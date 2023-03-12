After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E49. "They Got Their Show" by Garrett Davis
E49. "They Got Their Show" by Garrett Davis

Mar 12, 2023
This audiobook features "They Got Their Show" by Garrett Davis. Published in the August 2022 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): What does it take to forgive? Why can’t we force ourselves to forgive sooner? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, Nick’s high school daughter was murdered on her way to the Blockbuster Video store in 1995. Her friend and classmate, Benjie, was found guilty of her murder.  20 years later a Netflix true crime series interviewed the witnesses and shined a light on the case, causing it to be reexamined. After 20 years, Benjie is released from prison as innocent.  Nick is an alcoholic who, for 20 years, has failed to move on from his daughter’s death and dreamed of Benjie getting the electric chair.  Now, he is called to be the taxi driver that picks Be…

