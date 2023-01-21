After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story
Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Discussions/Audiobooks
E42. "Blackorwhite" by Jay Allisan
0:00
-49:08

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E42. "Blackorwhite" by Jay Allisan

After Dinner Conversation's avatar
After Dinner Conversation
Jan 21, 2023
∙ Paid

This audiobook features "Blackorwhite" by Jay Allisan. Published in the July 2022 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): What is the purpose of the criminal legal system? What factors should we take into account when punishing criminals? In this work of philosophical short story of fiction, the prison medical doctor is called in the middle of the night to take care of Fuzzy, an uneducated, mostly toothless, prisoner who has spent the majority of his life behind bars. Fuzzy, it seems, has gotten into eating cheese, something that strongly disagrees with his stomach and causes severe diarrhea. While the doctor waits for Fuzzy on the toilet and treats him for dehydration he learns Fuzzy’s story. Fuzzy was a young child from a poor family when his brother got him into a small-time gang robbing ho…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of After Dinner Conversation.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture