E4. "Teddy And Roosevelt" by Steven Simoncic

This audiobook features "Teddy And Roosevelt" by Steven Simoncic. Published in the January 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): What does it mean to be a friend? What role do heroes play in forming our values and ethics? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, Roosevelt is a young black child who is obsessed with the life and philosophies of President “Teddy” Roosevelt. He is new at the school and due to an issue with other students he is forced into the “Friends Group;” a social adjustment group for students the school have deemed at-risk. While in the group he meets Teddy, an overweight boy who has been in the group for years because he pulled an X-ACTO knife in art class on a fellow student who continued to bully him about his weight. The two misfit boys develop a friends…