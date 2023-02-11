After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E45. "In Love And War" by Veronica Leigh
E45. "In Love And War" by Veronica Leigh

Feb 11, 2023
This audiobook features "In Love And War" by Veronica Leigh. Published in the June 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): How much do you need to know about someone in order to help them? Is knowing that they need help enough?  In this work of philosophical short fiction, Irene lives in Krakow, Poland in 1943 under Nazi occupation. Like everyone, she struggles to make enough money to survive. There is a frantic midnight knock at the door. Terrified, she opens the door to find a stranger that, she assumes, is part of the resistance. She lets him in and finds he is injured, and bleeding. She sews him up the best she can. She offers him sanctuary, knowing that if she is caught doing so, it is certain death. He explains he is not part of the resistance, but a Jew. She agrees to let him stay …

