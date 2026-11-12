Story Summary: Rusty is beat up by the neighborhood bullies trying to steal his bike, and looks to get revenge. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Water Under The Bridge by Larry Kite

The sound of water coursing over rocks filled my ears. The creek banks reached out with lush green vegetation as if to grab and hold me, and the warm June air was sweet with the smell of honeysuckle. The creek was small. Four good jumps and I could get across it, but the current was stronger here as the stream rounded a curve heading for the bridge. I looked down at my shoes. Shit, I forgot to put my old ones on. I watched the snake I had been following swim past me. I’ll be careful, I said to myself and jumped to a rock sticking out of the water in the middle of the creek. Catching my balance, I looked for my next step and the snake. The snake diverted around my rock and swam for the opposite bank. “Oh no you don’t!” I told the snake. He just kept swimming, so I jumped for another rock. My foot landed on the edge; the rock tilted sideways, sending me in, splashing. The water was cool as I sank up to my knee in it.

“Shit! And double shit!” Knowing I would get an ass whipping for this, I made a grab for the snake and missed. The snake hit the rapids, the water cascading over rocks, propelling the snake towards the low-water concrete bridge. If the snake made it to the culverts, I wouldn’t get it out.

I still had one dry foot and knew I wouldn’t catch the snake unless I got that one wet too. Shrugging, I took off after the snake splashing and laughing, and I grabbed the snake just before it got to the bridge. The snake turned to strike me, but I tossed it up on the bridge before it could. I hopped up onto the bridge, which was just a short jump, and stepped on it before it could slither off the other side. It turned and bit my shoe. A four-foot black snake, its scales slick from the water, glistened in the sun—Granddad would like this one. I bent down and picked it up.

“What you doing down there, kid?” A voice spoke behind me. I spun around to look for the man. “I’m over here, kid.” I turned to the right. I found him sitting on the creek bank in the grass under a big shade tree.

“Catching a snake for my Grandad. It almost got away. Sorry I got on your bridge, sir.” The snake coiled around my arm, while its tail wrapped around my waist. I could feel the power of the snake squeezing, and I tightened my grip on its neck just behind its head. “That’s a nice snake, kid. Get that thing out of here and come back when you are done.” The man was old; he had to be Walt. Everyone said to stay away from Walt, that he was trouble and a drunk, even if he was our neighbor.

“I’ll be back in a minute. I just have to take the snake up to the house and put it in a box. I live—”

“I know where you live. You’re that Walsh kid. Take your snake home and come on back here. Hurry it up, now.”

I ran up Walt’s driveway to where there was a hole in the fence between his property and ours, which was about two acres each, and climbed through, being careful not to lose my grip on the snake’s head. Black snakes aren’t poisonous, but their bite hurts. I ran across the field, the snake losing his grip from the bouncing, and up to the shed. Master, my giant German Shepherd, trotted over to see what I had.

“It’s a nice one, don’t you think, Master?” He sniffed the snake and wrinkled up his nose, baring his teeth. I laughed as I went into the shed and opened the box. Another snake started slithering out. “Ah! Get back in there.” I shook the box to knock it back in and added the new one, then looked back at Master. “I’ll take them down this evening. I know you don’t like the smell of them.” Master wagged his tail. I scratched his head and started back to the bridge.

On my way back to Walt, the water stopped squishing out of my shoes. Maybe they would dry before Maw knew about getting them wet. When I stopped on the bridge, Walt laughed and said, “Come on over here, kid. I ain’t gonna hurt you.” I went on over and sat down on the grass beside him. The creek bank here didn’t have weeds. Walt’s yard was nicely kept, and there was mowed grass down to the water’s edge.

“That’s better, don’t you think?” Walt said, smiling. His words were slurred, and he smelled of cheap wine. The front of his tan pants was wet. Unlike my damp shorts, I didn’t think his came from falling in the creek.

“I guess so,” I said, looking him over. He had close cropped gray hair and a scruffy gray beard on his red face. I wondered why everyone had said he was trouble. He was rail thin, too wasted away to be a threat, and there were a lot of drunk people even in my family, so he seemed okay to me.

