Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Discussions/Audiobooks
E3. "The Waiting Room" by Kate Choi
E3. "The Waiting Room" by Kate Choi

After Dinner Conversation
Apr 10, 2022
This audiobook features "The Waiting Room" by Kate Choi. Published in the January 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Should you abandon your dream to pursue where you true talents lie? Is a lifetime following your dream to be a painter a successful life if it turns out you simply don’t have an eye for art? Where do our dreams come from? When should they be abandoned? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, a young boy is in the government waiting room waiting to be assigned a new “dream.” He strikes up a conversation with other people in the waiting room. Some of them are anxious to get new dreams implanted into their brain as they have not found success. Others don’t want to let go of the failed dream they were originally assigned because they believe, in their heart-of-h…

