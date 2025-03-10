150,000 Substack Subscribers!

What a wild ride its been!

Started in 2019, After Dinner Conversation has grown rapidly. First, as a digital only literary magazine. Then as a print+digital literary magazine. Followed by themed books and best of books. Then into syndication in other magazines. And now, as a weekly Substack republishing stories from our magazine! Not to mention the awards!

Rated "Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024" by Chill Subs

Rated "Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024" by Chill Subs

Rated #1 "The Very Best Literary Magazine" by Ranker

Rated Top 50 "Fiction" on Substack

Our Substack recently hit a huge milestone, 150,000 subscribers! As a way to say thank you, we are giving away a free copy of our March, 2025 magazine for download.

No catch, no trick. Just a free digital magazine for your reading pleasure. Of course, our hope is you will enjoy the magazine and consider becoming a paid digital or print subscriber, or even a paid Substack subscriber… because, you know, great art des…