E48. "The Book of Approved Words" by W.M. Pienton

This audiobook features "The Book of Approved Words" by W.M. Pienton. Published in the July 2022 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Can you change your thoughts by changing your words? Do you have an obligation to speak the truth, even a politically incorrect one? In this work of philosophical short fiction, the narrator is a government approved writer. His job is to update published works by deleting words that have been made illegal; words like Easter, retard, and faggot. Words that might offend anyone. The narrator leaves his office to pick up the newest edition of the Bureau’s Book Of Approved Words. Of course, in getting the new edition, he must turn in the old edition. The narrator goes home, frustrated. Each year, it seems, there are less and less words. The narrator finds his b…