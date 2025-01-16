Hello everyone,

Just wanted to let you know our editor-in-chief, Kolby Granville, was interviewed in PLATO: “Ethics and Science Fiction: Perfect Dance Partners?”

MORE NEWS:

After Dinner Conversation is now offering advertising opportunities right here on Substack, as well as in the magazine and on our social media platforms. Here are the details.

Volunteer as an acquisition reader and help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that make you think. If you’re interested, just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up.

Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.

If you enjoy these stories and want to support writers and what we do, you can always subscribe to our monthly magazine via our website (digital or print), or via substack.