E17. "Echo" by Jenna Glover
E17. "Echo" by Jenna Glover

After Dinner Conversation
Jul 19, 2022
This audiobook features "Echo" by Jenna Glover. Published in the March 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine:

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): What rights should sentient AI beings be given? What rights to work, technology, or gatherings should AI being be granted? Should AI be allowed the choice to commit suicide? In this work of philosophical short story fiction, Martha dies. She wakes up three years later with her consciousness put into the body of an android. She did not ask for this, it simply happened. She is forced to accept that Martha is dead, and that she must live out her new life as Echo. As an android, she has limited rights. She cannot see her former family or friends. She can only work for minimum wage. She cannot interact with any technology. She cannot go to the same location more than twice in a week. …

