E1. "Patchouli Lost" - How far would you go to help a friend, who is unwilling to help themselves?

STORY SUMMARY: The male narrator calls a friend who is locked her bathroom while her abusive ex-boyfriend pounds on the door outside. The narrator comes over and looks after his friend for a few days. However, he insists that she block the ex-boyfriends phone number or he will stop helping her. She refuses, and the stop talking.

DISCUSSION: Is the narrator a good person? He helps her, but he also has other motivations. There is a physical attraction. By putting conditions on his help, is he just asking his friend to exchange one controlling relationship for another? Is the narrator any better than the abusive ex-boyfriend?

