After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story
Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Discussions/Audiobooks
E46. "The Devil You Know" by David Wiseman
0:00
-16:26

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E46. "The Devil You Know" by David Wiseman

After Dinner Conversation's avatar
After Dinner Conversation
Feb 18, 2023
∙ Paid

This audiobook features "The Devil You Know" by David Wiseman. Published in the July 2022 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Is there a moral obligation to always confront evil? Can evil ever be given the chance to live in peace? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, the narrator is walking down a small-town street when he comes across the devil, relaxing on vacation for the holidays. The narrator knows it is the devil because of his horns and goat legs. He also has a few small demon children in tow. The narrator, surprised, stops the devil to talk to him. The devil is cordial and says he has outsourced most of the “hell work” and spends his time traveling around the world moving from place to place. He likes the small towns during the holidays and enjoys the peace and quiet.…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of After Dinner Conversation.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture