After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story
Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Discussions/Audiobooks
E27. "Ruddy Apes And Cannibals" by Shikhandin
0:00
-31:58

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E27. "Ruddy Apes And Cannibals" by Shikhandin

After Dinner Conversation's avatar
After Dinner Conversation
Oct 08, 2022
∙ Paid

This audiobook features "Ruddy Apes And Cannibals" by Shikhandin. Published in the April 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): To what extent should we be accepting of a foreign culture’s morality? Is all non-voluntary meat eating a violent act? Do we have an obligation to correct what we see as the immoral behavior of others? In this work of philosophical fiction, there is a group of technology advanced people living on an island. They have already mastered space flight, and have abolish poverty, crime, and violence. They are vegetarians, except for their cannibalism. However, they only eat the meat of those who volunteer to be killed and used for food. Of course, it is an honor to be killed, and an honor to be selected to be allowed to eat the meat of those that have died. One day, a …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of After Dinner Conversation.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture