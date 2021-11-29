E58. "Season Four Recap" - After Dinner Conversation editor Kolby answers listener questions.

Named “Top 20 Philosophy Podcast” for 2021!

STORY SUMMARY: After Dinner Conversation editor Kolby wraps up the Season Four podcast and answers ten listener questions.

DISCUSSION:

What got you interested in doing After Dinner Conversation?

How do all of you know each other from the podcast?

Why does your audio sound different each episode?

How long do you think you will do the podcasts for?

Why does Kolby always do the story introductions?

How can I submit a story for consideration for the podcast? How do you find your stories?

Do you ever talk to the authors before doing the podcast?

Would you ever consider having a guest on the podcast?

What kind of stories are you looking for?

Would you ever consider reading the stories on the air instead of just discussing them?

