E27. "Ruddy Apes And Cannibals" by Shikhandin

This audiobook features "Ruddy Apes And Cannibals" by Shikhandin. Published in the April 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): To what extent should we be accepting of a foreign culture’s morality? Is all non-voluntary meat eating a violent act? Do we have an obligation to correct what we see as the immoral behavior of others? In this work of philosophical fiction, there is a group of technology advanced people living on an island. They have already mastered space flight, and have abolish poverty, crime, and violence. They are vegetarians, except for their cannibalism. However, they only eat the meat of those who volunteer to be killed and used for food. Of course, it is an honor to be killed, and an honor to be selected to be allowed to eat the meat of those that have died. One day, a …