E13. "Community Of Peers" by Dean Gessie
E13. "Community Of Peers" by Dean Gessie

After Dinner Conversation
Jun 21, 2022
This audiobook features "Community Of Peers" by Dean Gessie. Published in the February 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine: Code “Happy” for 12 Issues/$4.95! https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/subscribe/yearly

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): To what detail do you need to know how the justice system works to support it? Would you be willing to take part in the punishment of a foreign justice system? What morality do we carry with us between cultures, and what morality are we willing to adopt from our host culture? In this work of philosophical short fiction, the narrator wanders into a remote, but seemingly civilized, village about to carry out their most severe punishment, the stoning to death of a convicted criminal. As part of their culture, if there is a stranger among them, they should be the one to cast the first stone. Our narrator only knows that the trial was fair under the laws of the culture…