“I have a proposition for you. Do you know what a proposition is, kid?” I was ten years old, but I had a good idea what he was talking about.

“You want me to do something for you, right?” I said, looking down at the creek.

“Well, yes, that’s part of it. In return, I’ll do something for you. Are you interested?”

“I’ll have to hear what I have to do first. I won’t do any nasty stuff with you, if that’s what you want.”

Walt laughed loudly, rolling onto his back. “I have no interest in doing any nasty stuff to any kid. I may be a drunk, but I’m not a pervert.”

“So, what is it you want me to do then?” I asked, feeling a little better about being here with Walt.

Walt sat back up and dug into his pocket. He pulled out five dollars and handed it to me. “Go up the road to the store, you know, Sheets’ store on the corner?” I nodded to show I knew what he was talking about. “Go in and tell old man Sheets to give you Ol’ Walt’s stuff and get yourself an ice cream. Then bring back what he gives you.”

I sat thinking it over; I could ride my bike up to the store and be back in ten minutes; I didn’t see a downside, plus I liked ice cream. Then a thought hit me. What about the woman that is in there sometimes. She was a large woman, on the fat side. A stained apron tied around her ample waist. Her gray-streaked dirty hair was tied back with twine, and she made a buzzing sound all the time with spit frequently running down her double chin. “What if the old woman is in there? She scares me.”

This brought another laugh out of Walt. “Wilma won’t hurt you. She’s just a little slow. Don’t have all the gears working upstairs, you know? She will give it to you anyway. So, what do you say?”

“Okay, I’ll be right back.” I got up and started walking across the bridge.

“Don’t drop the bag on your way back, kid!” Walt yelled, as I stepped off the bridge. I gave him a thumbs up and ducked back through the hole in the fence.

When I got back to the shed, Master was waiting for me. I ran my fingers through his fur, then grabbed my bike. It was a small bike with a banana seat. It was my Christmas present from the past year, and I was proud to have it. My friend Gene didn’t have a bike; he was hoping to get one for his birthday this year. I pedaled across the yard and hit the road toward the store. I would stop by the post office to get our mail on my way, because it was one of my chores. I didn’t particularly like the mailman, Mr. Workman. Granddad said he liked to mind everyone else’s business; and if Granddad didn’t like him, I knew he wasn’t nice.

At the post office I parked my bike by the door. Stepping in, I walked up to the window. “Hello, Mister Workman. Can I get my mail?”

“Sure thing Rusty, just give me a second here,” Mister Workman said, and set down a pile of boxes by the back door. He walked back and reached in the cubby hole labeled box 141. Before he handed the mail through the window, he looked over his half-moon glasses at me. “I hope you are staying out of trouble today, Rusty.”

“I have been.” I looked down at my shoes to see if water was coming out of them. “I have stayed out of the parking lot.”

“Did you park your bike in front of the door again?” He asked looking out the front door glass to see.

“Yes sir, I did, sorry.” I started towards the door to move my bike. Mr. Workman’s bald head turned red. “Just leave it! Your type won’t ever learn.” I walked back to the window. He handed the mail through the window.

Before he let go of the mail, he said, “You stay out of the parking lot. You could be hit by a car, and park your damn bike by the side of the building from now on. People don’t want to see that junk. Here is your mail, young man. Move along now.”

“Thanks, sir.” I went back out and got on my bike, stuffing the mail in my back pocket. I pedaled across the small five-car parking lot and stopped at the main road. There was a bigger bridge on the main road. If you could call it a main road. There weren’t any stop lights in town, only the post office and Sheets store. The phone company building, which was like an outpost that wasn’t manned, wasn’t any bigger than Master’s shed, so that didn’t count. There were cars coming both ways. While I waited, I scanned the scene across the road. Directly across was Sheets’ store; it used to be a stately old bank, but now the white paint was peeling, and the boards of the porch were rotting. The creek, upstream from where I caught the snake, meandered on the east side of the store. To the west, the crumbling brick building of the phone company was up the road a bit, on the same side of the street. These aged structures looked like most other buildings in this tiny Appalachian town in 1977. After the cars passed, I headed across and pulled up in front of the store.

