E56. "The Dividual" by Mina Ikemoto Ghosh

This audiobook features "The Dividual" by Mina Ikemoto Ghosh. Published in the August 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): How do people come to terms with the different aspects of their personality? What happens if we “cut away” the parts of ourselves we don’t like? In this work of philosophical short fiction, the world has two related species, humans as we know them, and “dividuals.” Dividuals are related to humans, but, unlike humans, have a trunk with different people, representing the different aspects of their personalities. Seizo is a medical student who is selected for an exchange program to work with, and learn from Osqaris, a dividual he is to have ongoing interactions with. Over time, they become friends. In the end, Seizo learns that he is part dividual, with mixed parents,…