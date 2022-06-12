After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

E12. "Father Dale’s Drive-Thru Exorcisms" by Viggy Parr Hampton
E12. "Father Dale’s Drive-Thru Exorcisms" by Viggy Parr Hampton

Jun 12, 2022
This audiobook features "Father Dale’s Drive-Thru Exorcisms" by Viggy Parr Hampton. Published in the February 2021 issue of After Dinner Conversation: Philosophy | Ethics Short Story Magazine.

STORY SUMMARY (Spoilers): Is religious-based fear an acceptable way to ensure right behavior? Can moral behavior be created through theatre? At what age should a child be made aware of the Christian ideas of hell? Does the motivation of religious leaders make their lies acceptable? In this work of philosophical short fiction, Tina and Dale live out of their RV, scraping by, and traveling around the United States. Tina was traumatized by being made to attend an evangelical tent revival meeting as child. Now, as adults, they follow these same tent revivals around the United States offering fake exorcisms to anyone willing to pay for their service. In their opinion it d…