Two guys came around the corner of the store. They both had long hair that was grungy. The bigger of the two had tattoos on his arm. I started to ride off, but the bigger one grabbed the handlebars of my bike. They looked to be about sixteen years old. I had seen them sitting on the bridge before. Gene said they were bad news, and it looked like I was about to find out.

“Where’d you get this bike, kid? It looks like mine,” the smaller one of them said, stepping in front of me. He leaned in, closer to my face. “Did you steal my bike?”

“No, this is my bike. I got this for Christmas. I didn’t steal it,” I said, trying to sound brave. I think my voice shook a little bit anyway. “Would you please let go of my bike?”

“I’m pretty sure this is my bike. It was stolen last night,” he said. “It looks just like mine, banana seat and all. What do you think, Bill?”

Bill looked at my bike. “I think you are right, Timmy. It looks just like yours.” Timmy pushed me. “Get off my bike, kid!”

It was obvious to me he was lying because he wanted to steal my bike. “IT’S NOT YOUR BIKE. LET GO OF IT!” I yelled, trying to pull away.

Bill leaned toward me. “Hey kid!” I turned towards him. “He said get off his bike!” Bill punched me in the face. My head snapped back; my lip split and started bleeding. I jerked my bike and nearly got free. Bill redoubled his grip on the handlebars and punched me in the face with his other fist. Now my nose was bleeding, blending with the stream already pouring from my lip. Bill continued hitting me over and over, but I kept a firm grip on my bike. I’d be damned if they were going to take it. Timmy joined in, both of them beating me senseless. I held on to my bike.

The store door flew open. “What’s going on out here? You boys get the hell out of here before I call the law!” Old Man Sheets said, coming down the porch.

Timmy and Bill took off running up the road, past the brick phone building. “You okay, son?” Old Man Sheets asked. “Those boys were working you over pretty good. You should have fit back. They might not have kept up on you, iffin you had.” His voice was thick with phlegm from smoking, and he started coughing. His thin gray flyaway hair blowing in the breeze.

I put my kick stand down and got off my bike. I straddled the front tire and pulled the handlebars back straight. Tears streamed down my face. I ran my arm across my face in an attempt to wipe off the blood and tears. “If I had, they would have taken my bike. I wasn’t going to let them do that.” My breath hitched a little. “They didn’t get it.”

“No son, they didn’t, at that. Come on in here, and let’s get you cleaned up some. You go home looking like that, and you’re apt to get another whoopin’.” We went in, and he led me back to the rear counter. “Wilma, get a wet cloth and get this boy cleaned up,” Old man Sheets yelled towards the back room. He pulled a cigarette out. His hand shaking, he put it in his mouth and lit it. I pulled out the money Walt had given me and handed it to him.

“Walt said to tell you to get his stuff. He said I could get an ice cream, too.”

“Did he now? I’ll go get it ready while Wilma cleans you up.”

Wilma came around the counter, buzzing at me. “You really are a mess, aren’t you?” She started wiping my face. Her hands were shaking worse than mine. I flinched when she wiped my nose. “Sorry. Here, you can do it so I don’t hurt you. Buzz...” I took the rag and made a couple passes over my face, then handed it back to her.

“Thanks,” I said. Turning, I went quickly to the front of the store. I didn’t like it back there with her by myself.

I found Old Man Sheets at the front counter, sitting on his stool. “You can get you an ice cream on your way over. Grab you a drink also.” I picked out a Nutty Buddy ice cream cone, then got a Mountain Dew. Placing them on the counter, he picked them up and put them in a bag. Then handed it to me. His fingers were stained brown from the cigarettes, and his knuckles swollen from arthritis. “Now, go on before those boys come back.” I went out the door looking around for the boys. I got on my bike, walked it across the pull-off in front of the store to the road, and looked both ways. I could see Bill standing by the phone building. I started off before they could come after me.

