📖 Weekly Short Story

Venom in the Cloud Forest by Katherine Quevedo

Sweat crept down Acoti’s left temple and tickled his eyebrow as he stabbed his knife into the tree bark. He withdrew the blade and used it to smear the thick, sanguine resin against the wound in his neck. His skin burned as he rubbed it in with his finger. He knew the resin of the dragon’s blood tree would help heal his wound, but he feared it couldn’t counter the poison.

Why had he been targeted? He hadn’t seen the person who’d blown the dart, only heard his attacker sneer, “You poisoned me first,” before disappearing among the mist and leaves.

Now Acoti knelt, dug his fingers into the soggy dirt, and yelled, “I never poisoned anyone!” His voice echoed off the mountainside. The cloud forest around him rustled in apparent mockery. The constant mist at this altitude sent beads of water sliding down the tree trunks and pooling on the orchids, like his sweat from the poison fever.

He heard footsteps approaching. His friend Pamba appeared through the mist clutching a jar with both hands, her stone bracelets clacking against the hard clay and her dark hair swishing. She spotted him, gasped, and rushed over, sloshing water over her wrists as she ran.

“Acoti, you’re so pale,” she said. She set the jar down against the tree trunk and tried unsuccessfully to help him up. The cool water on her hands felt soothing against his fevered arms. “I heard you yell,” she said. “What happened?”

He pointed to the puncture wound in his neck, which the resin had temporarily stained a muddy red. “A surprise this morning.”

Pamba gasped and sank to the dirt beside him.

“But whoever it was,” he said, “picked something very slow-acting to put on the dart.”

“You didn’t see who blew it at you?”

“He hid himself well. When I heard him run off, I didn’t have the strength to follow him.”

“I’m surprised you had the strength to get here. You should have gone straight to Cuadelo.” She stood up and tried once again to pull him with her. “What good is a curer if you don’t go to him when you’re hurt?”

Acoti had been hoping to avoid Cuadelo. He thought back to the last meeting with the elders, where he had worked up the courage to ask why, whenever Cuadelo read and interpreted the petroglyphs for them, the carvings always agreed with everything the curer said. Cuadelo had glared at him, then laughed and tried to brush the question aside, but some of the elders had watched Acoti with great interest.

Now Acoti fought against the obvious conclusion, hoping it was nothing more than a product of his fever. Could the curer have poisoned him?

“I’ve never so much as pointed a blowgun at another person,” he said. “How could he think that I poisoned him?”

Pamba, thinking he still spoke in general terms about his attacker, said, “Let’s go see the curer first, then you can worry about that. Come on. Dragon’s blood is good for cuts, not poison. You should know that.”

He did. It had just been wishful thinking. He debated telling Pamba of his suspicions, but he knew how much she admired the curer’s medicinal knowledge.

Pamba helped him stagger toward Cuadelo’s hut along the riverbank. On the way, she snapped a twig off a branch and instructed Acoti to chew on it to slow his fever, since the dragon’s blood had done nothing to help his symptoms. He chewed the end, gagged at the taste, and tucked it away next to his knife.

Soon they arrived at the section of the riverbank where Cuadelo lived, where the mist always seemed thinner than in other parts of the cloud forest. In front of the hut, Pamba lifted her hand to knock on the door, when it swung open suddenly. There stood the curer, tall and gangly. Cuadelo wore a collar of blue hummingbird feathers, a flap of fur from the spectacled bear around his waist, and the brightest orange feathers of the cock-of-the-rock around each of his thighs. His silvering hair indicated he was far from young, although his calves were as taut as ever.

He took one look at Acoti and motioned them both inside. There, a small fire crackled below a pot that filled the windowless hut with salty scents. Suddenly Acoti imagined that the crackling was coming from his hot forehead and that the saltiness was emanating from his sweat. He shook his head.

Pamba set her jar down by the door. “He’s been poisoned.”

“So I see. I’m so glad you brought him to me. Now run along.”

“Please, curer, I’d like to make sure he’s all right.”

