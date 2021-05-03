After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E43. "Season Three Recap - Listener Questions"
May 03, 2021

Named “Top 20 Philosophy Podcast” for 2021!

STORY SUMMARY: After Dinner Conversation Editor, Kolby, answers questions from readers and recaps Season Three.

DISCUSSION: Kolby answer reader mail and recaps Season Three. What are his favorite stories from Season Three? What does he consider to be the most quintessential stories After Dinner Conversation has published? Why did we switch from publishing short stories to a monthly magazine? How do you judge stories for publication, and what are the best ways to increase my changes of getting published? How can I help out/support the publication?

