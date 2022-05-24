E9. "The Library of Gromma" by Zeph Auerbach

This audiobook features "The Library of Gromma" by Zeph Auerbach. Published in the February 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Should the past be forgotten? Does it help society, and the community, to let the past go? How can we learn from the past while simultaneously letting go of it? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, a young boy has been put in charge of the machine that stores the exact collective memories of his grandmother (“Gromma”) and the community at large. His job is made more difficult because the machine is old, falling apartment, and a fire killed the previous caretaker long before his training was complete. As the story closes the boy finds out the previous fire was caused by a community member who believes the community can only move forward by destro…