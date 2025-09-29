Hello, and welcome! I’m Kolby Granville, Editor-in-Chief of After Dinner Conversation. I’m glad you’re here.

At its heart, After Dinner Conversation is a space for stories that make you think. Each week, we publish short fiction with an ethical or philosophical question at its center. The goal isn’t just to entertain—it’s to spark conversation. We want readers to walk away with a story stuck in their head, one they’re still thinking about the next day, one they might bring up at the dinner table with friends or family.

What You’ll Find Here

Weekly Stories : Every Thursday morning you’ll get a new story in your inbox. Some are free, and some are for paid subscribers. Each one comes with discussion questions to help deepen reflection.

The Magazine : In addition to Substack, we also publish a monthly magazine—available in digital and print . The magazine collects that month’s stories and makes them easy to read and share. You can purchase single copies of our magazine from our website, as well as on Amazon, Apple, Kobo, and wherever books are sold.

Anthologies and Extras: Over the years we’ve also put together themed anthologies, “Best Of” books, lesson plans for teachers, and special projects that expand on the stories we tell.

Why We Do This

The big idea is simple: stories are a powerful way to explore truth, morality, and human choices. Fiction lets us live through dilemmas we might never face in real life, and reflect on them in a safe way. Our mission is to foster meaningful discussion—whether that’s in classrooms, book clubs, or just around your dinner table. You can also join our virtual meetup group to discuss the stories.

How You Can Join In

If you’re a free subscriber , you’ll get access to about half of our weekly stories.

If you become a paid subscriber , you’ll get access to everything—plus you’ll be directly supporting our writers and helping us continue this work.

And whether free or paid, you’re always welcome to comment, share your thoughts, and bring others into the conversation.

Thank you for joining us. I hope these stories give you something to think about, and more importantly, something to talk about.

—Kolby Granville

Editor-in-Chief, After Dinner Conversation