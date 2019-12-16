E7. "Are You Him?" - If someone is crying, are you the kind of person that would stop?

STORY SUMMARY: A well dressed, older, black man is walking to work in a University town when he sees a college age white girl sitting on the curb crying. He decides to sit with her, and comfort her. As others walk by we are made aware of the daily micro-aggression of racism he must put up with every moment of his life. And yet, it’s clear he is able to shrug these aggression off and live a wonderful life without anger. In the end, we find out the girl just found out her father has died. She wonders if the man is the angel of her father come to comfort her one last time.

DISCUSSION: Super interesting story showing the cumulative effect of racism and how it pervades so many decisions. It’s a bit sad that the only way to create a caring black character is to get enough of their backstory to be sure they don’t have shady motives, while a white person wouldn’t have to prove their motives. The main character is just a man, but might as well be an angel he both makes us aware of the hundreds of decisions he has to make every day taking racism into account, while still not being hateful and trying to help others. Just a wonderful story about the way racism pervades every moment of life and decision-making.

