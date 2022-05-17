After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E8. "Pandora’s Dreams" by Peter Beaumont
E8. "Pandora’s Dreams" by Peter Beaumont

May 17, 2022
This audiobook features "Pandora’s Dreams" by Peter Beaumont. Published in the February 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine:

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Should we be held accountable for what we imagine, but choose not to actually do? Does wrong thought always lead to wrong action? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, scientists have discovered a way to record dreams and make them available for playback. This quickly gives rise to the bootleg sale of horrible and wonderful dreams to a general public interested in ever-more spectacle. It also creates a market for buying and watching the dreams of celebrities. Finally, it brings about the government subpoenaing dreams to use as evidence in trials and, later, in helping it discover crimes that have not, but might, happen in the future. This story, like…