I rode down the small back road to Walt’s gravel driveway, turned, then continued down to Walt’s bridge. “Kid, what took so long?” Walt asked, standing up. He took three steps sideways before he got himself straightened out. “What happened to your face? Did you wreck that bike of yours?”

“No, two guys tried to take it. They beat me up, but I held on to my bike. My dad will whip me tonight for it, though.”

“Why would he do that? Did you start the fight?” Walt asked, swaying back and forth.

“No, I didn’t start it, but he will beat me because I didn’t fight back.” I handed the bag to Walt. He took the bag and looked in it.

“Is that what you wanted,” he asked as he took out the Nutty Buddy ice cream cone and Mountain Dew.

“Yes sir,” I said, taking them from him.

“I’m sorry it caused you this much trouble. You want to come sit awhile?” Walt asked, glancing back to his bank.

“No, I’m going to see Gene now. I might stop by later.” I stuffed the drink in my pocket and opened the Nutty Buddy. I took a big bite thinking I really earned this. I got back on my bike and turned around. “I’ll see you.”

“Later, kid. You should get even with those guys. I would wait for them one night and let them have it. So I would, let me tell you.”

I rode off, heading for Gene’s house, eating my ice cream and licking the drips off my hand.

* * *

After a mile ride, I pulled up in Gene’s front yard. He lived beside my granddad, just down the road from my house. They lived in a trailer that they rented from my uncle. Gene was tall and lanky for his age. He tanned easily and wore glasses that were taped on the right-hand side. His mid-length curly hair didn’t hide the tape. We had been friends for a couple years now.

Gene was sitting on the front stoop that was made out of stacked cinder blocks. A cloud of dust puffed up around me as I slid to a stop. “Man, what happened to your face?” Gene asked.

“Those guys that sit on the bridge beat me up. They were trying to take my bike, but I held onto it.” I said, puffing up my little chest.

“Shit, I would have just given them the bike. Did you fight them back?”

“No, I had to hold on with both hands to keep them from taking it,” I said, looking down at my shoes.

“More like you were too scared to move,” Gene said, laughing.

“I wasn’t scared!” My face was burning.

“Yes, you were. You ain’t fooling no one. I woulda been, too, and I’m bigger than you.” Gene said.

“Imma going to get em back for it. Do you want to help me, or are you too scared for that?” I asked, sneering at him.

“You better get em back. Your old man will wear your backside out for you for not fighting back, iffin you don’t. What you planning on doing?”

“You know how they sit on the bridge until it gets late?” I leaned in, so no one else could hear, even though there wasn’t anyone around.

“Yeah, they’re there most nights. They don’t even go to school.” Gene kicked the tire of my bike.

“You sneak out tonight and meet me at the pear orchard at eleven-thirty. I’ll fill you in on the details then.” The pear orchard was on the back end of Granddad’s property. The back side came out on Cemetery Road, just up the hill from the phone company building. That was part of my plan. I had a couple more chores to do, so I got back on my bike and started back home.

My grandad stopped by that evening. I took the box of snakes out of the shed to put in the back of his truck. “Boy, what happened to you?” he asked.

“Some guys roughed me up some. They wanted my bike, but I held them off,” I said, situating the box in the truck bed. I saw a length of pipe laying in the back and picked it up. “Can I have this?”

“Sure, but what do you need that for, boy? Are you planning on making something?” The pipe was an inch and a half in diameter and three feet long.

“No, I just like it. You never know when you might need something like this. Thanks! There are two snakes in the box. One is close to four feet.”

“Okay boy, I’ll put them up in the barn. You stay out of trouble now, you hear me?” Grandad hopped up in the truck and shut the door. He leaned out the window and ruffled my hair. “See you tomorrow.” He started the truck and pulled off. I took the pipe and put it behind the shed in the weeds.

