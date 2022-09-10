E23. "Take-Em!" by Charles Williams

This audiobook features "Take-Em!" by Charles Williams. Published in the April 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): At what point is a discussion a debate, and at what point is it undue pressure? Is all unwanted pressure a kind of manipulation and violence? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, the narrator is invited by his father to go duck hunting as part of their bonding time. The narrator wants to spend time with his father, but expresses ethical concerns about hunting ducks. The father asserts hunting is a natural part of human evolution. The debate continues as the narrator decides to go on the hunt, but is undecided if he will pull the trigger.