“That won’t be necessary.” Cuadelo ushered her out of the hut so briskly, she didn’t even have a chance to retrieve her jar. She managed to cast one look of concern back at Acoti before the door shut behind her. Acoti wished she could stay. One of her homemade remedies sounded far more comforting than being here with the curer, even if it meant chewing a hundred more of those bitter twigs.

Cuadelo led Acoti to a chair of wood and braided grass, made him sit, and examined his neck. “A dart wound. You tried using resin of the dragon’s blood tree on this?” He clucked his tongue. The red-brown stain was a sure giveaway. “That will do nothing for your fever. Very rarely do I see this kind of wound when we’re not at war.” He released Acoti’s neck and stepped back. “Or perhaps we are.” His eyes searched Acoti’s.

“Someone out there thinks I deserve this,” he said, hoping it was the answer Cuadelo was seeking.

The curer ignored this statement. “Did you try drinking directly from the river?”

“That was the first thing I did.”

Cuadelo paced around the chair, his bright feathers fluttering. “So even the great river could not purify you. The very source of all our life. How does that make you feel?”

“I might be more concerned if it weren’t for the fact that someone deliberately did this to me.”

Cuadelo took Pamba’s jar and emptied the contents into a pot. Then he hung the pot over the fire next to the one with the salty smells.

“Can we open the door?” Acoti asked. He wiped his forehead with his hand.

Again, Cuadelo ignored what he’d said. “Acoti, it is carved in the sacred petroglyphs that sometimes the health of the many thrives on the sickness of the one. But for that to happen, the one must be isolated. Do you understand?”

Acoti shook his head. Somewhere between his throbbing, burning head and the curer’s cryptic words, he was struggling to concentrate.

“Consider our surroundings. The clouds float through our forest and let our trees and ferns and mosses strip the very moisture from the air.”

Acoti nodded.

“Now, suppose those clouds became tainted, poisoned. What would happen then?”

A cloud of venom? Acoti had never heard of such a thing.

Cuadelo answered his own question. “The venom would collect on the plants and trickle down into the soil. It would penetrate the roots and poison the very plants we rely on for food and medicine. You see, it would poison us. It would be our undoing.”

“I’m not sure I understand, curer.”

“Ideas are like clouds. They drift by, and some bits here and there catch on.” Cuadelo leaned forward. “Acoti, your ideas are a venom. A spider bite to the mind.”

All this talk of clouds, venom, and spiders made Acoti’s head swim with fever. The hut seemed to be growing and shrinking incessantly. Cuadelo danced in Acoti’s vision, the orange feathers blurring until the curer’s thighs looked as bright as a ripe naranjilla.

“Venom spreads if it isn’t contained or removed, Acoti. Can you think of no one you may have offended?”

The curer’s voice sounded small and distant. Acoti commanded his mind to focus, and he thought of the penetrating look Cuadelo had given him just moments ago when describing the puncture point as a wound of war. He recalled receiving that look once before from Cuadelo, in front of the elders not too long ago.

“You,” Acoti said, his own voice sounding fuzzy now too.

The curer had stopped pacing and loomed over Acoti, tall and swaying like an avocado tree. “Did you ever stop to think that, when you tried to discredit me in front of the elders, you got it backwards? That I say what I say because I’ve already read it on the petroglyphs?”

Acoti closed his eyes to block out the throbbing room, the blurry orange and blue feathers. He pressed the heels of his palms against his eyelids and felt sweat gather around his eyebrows, but he couldn’t tell if it was from his palms or his temples. He opened his eyes and saw Cuadelo crouching next to his chair.

“These people have entrusted me with their health,” the curer said.

“Then why are you keeping me sick?”

“Poisonous words!” Cuadelo sprang up. “You are crazy with a fever. No one will listen to you now and soak up your venom. You see, I have protected their health. And as for yours, there is an antidote. But you’re going to have to earn it.”

Acoti shut his eyes, wishing the so-called curer’s words could stay small and distant, but now Cuadelo’s voice seemed to resound through the hut.

