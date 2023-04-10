E53. "The Ascension Review of Xebob Zebble" by Sebastian Hoyle

This audiobook features "The Ascension Review of Xebob Zebble" by Sebastian Hoyle. Published in the August 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): How do we judge behavior in the modern day that was considered acceptable at the time it was performed, but unacceptable by modern standards? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, Xebob is waiting for his accession review. If he passes, he will be named, for life, an Interaction Guide. In that position he will hear and issue proclamations governing the appropriate behaviors of everyone on his planet. The problem is, he is a MalPar-A, and a MalPar-B has recently come forward with allegations that he Danyar’ed, and maybe even Disma’ed, a MalPar-B in his youth. Xebob knows the story is true, and he knows the story will ruin his chan…