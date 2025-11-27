From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Available now for the winter holidays!

📖 Weekly Short Story

We Don't Do Faux by Gordon Sun

“你好, Fu 先生. Welcome back,” Libby said, firmly shaking her customer’s hand.

“Libby 小姐,” Mr. Fu replied crisply, taking a seat in Libby’s brightly lit, pastel-colored office. Two bald, grim-faced men wearing mirrored sunglasses took up positions by the doorway on either side, hands clasped behind their backs.

With his full head of jet-black hair and tan, elastic skin, the octogenarian Mr. Fu looked half his stated age, the culmination of a decades-long regimen of nanotech, genetic editing, and other routine medical maintenance made affordable by his enormous bank account. Coupled with an excellent diet and a vigorous, healthy lifestyle, the tuxedoed entrepreneur was the poster child for Phoenix Rejuvenative Sciences Center, Libby’s employer.

“Mr. Fu, please confirm that you’re here for cerebral regenerative nanotherapy,” Libby said.

“是.” Mr. Fu smiled. “It’s time.”

“Confirmed.” Libby examined her monitors. “Four months, on the dot.”

“Yes. Pre-paid in cash.”

“Of course.” Libby folded her hands on the desk, giving her most charming smile. “Now, you are aware that given your biological age, we recommend that the frequency of administration be increased to every three months once you enter your ninth decade. The dose will also need to be increased. Cellular damage accumulates faster as you age, Fenixir or no. Our nanobots are working against time to repair everything so you stay healthy and functional. They’re miraculous, no doubt, but they don’t confer immortality. Frailty becomes an issue—”

“Don’t need to hear all the specs, Libby.” The businessman nodded. “Just put it on the autopay.”

“Certainly.” Libby clicked a few buttons, and the PRSC had doubled their income stream from Mr. Fu. Just like that, she thought to herself. “It looks like the regimen’s really working for you, Fu 先生,” she continued, chuckling.

“It is, thanks to you and your team.”

“Don’t thank me. I’m neither the roboticists who developed the nanotech nor the engineers who refined it for human consumption.”

“哎呀, take the credit. You don’t know how much this means to me. Fenixir is well worth the cost.”

“Do tell.”

“Thanks to Fenixir, I literally doubled the length of my career, without the physical and cognitive declines that come with age and that in other times might have gotten a relic like me kicked to the curb twenty or twenty-five years ago. It gives the benefit of being able to think long term, very long term, beyond the day-to-day fluctuations of the markets. Returns multiplied. Fortunes were made, far, far bigger than what I’ve spent here.”

Libby kept her smile on. “Good for you.”

“Also, looking youthful and vigorous is an asset in today’s world, no matter where you work.” Mr. Fu laughed. “Libby 小姐, you are too young and pretty to understand. It’s okay. Need experiences, good and bad, to grow.”

“Hopefully more positive than negative.” Libby adjusted the collar of her white office jumpsuit.

“True. Anyway, thank you for indulging an old man, even if I don’t look it.”

“Of course. Doctor Nimata will be personally overseeing your case, as usual.” Libby’s office door slid open. “Have a wonderful afternoon.”

By the time the last of Libby’s fifteen customers departed, a crescent moon hung in the clear nighttime sky. The Los Angeles skyline glowed with the lights of countless skyscrapers and endless rivers of traffic, saturating her office with a yellowish glow. Libby skimmed her emails, pausing briefly to read the memo announcing her third consecutive quarter atop the regional sales rankings. Finally, she began typing up all her client interaction notes for the day.

As she opened Mr. Fu’s clinical records, her glasses vibrated from an incoming call. She tapped the right earpiece with her finger, and the face of a small girl in a white cotton gown appeared. “Hi, Mommy!”

“Anna!” Libby stood from her armchair and walked away from her desk. “Is everything okay?”

“Yeah, Mommy. They had to poke my arm again. The IV fell out.”

“Aw, sweetie. Are you okay?”

“I’m okay. They gave me ice cream.”

Libby laughed. “That’s good. Hey, I’m sorry I haven’t come by yet today. Mommy had to work late again.”

“It’s okay, Mommy. I know I’ll see you soon.”

“Is your nurse there?”

“Yeah.” There was a rustling sound, and the face of an older woman in light green scrubs appeared on Libby’s lenses.

“Hello?” Libby asked.

“Hi there, Miss Wells. This is Joanna, Anna’s nurse for today.”

“Anything I need to know about?”

“Anna did fine today. We had to replace her IV, as you just heard, but she is eating well and staying hydrated. Her counts are still quite low, and her fever hasn’t come down all the way yet, so she’ll be with us for a little while yet.”

Libby sighed. “I understand. How about the clinical trial? Any word from Doctor Siu?”

“He’s still trying to get your case reviewed.”

