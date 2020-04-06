E15. "Ruddy Apes And Cannibals" - If a civilized cannibal invited you to dinner, would you attend?

Named “Top 15 Podcast” for 2020!

STORY SUMMARY: Explorers find a remote island of civilized cannibals. The cannibals are much more technologically advanced, already having mastered teleportation and space travel. They have a debate to try and come to terms with the cannibals. The explorers are so offended they leave, but when they do, they leave several nukes and destroy the civilized cannibals.

DISCUSSION: Where do we draw the line on what animals we eat? Is all meat that we eat that didn’t agree to it an act of violence? Do you have a right to destroy those who have offensive values?

