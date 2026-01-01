After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Jan Verpooten
1d

Intelligence should not be a factor at all in deciding whether it is okay to eat an animal and neither are any implications for consumption of humans.

While the capacity to have subjective experiences of pain and pleasure, realistically present even in invertebrates, might make animals more intelligent, intelligence by itself is not a prerequisite to have these experiences. In contrast to intelligence, These subjective capabilities do matter in terms of animal welfare and ethics.

This means that, if it is okay to eat chicken, it should be okay to eat humans also. Otherwise one is committing speciesism — discrimination merely based on species.

Martin Bunzl
1d

"Should intelligence be a factor in deciding whether it's okay to eat an animal?" Is this really the right question and is it even the central question of the story? I think the more important question is whether a creature has the capacity to suffer - whether it is intelligent or not - including the humans being farmed. But then the key question becomes how to understand the phrase "capacity to suffer". I think it requires sentience. Worms have pain nerves and they react when those nerves are stimulated - they wiggle when you cut them in half. But they are in wiggling because the FEEL pain. That takes neurological capacities they do not have. Suppose you could raise an animal and kill it without it suffering even if it had the capacity to suffer. Would that be ok?