That night Mom raised hell about my face and told me my father would deal with me the next day when he got home. She didn’t want me fighting, and Dad thought I should stand up for myself. I was confused about which one I should be doing. I ate dinner and watched TV until nine, then went upstairs to bed. Mom went to bed at eleven. About fifteen minutes later, I climbed out my bedroom window, eased down the back porch roof to the north side of the house, and hopped off. The cellar roof was on that side, and it was a small jump to the ground from there. As I walked around the shed, Master started to follow me. I stopped at the corner. “I can’t take you this time, boy. I have some things I have to take care of tonight.” He seemed to understand. I scratched his ears and went to get the pipe, then started down to Granddad’s pear orchard to see if Gene would show up. It was a clear night, and the full moon lit the path. When I reached the orchard, I sat under a tree to wait on Gene.

Gene came, but he was late. “I was getting ready to leave; thought you had chickened out on me.”

“No, man, Dad was sleeping in the chair. I couldn’t get out until he woke up and went to bed.” Gene saw what I was carrying and smiled. “What you got that pipe for?”

“Come on, I’ll tell you when we get there.” I started off through the trees down a path we had worn from playing in the orchard, and Gene followed. The moonlight didn’t fall under the trees and made walking a little slower. We reached the edge of the woods and went down the hill on Cemetery Road. I looked both ways, then ran across the street to the phone company building. I peeked around the corner to see if they were still sitting on the bridge.

“They’re still there, so all we have to do is wait until they come by here, and then we can jump them when they go past. I’ll throw the pipe so they will look that way. Then we hit them as hard as we can and run like hell back up Cemetery Road and hide in the graveyard. They won’t be expecting us, but we will have to be fast. After they leave, we can go back through the woods to your house.”

“I don’t know about this, Rusty. They are a lot bigger than us. I’m sure they can run faster than we can. If they catch us, they’ll kill us for sure.” I could see the panic setting in on Gene’s face.

“Listen, when we hit them, they won’t know what happened, and it will take them a minute to figure it out. By then, we will be half way up the hill. Besides, I think they are drunk, anyway.” We waited half an hour, then finally heard them talking. They were getting closer. I snuck another peek around the corner. Most of the guys were going the other way, but Bill was by himself and walking towards us. I turned around to tell Gene, but he was backing up.

“Where are you going? He’s coming, and he’s by himself.” Gene’s eyes were showing white all the way around. “Man, I can’t do this, Rusty. I have to get out of here.” I grabbed his arm, but he sidestepped me and dragged me out from around the building. He pulled loose and bolted back across the road.

I turned and looked up at Bill. “Well, if it isn’t the little shit from today. What are you doing out this late? The bogeyman might get you.” He took a step towards me. “Did you bring my bike back?” I backed up to the corner of the phone company building, then dove back, grabbing the pipe as I went. Bill made a grab for me, but in his drunk state his aim was poor. He missed, stumbling. I swung the pipe as hard as I could in his direction, hoping to hit some part of him.

The pipe connected, making a crunching sound. Bill went down. I swung the pipe again and again. The only thing I could see was them punching me in the face and laughing. I don’t know how many times I hit him. Eventually, I came back to myself and saw what I had done. Bill was curled up in a ball, with blood pooling around him. I had to get out of there. I took off running across the road and up Cemetery Road. I couldn’t stop, just kept running blindly. An eternity, or perhaps just a few minutes later, I was sitting in our shed’s doorway, tears leaking out of my eyes. Master licked them off my face. What have I done? Mom’s voice was loud and clear in my head screaming: “Look what you did. You will be going to jail now. You have ruined your whole life over a bully.” Dad spoke up in my head now: “That’s what I’m talking about. That boy won’t mess with you anymore. You did good boy! ’Bout time you stood up for yourself.” Why did I do that? It has to be wrong, but he would have done the same to me and was doing so with his brother over my bike. Why does it have to be so hard? I collected myself, climbed back up to my room, and collapsed on my bed with my head spinning.

A few hours later, the sun woke me up. I got up, stiff from tossing all night, and went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror. There was blood splattered all over me. I stripped down and got in the shower, scrubbing myself three times over. When I was dried off, I took my clothes down and put them in the pile to be washed. Mom wasn’t up yet, so I went out and took Master for a walk.