“Tomorrow, Acoti, you will go before the elders. You will tell them that your ideas poisoned you and that only I could cure you. The dragon’s blood will have healed your wound by then, and the stain will be gone.” He tapped his lip. “Your friend knows about your wound too, doesn’t she? Well, she will have to keep her mouth shut about it too. I’m sure she wouldn’t like to wind up with a dart sticking out of her neck.”

Ordinarily this would have made Acoti’s blood boil, but his body was already too feverish for him to feel any difference. His gaze swept the hut for Cuadelo’s blowgun. Nothing. But of course the curer wouldn’t leave such proof lying out in the open.

“Just cure me,” Acoti said, his voice thick.

“Swear it first.”

Acoti stared at the bright orange feathers around Cuadelo’s thighs. Even though the curer stood still, the feathers seemed to rustle and flap of their own accord, like butterflies. Cuadelo was right; he was too delirious with fever to have any credibility, and for all he knew, the poison was fatal. “I swear it.”

“Very well.” Cuadelo rose and busied himself at the pots over the fire, using Pamba’s water to make a tea.

Cuadelo kept his back to Acoti while he sprinkled dried herbs into the pot. Acoti noticed him cast one guarded look back as he grabbed an animal skin pouch and produced a stick from it. Was the old man planning to poison him for good this time? Acoti half-closed his eyes to feign fatigue so that he could observe. Luckily, the old man’s back was too skinny to block everything from view. Out of the corner of his eye, Acoti saw him move the stick in a typical stirring motion, but without immersing it at all into the liquid. Acoti caught glimpses of two orange and blue butterfly wings attached to the bottom of the stick. Clearly this was no typical stirrer.

What Acoti glimpsed next, he assumed was a product of the fever. The tea rose slightly above the rim of the pot and twisted in the air, making shapes like curlicues before sinking back down. Then Cuadelo grabbed a stone spoon with his free hand and ladled some of the steaming tea into a cup, still moving the butterfly stick with his other hand. When he was done ladling, the spoon looked misshapen, as if the liquid had carved it up in places. He quickly put away the damaged spoon and closed the stick back in its pouch. He turned and held the steaming cup toward Acoti.

Acoti didn’t take it. “How do I know this isn’t a stronger poison?”

Cuadelo lowered the cup a bit, still holding it within Acoti’s reach. “Don’t be so dramatic. That girl knows you’re here; there’s no use in her knowing that you came to the curer and then didn’t leave here healed. But more importantly, I need you to go before the elders like we agreed. Now drink. This is your antidote.”

The cup was the first thing Acoti had touched all day that felt hotter than his own body. The tea tasted bitter—like the old man, he thought with a cold inner laugh. Cold. That word had seemed so foreign to him just a moment ago, but he could already feel his body cooling. By the time he had gulped all the tea down, his mind already felt clearer.

His thoughts turned to the butterfly stick. Had it actually warped the stone spoon? Was that the only stone it could warp?

“Tomorrow at midday,” Cuadelo said. “The elders and I will be meeting at the petroglyphs. Come alone.”

Acoti nodded. As he stood to leave, he feigned grogginess and asked Cuadelo to hand him Pamba’s jar. While the curer’s back was turned, Acoti snatched up the pouch with the butterfly stick and hurriedly swapped it with the twig from Pamba. He threw the pouch down just before the curer turned back toward him with the jar.

Outside at last, Acoti refilled Pamba’s jar at the riverbank—it was the least he could do before returning it to her—and turned to leave, when through the lack of mist he spotted her crouching near the curer’s hut, hugging herself. He waved and motioned her to join him silently. She rubbed her nose with the back of her hand and reluctantly stood, avoiding his eyes.

Only when they had moved well out of earshot of the hut did she speak. “I was waiting outside to get my jar back, and I heard everything. I never should have brought you to him.”

After a few steps, he said, “If you hadn’t, I would still be wondering who did this to me. You wanted to make sure I got healed, and I wanted some answers. We both got what we wanted.”

Her voice regained some of its spark. “You’re not healed. He may have taken down your fever, he may have given you his antidote, but he caused it all in the first place, and now he’s hurt you even more. You’re not healed.” As though reminded of how weak Acoti had been earlier, she snatched her jar from his hands. “Thank you for getting this for me. I should have intervened! What a terrible man, that so-called curer.”