“Fine.” Libby paused. “Please tell Anna I’ll be there in an hour or so. I’m finishing up work.”

“No problem. I’m on evening shift, so we’ll probably see each other when you get here.”

“Thanks.”

“You’re welcome. Take care.” The call ended.

Libby returned to her seat and leaned back, frowning. The clinical trial enrollment process was going way too slowly. Anna already had surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy four months ago, which slowed but didn’t stop the glioblastoma multiforme creeping through her brain, though the treatments did manage to eat through all of Libby’s savings. And even if Libby’s little trooper got into the trial by some miracle, they all knew what was in store: more chemotherapy, more radiotherapy.

More suffering.

“Total package, then?” Libby asked.

“Yeah, baby!” the client responded with a desultory wave. Libby bit her tongue. “Brain and body regen, double dose. Plus, the detox module for the liver.”

“I see.” Libby hesitated for a moment. “Well, Mr. Gladstone, it’s your decision of course. That said, there’s no clinical benefit to doubling the recommended dose of Fenixir. The body simply eliminates the excess via urine and stool.”

“Whatever. More’s always better in my book.” The young man smirked, smoothing his red silk tie. “Kinda funny that you’re, like, trying to get me to spend less money.”

Considering I’m half-commission with crappy benefits, yeah, it kind of goes against my revenue model. Too bad I have a conscience. “You need not worry about me. PRSC’s concern is first and foremost for the safety of its clients. Second, exaggerating effectiveness sells our products short and only leads to long-term customer dissatisfaction and degradation of our reputation.” Libby gave one of her patented knowing smiles. “In other words, our high-performance products speak for themselves.”

“Yeah, that’s why I’m here. Anything else?”

“My other question for you is regarding the hepatic detox module. Certainly, the surgical risk is low with our experts over in augmentation, but typically people request this particular bionic implant due to, ah, past health issues related to excessive, chronic consumption of alcohol and/or certain drugs. Your questionnaire indicated no such—”

“Look, Libby, it’s real simple.” Mr. Gladstone leaned forward, his mane of wavy brown hair falling over his forehead. “I run a fast-growing startup soc-tech company—maybe you’ve heard of it, it’s—”

“I see it in my files, thanks,” Libby replied, politely but firmly.

“Yeah, anyway, I’ve got to wine and dine investors, collaborators, that sort of thing, like all the time. Not gonna lie, there’s partying too, lots of it. Sure, I’m not drinking every day, but I’ve got to be able to handle whatever the clients throw at me, like an entire bottle of bespoke bourbon or a whole night of drinking in some sushi bar. It’s happened before.” He grinned. “I mean, it’s a big reason why I’m getting the body regen, also. I hear it’s like an energy boost that lasts an entire damn year. And you know it’s important to maintain stamina. Not just so I don’t, like, fall asleep during boring meetings and crap, but also for more entertaining stuff. You know, like when I’m out with a bunch of wom—”

“I get the picture,” said Libby, swallowing the bile surging in her throat. She pressed the button on her desk to open her office door. “Doctor Simmons will be handling your case, both the Fenixir and the liver implant. The clinic will reach out to you shortly to schedule the intake with him, as well as the required preoperative labs and studies. Thank you for choosing Phoenix Rejuvenative Sciences Center.”

Dr. Ellen Nimata craned her head into Libby’s office a couple of minutes after Mr. Gladstone left. “How are things, Miss Wells?” she asked, her voice brisk.

“Fine. Just got a couple clients left to see.”

“Our star product specialist, working hard as always. Your sales figures haven’t gone unnoticed.” The medical director of the Los Angeles branch stood in the doorway, as other staffers murmured their greetings and quickly passed by, heads lowered. “The director of augmentation just called me. This last guy, Chase Gladstone—how did you get him to buy the deluxe package, with the bionic add-on? It’s usually a tough sell.” Dr. Nimata tilted her head inquisitively.

“I didn’t do anything, honestly. He requested it. Said it was for his job.”

“And double the Fenixir dosage? That’s an uncommon request.”

“He was convinced it would help his...stamina.”

“Of course. No problem. Anyway, twice the recommended dosage is ultimately harmless, if perhaps a little wasteful.” Dr. Nimata shrugged dismissively. “How’s your little daughter, by the way?”

“Anna’s fine,” Libby said quickly. Personal matters didn’t belong in the workplace.

“Okay. Good to hear.” The doctor nodded and turned away. Her voice carried down the hall as she walked off. “Don’t stay too late.”

“Sure, Doctor Nimata.”

Later, on the way out the lobby of the building, Libby noticed that the brawny security guards, both of whom had been out of the office the past several days, were each sporting a new bionic left eye. Their irises glowed a bright blue as they scanned pedestrians and connected to the wireless security cams dotting the building.

