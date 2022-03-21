E65. "The Wrong Side Of History" - How far would you go to protect your legacy?

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

Named "Top 20 Philosophy Podcast" for 2022!

STORY SUMMARY: Is it appropriate to hold politicians accountable for their past votes, their past actions, and their past opinions, even if they are not reflective of them today? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, Senator McCoy is 130 years old and is considered a “national treasure” for his nearly century of public service. Shortly before his retirement he is confronted by a member of an extremist organization (that supports eugenics) who have found evidence of a paper he published in college where he supports abortion. Given the modern political climate where every person is needed to build society, this information would forever stain his legacy. Senator McCoy hires a “fixer” to find and destroy the source material and preserve his legacy. However, things go wrong and the would-be blackmailer crashes the Senators party in an attempt to expose him. The Senator is nearly killed, but is finally able to enjoy an untarnished retirement legacy free from the truth of his past.

DISCUSSION: An interesting story, for sure, and one that functions really well as a short story with a fully developed arc. There are also some really great questions in the story ripe for discussion. For example, are there votes that politicians might make that are “unforgivable?” So, are they never allowed to change with the times? And if there are unforgiveable votes, what is the thread in them that makes certain votes unable to ever be walked back, while others can be in the future if minds are changed? There is also a really interesting idea in the story about how malleable history is to fits the narrative of the day. The main person was pro-choice, but now, to fit the culture of the day, being pro-choice in the past means being pro-eugenics in the present. That reframing of history may happen far more than we would think. And finally, at least for Kolby, perhaps the biggest ethical error in the entire story is the cavalier way in which the Senator goes back and changes historical documents to secure his political legacy. Great story all around!