Acoti shrugged. “He may be corrupt, but every village needs a curer.”

“I’m sure I could do his job well enough,” she grumbled.

“But could you do it without this?” Acoti pulled out the stick with the butterfly wings.

“What is that?”

“I think it might be a wand. While he was making my antidote, he used this to move the water around, and it left impressions in his stone spoon.”

“I can’t believe you managed to get this from him. Won’t he find out?”

“He keeps it in a special pouch. I don’t think he uses it very often.”

“What are you going to do with it?”

Acoti had been so caught in the extremes of fever to health, he hadn’t thought that far ahead. “I think this controls the river water somehow.”

“One way to find out.”

She set the jar on the ground, and Acoti swept the stick over it. The water inside trembled. Nothing else happened at first, but then gradually it rose as if he were pouring more water in. Rather than spill over the sides, the water gathered around the rim. Then it recessed back in, leaving the rim warped with ridges where it used to be smooth.

Both their mouths hung open.

“I’ll bet this isn’t the only thing it can change,” Pamba said. “Maybe you were right about the petroglyphs, how they always conveniently agree with what he says.”

Was the curer using magic to rewrite history and sway the elders? Acoti glanced at the sky. If they hurried, they could make it to the petroglyphs and back before dark. He and Pamba descended into the lower regions of the forest, where the mist passed through less often and the trees grew taller and thinner, as though trying to reach the higher elevations and their more abundant moisture. The petroglyphs stretched along the riverbank at the edge of a grassy field.

“Look.” Pamba pointed to one section of the carvings.

There, a small boulder protruded from the river with designs etched into its dry upper facets. Butterflies with familiar half orange, half blue wings fluttered around it. Pamba and Acoti ran to the river’s edge. More and more butterflies drifted toward the boulder as they approached. Acoti decided to wade in after them in case he had to be close to the rock for the magic to work.

The riverbed felt jagged under his feet, which were used to the squishy soil of the cloud forest, but he waded as close as he could to the boulder. With water rushing around his knees, Acoti held out the wand and traced with it above the rock face. A thin layer of water rose from the river and covered the boulder like a shroud. It lingered there for a moment, making the rock look like a giant rough gem, and then the water flowed back to rejoin the rest of the river. Suddenly the zigzags on the boulder had become square spirals and the sunbursts had morphed into concentric circles.

He and Pamba stared at each other.

The next day, when the sun slid into its zenith, Acoti and Pamba walked together into the petroglyph clearing, where the elders sat in a semicircle in front of Cuadelo. When the curer saw Pamba, his eyes bulged. He glared at Acoti and made him feel as if he had just been shot at with another dart.

“You owe me your life,” Cuadelo boomed, “do you not?” His ribcage expanded and contracted in abnormally quick breaths. “Tell the elders what your treacherous ideas did to your mind.”

The elders muttered and turned their weathered faces to Acoti.

“Tell them,” Cuadelo continued, “how you learned, all in one day, how quickly a poison can spread and how thoroughly it can be cast out. Tell them how the river’s healing powers rejected you until I intervened.”

Pamba interjected. “One doesn’t thank a jaguar for attacking and then letting go. Show them, Acoti. Show them the one thing the curer keeps that’s more harmful than his poison darts and blowgun.”

Again the elders muttered.

Acoti stared straight into Cuadelo’s eyes as he withdrew the wand from a pouch and lifted it toward the riverbed petroglyphs. The water rose and formed its chrysalis over the rock, scattering the butterflies momentarily. A collective breath sounded from the elders, as if that quiet utterance was the most shock they had the energy to convey. By the time the water had died down and left new markings in its wake, the elders sat in silence.

Finally the eldest stood up with some effort and shuffled forward, her long, white hair fluttering in the breeze. Her head barely reached Cuadelo’s armpit, but she spoke to him with such authority that Acoti saw the curer flinch. “My grandmother helped carve these rocks for her generation. How could you take away her voice like this?”

From where he stood, Acoti could see sweat trickling from Cuadelo’s temples.