When I got back, Mom had breakfast ready and the clothes in the wash. I sat down to eat, and she sat across from me. “Your face looks better today. I tossed your shirt. There was blood all over it. I didn’t think it would come out, and it was old anyway.”

“It’s okay. I have others like it. I’m sorry I got blood on it,” I said between bites of eggs and bacon.

She stood up and started towards the door. “Clean up your dishes and go burn the trash. I’ll be home this evening. Stay close to the house today.”

“Okay, I will.” She left, and I finished eating. I cleaned the dishes and got the trash on my way out. Master followed me down by the creek to the trash barrel. I stuffed the bag in and lit it on fire. After half an hour, when the flames had died down, I led Master back to the house and hooked him to the shed. I took my bike up the road to get the mail, but stopped as I got to the parking lot. There were cop cars across the street at the phone company. I tried to see what was going on, but couldn’t make out much. I parked my bike in front of the door to see if Mr. Workman got pissed off again and went into the post office.

“What’s going on at the phone company, Mr. Workman?” I asked, trying to sound nonchalant.

“There was a boy beaten up pretty bad last night. They had to take him to the hospital. I don’t know how bad his injuries are yet.” He handed me my mail. “Did you park that bike in front of the door again?”

“Thanks,” I said, taking the mail a bit absentmindedly. My brain was running wild. “What are the cops doing?”

“They are looking for the ones that did it. I hope they find them. It’s bad, something like that happening here. It used to be safe to be out at night.”

“How do you know he didn’t deserve it, or maybe he started it? He wasn’t very nice anyway.”

Mr. Workman looked at me suspiciously. “Do you know anything about it, Rusty?” He came around the counter and out into the lobby where I was standing. He squatted down in front of me. “What happened to your face?”

“A couple of guys beat me up yesterday. They were trying to take my bike.”

He shook his head. “I tell you, it’s getting bad around here.” He stood back up and started for the door. “Stay away from the phone company today, Rusty. I don’t think you want them asking you a bunch of questions, and stop parking your bike in front of the door!”

I went back out, got on my bike, and rode home. I stayed close to the house all day. I kept waiting for the cops to pull in and lock me up. Gene hadn’t shown his face yet; I still couldn’t believe he ran out on me, the little shit! I wonder if he had heard anything. I paced around the yard with Master following me, then stopped dead in my tracks. Where had I stashed the pipe last night? I couldn’t remember if I left it there or brought it with me. I started looking around the yard and, thankfully, found it back in the weeds behind the shed. I rehooked Master, picked up the pipe, and started down the path to the creek, thinking where to hide the pipe. I headed to Walt’s bridge. I was sticking the pipe in the hole under the bridge, when Walt stepped up.

“What you hiding there, kid?” Walt sat down on the edge of the bridge, his feet dangling just above the water.

“Just a pipe. I was trying to chase out any snakes that might be hiding in there,” I said. I pulled the pipe out, trying to look disappointed.

“Put it on the other side, kid. Rocks have filled that side, so it will stay there longer.” Walt got up and smiled. “I got you covered, kid.” He winked and walked up the driveway towards his house, a brown paper bag in his hand. I looked in the hole and could see rocks further back. I slid it in on that side.

I went home to find my old man’s car parked in our driveway. He was sitting on the steps of the porch. “Boy, come over here! Now! Where have you been?”

“I was down by the creek.” I went over and stood in front of him.

“What happened to your face?”

“Two boys beat me up yesterday. They were trying to take my bike.” I was looking at my feet. There was still blood on my shoes. I hoped he didn’t see it.

“Look at me when you are talking, boy!” He smacked me on the side of my head. I looked up and blinked back tears. Master let out a low growl. “You better shut your dog up, too.” He got up and moved to the front yard. “Get over here!”

I walked over to where he was standing. “Did you go out last night, boy? And don’t you lie to me, either.” I sat there thinking. If I told him I had, he would get mad because I had left, and because the cops were looking for me for beating Bill up. If I lied and said I didn’t, he would get mad that I hadn’t beaten up Bill. And, if he found out I lied, he would get even madder. It was a catch twenty-two. Either way, I’d get a whoopin’. He drew back his hand, about to give me another smack.

