Mar 10, 2025
What a wild ride its been!

Started in 2019, After Dinner Conversation has grown rapidly. First, as a digital only literary magazine. Then as a print+digital literary magazine. Followed by themed books and best of books. Then into syndication in other magazines. And now, as a weekly Substack republishing stories from our magazine! Not to mention the awards!

  • Rated "Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024" by Chill Subs

  • Rated "Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024" by Chill Subs

  • Rated #1 "The Very Best Literary Magazine" by Ranker

  • Rated Top 50 "Fiction" on Substack

Our Substack recently hit a huge milestone, 150,000 subscribers! As a way to say thank you, we are giving away a free copy of our March, 2025 magazine for download.

Click Photo To Download For Free

No catch, no trick. Just a free digital magazine for your reading pleasure. Of course, our hope is you will enjoy the magazine and consider becoming a paid digital or print subscriber, or even a paid Substack subscriber… because, you know, great art des…