Libby puzzled over how the two guards, hardly the highest-paid employees of PRSC, could afford million-dollar implants. It then occurred to her that the company probably paid for the procedures, considering them investments in their assets. She wondered how enthusiastic—or not—the guards were about it.

For a long, lingering moment, she toyed with the idea of pleading with her boss to cover nanotherapy for Anna. But finally, she put the thought aside. Anna wasn’t an asset to the company.

Libby forced herself to return to the conversation. The couple that had just sat down in her office had opinions.

“Listen, honey,” the heavyset woman was saying in a syrupy sweet voice, “we don’t do faux. Bionic products don’t last.”

“Absolutely,” her equally obese husband chimed in. “Genzen Technologies had to recall their entire line of bionic hearts because the pacemakers kept getting hacked. And that one company, I forgot the name—they had that contaminated batch of 3-D printer material. People died.”

“So, yeah, that’s why I’m here,” the woman concluded. “I need Fenixir. For my pancreas.”

“Pancreas?” Libby echoed.

“Yeah,” the woman replied, fluttering her pudgy, heavily bejeweled hands. “Goddamn pancreatic cancer, like I was saying. Stage three. They say it’s from the smoking and the drinking.”

“And the diet,” the man chuckled.

“Oh, definitely the diet,” the woman said, snorting. “But, seriously, I’m never gonna be able to lay off the meat and potatoes. And the chardonnay. So, you’ve got it in stock, right?”

“Of course, Missus Smith,” Libby replied slowly. “Every branch maintains a large, customizable pool. It’s refreshed daily.”

“Great,” she said, loudly blowing her nose into a handkerchief she’d pulled out of a pocket.

Libby scanned her client’s records. “Now, are you sure Fenixir is what you’re looking for? Given your—lifestyle choices, you may need more frequent booster injections. In the interest of disclosure, these can add up. My colleagues over in augmentation can talk more about our bionic—”

“Honey, were you listening to a word I said?” Mrs. Smith snapped, folding the handkerchief and putting it back in her pocket.

“Don’t try to upsell us, lady,” Mr. Smith chimed in, fleshy jowls quivering. “We’re small business owners. We know your tricks.”

Libby sighed and started typing the Smiths’ request into her workstation.

“You could be a little more enthusiastic,” Mrs. Smith sniffed. “We could’ve gone to Doctor Gillespie in Beverly Hills for a designer pancreas, with add-ons and everything.”

“Is my wife going to be able to get the injection today?” Mr. Smith demanded.

“Unfortunately, no,” Libby replied. “You’ll need to see one of our doctors first and go through our battery of tests. The nanobots need to be programmed and activated, based on your biochemistry, underlying target condition, and so on. The media gets it wrong a lot; it’s not quite ‘inject and forget.’ There’s nuance—”

“Are you serious?” Mrs. Smith cut in. The blotches on her pockmarked face grew a little redder. “We’re paying top dollar, top dollar. Least you all could do is be a little quicker.”

“The longer we wait, the more that damn cancer’s gonna spread,” her husband said curtly. “If this drags on too long, my wife’s gonna look like Swiss cheese when the nanobots finish eating up all the disease. Don’t want to have to rebuild her entire fucking body. I like it just the way it is.”

“Oh, yeah, I bet you do,” the woman leered, as her husband cackled.

Libby sighed again, fingers flying across the keyboard. “We’ll do the best we can to accommodate your needs.”

“Try to sound like you mean it, honey,” Mrs. Smith replied, rolling her eyes.

Before she could open her mouth and say something she might regret, Libby’s lenses reported an incoming call. She hit a few more buttons on her keyboard with finality. “Okay, you’re set up with Doctor Hernandez. Please check out with our office manager, and she’ll help you set up your follow-up visits. Thanks for choosing PRSC.” Libby nodded her head at the door and pressed her right earpiece. “Hello?”

“Come on, Terry, let’s go,” Mrs. Smith said, glowering as she stood up. “The brat’s apparently got more important clients.” Libby ignored the couple huffily stomping out of her office, trying to hear the speaker.

“Libby Wells?” asked the voice.

“Yes, that’s me,” Libby replied hurriedly. “Sorry, someone was just leaving my office.”

“This is Meghan, Anna’s nurse for today,” the voice replied. “I wanted to let you know that Anna’s been more sluggish than usual over the last couple of hours. Doctor Siu just saw her and is planning to transfer her to the ICU. He’s also ordered a few tests. If you could—”

Libby barely heard the rest of the nurse’s remarks as she bolted out of her office.

“So, not to be too pedantic, but data analytics requires both the space for the data and the processing power to crunch the numbers. The cerebral regen from Fenixir would keep my mind sharp, while having the BCI implanted would facilitate—” The speaker paused, a look of concern on his face. “—ah, miss, are you okay?”