“I didn’t go out!” I blurted, forced to make a decision.

“You better not be lying, boy. The cops have already asked me about you. Old Man Sheets told em the boy that was beaten last night was one of the boys that beat you up yesterday afternoon.”

“No, sir, I didn’t go anywhere.” I sat down, covering my shoes so he wouldn’t see the blood. “What did you tell the cops?”

“I told them you were too small to do that, and you were home last night. Now, go on and get out of my sight.”

I got up and headed towards the creek. “But, don’t go far! The cops said they wanted to talk to you. You better come when I call for you.”

“Yes sir, I will.” I ran down the path to the creek. I sat on a rock, thinking I was surely going to jail. The ass whooping I knew was coming tonight wouldn’t hold a candle to going to jail. I sat throwing rocks in the creek, waiting for him to call for me. A few minutes later, I wandered down to Walt’s bridge again to kill time. I didn’t see the car pull in nor the cop coming for me until he was almost to the bridge.

“Son, the boy that was beaten last night said you were the one that did it. Your dad said you didn’t go out last night, but I think you did.” The cop stepped toward me. He was tall and had a gun on his hip.

“I didn’t beat up anyone,” I said in what I hoped was a convincing tone.

“Mr. Sheets said the boy, Bill, was one of the boys that beat you up yesterday. Is that true?” He squatted down in front of me. “Is that what happened to your face?”

“Yeah, Bill was one of them. But I didn’t do anything to him. And I didn’t go out last night, either.”

“We have a witness that says you did go out last night. Are you sure you want to stick to that story?”

Who could be a witness? No one saw us the night before. The only one that could have told them was Gene. Then, it occurred to me why Gene hadn’t shown his face all day. I was screwed. I doubled down. “I didn’t go out last night, and I didn’t hurt anyone.”

“Our witness said you went to the phone company and waited for Bill to come by, and then you beat him up.” The cop was looking very hard at me. I didn’t lower my gaze.

“I didn’t do that. Maybe your witness did it and is blaming me for it.”

“Well, he claimed to have run before it happened, so one of you did it. I think it’s pretty obvious you’re lying. Maybe you should come with me until we get this sorted out.” The cop stood up and reached for my arm. My heart was racing so fast, it felt like it was coming out of my chest. This is it, I thought. I’m going to the big house.

“You aren’t taking that kid anywhere. Sure, he’s lying, but not about hurting anyone. He did go out last night. That’s his lie. He came down here and sat talking with me until we heard the sirens. He got scared his mom would wake up, so he ran home.” Walt placed a hand on my shoulder as he was speaking.

“Well, that does change things, doesn’t it? What was he doing down here, Walt? You weren’t giving him any beer, were you?”

“No, we were just talking, is all. He’s a good kid. You just leave him alone.” The cop shook his head and walked off.

After the cop had left, Walt said, “You will probably get whipped for that, I’m sorry to say. But you probably had one coming anyway. This little lie will keep you out of trouble with the law. One last word of advice, kid. Pick your friends in crime better. That Gene, he rolled on you mighty easy. As for me, you know I have your back.”

I got a whipping that night just as Walt had said. I had to spend the rest of the night in my room with no dinner. The sun woke me, shining in my window the next morning. I got up and went out to feed Master. Granddad pulled up as I finished feeding. “Come over here, boy.” Granddad yelled out his truck window. I walked over to the truck. “Climb on in here. I want to talk to you for a bit.”

I went around and got in the passenger side. “What you want to talk to me about?” I asked.

“Your ma told me what happened the other day and what she thinks you did afterwards.”

“I didn’t do nothing…” Granddad held up his hand, cutting me off. “Save it. I have heard it all before, boy. We are going for a little ride. I already told your ma so she knows where you will be.” He started the truck and backed out of the driveway. Then we drove up the road and stopped at the post office, turned left on the main road, and we headed towards the Burg. After a 45-minute drive, he pulled into the hospital parking lot. “What we doing here?” I asked, looking worried.

