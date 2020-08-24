E25. "Pneumadectomy" - Would you remove your soul, to save your life?

Named “Top 15 Podcast” for 2020!

STORY SUMMARY: A young boy heads to the park to play soccer with friends, they tease him and won’t let him play because he had his soul removed. Flash to the discovery of the soul. A doctor has modified a CAT Scan machine and found the soul in the appendix. When the appendix is inflamed, sometimes it is medically caused, sometimes it is because of an injured soul. Regardless of the cause, it can still be removed and the problem is fine. And the person with no soul seems no different. The mother comforts the boy when he gets home. Later, the boy goes to a friends house, his mother tells the boy her son died, because he was having appendix issues, and they refused to have them removed because they didn’t want to remove his soul.

DISCUSSION: You must first accept the premise of the story, that the people in the story found the soul in the appendix. Knowing that, what good is it to have a soul in the story? Seems like everyone stays basically the same. Would you write on a piece of paper selling your soul to another person? If so, you must believe in a soul, regardless of what you say. Otherwise, the paper means nothing and it’s free money. Would you be friends with someone without a soul? Is the soul tied to an afterlife, if so, maybe the mother who let her child die did the right thing. Should the government be allowed to impose a medically necessary procedure that a parent refuses? Courts in the US say parents can refuse treatment for their children, if they are under 12 years old, with a court order.

