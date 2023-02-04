E44. "The Fortune Teller" by Harman Burgess

This audiobook features "The Fortune Teller" by Harman Burgess. Published in the July 2022 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Does believing in determinism mean no acts are immoral? Is the appearance of choice enough? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, Jon and Michael decide, after a drunken night on the town, to visit a fortune teller. She takes their money and hands them each pre-written envelopes to open the next day. Jon opens his and finds an exact transcript of the television from the exact moment he opens the letter. Additionally, there is a warning, that Michael is going to kill him. A moment later, Jon’s phone rings and it is Michael, acting strange. Jon goes to Michael’s house, is stabbed, and nearly dies. While unconscious he can feel the fortune teller feeding …