“I thought you should see what you did to that boy. I know they worked you over, but what you did was on a whole nother level. He should be coming out in a bit. They are releasing him today.”

We sat for a good half hour before the doors opened, and Bill was wheeled out in a wheelchair. At first, I thought he was paralyzed, but he stood up when they got to the car waiting for him. He limped to the door and turned towards me to get in. His face was swollen and bruised. There were bandages on his arm and face, and gouges on his forehead.

“How does that make you feel, boy, know’n you did that to him?” Granddad asked me. I sat there going over what I was feeling. Trying each feeling on and shrugging it off. Looking at him, I didn’t feel bad that I had done that to him. He had started to do the same to me and would have if old man Sheets hadn’t stopped him and Timmy. “Well?” Granddad asked again. “I don’t really know. He was doing the same to me, so I think he asked for it.” I looked over at Granddad to see his reaction to this.

Granddad shook his head. “That is what I was afraid of. Your dad was a handful growing up. Always drinking and fitting. You are going to take it a lot further, I think. Boy, what are we going to do with you?” He started the truck and pulled out of the parking lot. “Don’t you be going over to ole Walt’s anymore, you hear. Walt might have stood up for you, but don’t go trusting him. He means well, but he is a drunk and is apt to run off his mouth at any point to get himself out of trouble. You come to me if you find yourself in a tight spot from now on, and I’m sure there will be many of them.”

I sat quiet all the way home thinking about what he had said. When we pulled in at my house, I opened the door and hopped out. Before I shut the door, I asked, “What should I do about Gene?”

“What about Gene?” Granddad asked, looking closely at me. “Did he do something to you?”

“Well, he ran out on me the night I beat Bill, then he ratted me out to the cops. I think I should do something about that, don’t you?”

“Boy, you been runnin with Gene for a long time. Some people are cut different than others. Don’t mean they aren’t good people, just that they can’t do some of the things others can. That’s why you have leaders and followers in life. But, my boy, just because you are leading don’t mean it’s in the right direction. You just remember that there. Shut that door and go on and do your chores before your ma has us both.”

I shut the door and watched him back out again. Did I want to be a leader or a follower? Gene was a follower, and he was a chicken shit and a rat, so that was out. I started on my chores thinking things over.

Over the next couple of weeks, my friends acted funny around me when we were messing around. I was up at Denny’s house with all the gang, and I had had enough. “What is up with you guys? Why you acting so funny, anymore?”

Gene looked at his shoes. I didn’t figure he would speak up. “What about you Denny? What you have to say? Just spit it out already.”

Denny cleared his throat. “It’s just we like to know what happened with Bill. What did you do to him?”

I looked at Denny and Tommy, then Rod, and finally at Gene. I turned back to Denny. “I beat him with a pipe. Broke his cheekbone, and he got a lot of stitches. Bill and his brother jumped on me, and I settled the score with them.”

They all just stood staring at me. “What more do you want?” I asked.

“Nothin, was just wondering is all.” Denny said.

“Shit, you a badass now, Rusty,” Tommy said, and we all burst out laughing. We got on our bikes and headed for the big bridge. I felt we had the right to sit on it. Bill and his brother hadn’t been there for a while, so it must be our time now. They still acted weird around me and looked at me to lead them. I was still the youngest, but I liked the feeling.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!):

What, if anything, do you think Rusty should have done after he was beaten up by the two boys? Is Rusty’s culpability altered by the fact that he didn’t intend to hit Bill with the pipe, that the original plan was simply to toss it to make a distracting noise? To what degree is his culpability altered by his prior planning? What do you think is the appropriate punishment, if any, for Rusty? Granddad says that Rusty is now a “leader.” Do you agree? What is Grandpa’s definition of “leader”? Do you agree Rusty is becoming a leader? What is the purpose of defending yourself in a fight? Is the purpose to win, to create time to escape, to maintain your honor/social standing, or something else? Why are there social rules as to what is an acceptable and unacceptable way to defend yourself? What, if any, obligations do any of the adults have and fail to fulfill in the story?

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