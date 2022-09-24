After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E25. "On Our Hands" by Joanna Michal Hoyt
E25. "On Our Hands" by Joanna Michal Hoyt

Sep 24, 2022
This audiobook features "On Our Hands" by Joanna Michal Hoyt. Published in the April 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): When is “reasonable discussion” no longer an option? Under what conditions are we no longer required to listen and consider the opinions of others? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, the elderly narrator has two children who are no longer speaking to each other because of the upcoming election. One child supports liberal, open immigration policies, while the other supports the populist, emotional, and charismatic leader who believes in shutting down borders. There is a rally, and a counter-rally. The two protesting groups begin to merge for a pending street conflict. To stop the conflict, the narrator walks into the street with a bag of groceries, in…

