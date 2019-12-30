E8. "Lay On" - Can a person be evil in their mind, or must it be in the act?

STORY SUMMARY: Three outcast witches are sent to San Francisco in the 1960’s to redeem themselves by causing corruption. They find drug addict street musician and his girlfriend and promise him riches and success if he kills and does as they advise. He does, and becomes a music sensation. Eventually, his girlfriend leaves him. He is finally brought down after his conversion is complete. The witches decide to stay and enjoy Woodstock.

DISCUSSION: This is a variation on Macbeth. The witches don’t seem to ever do anything, but simply to encourage him to do things we wanted to do anyway. He is so quit to turn. But maybe it’s not hard to find a degenerate drug addict musician? Was he always evil, and now he just had the chance to act on it? It seems he has a hole that he can’t fill regardless of how famous or rich. Really, he needs to focus on liking himself.