“You steal voices,” the eldest continued, “like an illness. I no longer know now whether it was your meddling or our ancestors’ true voices, but the petroglyphs say that the health of the many can sometimes thrive on the sickness of the one.”

“But the one must be isolated,” Acoti added.

She turned to him while the rest of the elders mumbled their approval. She smiled. “Of course.” She shuffled over to him and held her hand out for the wand. Acoti handed it to her, and she promptly snapped it in half. Immediately the orange and blue butterflies dispersed from the river into the meadow and forest.

The eldest called to Cuadelo, “That stick may as well be your body if you’re ever found near this village again. I will see to it.”

Acoti saw Cuadelo’s leg muscles tightening, like a jaguar ready to pounce. When he lunged, Acoti managed to intercept him and shove him backward several steps.

“First you poison someone,” the eldest said, shaking her head, “and now you’re attacking outright? We won’t let you be both our sickness and our cure.”

Cuadelo’s gaze swept around the group, but he found no sympathy. He glared at Acoti, but with one glance down at the strap holding Acoti’s knife, Cuadelo’s face fell, his bony shoulders caved, and he slinked backward to the river. He waded through it, ruining the feathers around his thighs, and dashed into the trees on the other side.

“Now,” the eldest said as though she had done nothing more than throw out a rotting avocado, “Acoti, isn’t it? I hear you are handy with a knife but not so fond of butchering. Perhaps you would be willing to use your talents instead for carving our own voices into the rock?”

Record the voices of his people? “It would be an honor.”

“And you,” she said, addressing Pamba, “are said to have a way with plants. Pamba, correct?”

She nodded.

The eldest placed her frail arm on Pamba’s shoulder. “I daresay this solstice will bring us not only a new harvest, but a new curer as well. Perhaps you would be willing?”

Pamba looked at the elders watching her. Acoti knew it was one thing to carve petroglyphs, but another thing entirely to be entrusted with a whole village’s health.

“I’m really not as knowledgeable as I should be,” she said. “But if the elders find me worthy, then of course.”

The eldest patted Pamba’s shoulder and gestured with her other arm to the petroglyphs extending well beyond the river’s reach. “Not everyone’s voice was stolen. You have plenty of others to guide you.”

Two weeks later, Acoti was engrossed in carving the great mystery of his people’s existence in the cloud forest, when his knife slipped and cut his finger. He sucked on the wound while checking his work. Just a few more marks, and he would have captured as well as he could the strange situation of living in a world constantly invaded by clouds; the mist obscured his people’s surroundings while also enabling them to thrive. They had learned to embrace the uncertainty. Well, all but Cuadelo, whose attempts at control had weakened him far more than any fever ever could. No one had seen him since his disgrace in front of the elders.

Acoti’s etchings were still rough, to be sure, but every day they resembled more and more the untainted carvings of generations before him. He hoped he could say the same of the ideas he recorded.

His cut stung only slightly, but he remembered being told not too long ago that he should always go straight to the curer. This time he looked forward to it. In fact, he could already feel the soothing tingle of dragon’s blood on his skin as he approached Pamba’s hut.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Cuadelo (the curer) says that, like the plants taking moisture from the clouds, people take ideas from conversations, and that those ideas can be like poison to those that hear them. Do you think that is true? Can you think of an example where you have seen that take place? Doesn’t the person listening have the ability to accept or reject the idea they hear? Acoti might argue that what he was saying about Cuadelo changing the petroglyphs was true, and therefore not poison. Can truth ever be a “poisonous idea?” How do you know if an idea you are spreading is “poisonous” or not? If ideas can be poison, do you think companies that spread poisonous ideas (by allowing people to “share” a post/tweet/etc.) should be held accountable for what people “share” on their platforms? Cuadelo is changing the petroglyphs to support what he is saying. Does it matter if he has genuinely good/non-selfish intent in doing so? Does it matter if the suggestions he is making are actually the best course of action? Is a record of the past important in determining the future? Does the person who controls the past, control the future? Is a lack of knowledge of the past a disability? Do you think false history books should be illegal?

