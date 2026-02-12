Story Summary: A new treatment may allow 98% of the people to be genetically enhanced, but at the expense of the 2% who already are. (Scroll Down To Read)

Two Percenters by CJ Erick

Reginah stared at the crystal vial her friend Twylea had laid on her desk. A gentle light bloomed within the desk’s frosty surface, illuminating the liquid sealed in the vial in shades of lavender.

“Go on,” she prompted. Twylea could be annoyingly slow in disclosing useful context.

Reginah’s friend, like all Socials, was divine-like in beauty, carved from alabaster and gold. Every pose, tiniest movement, or inflection in her voice was precisely tuned to thrill and disarm the observer. Even knowing this, Reginah often fell under her friend’s spell. And today Twylea bore a gift.

“Imagine if you will,” Twylea said, in the purr of a femme fatale, “a world where everyone could be a Two-Percenter.”

Twylea was also intentionally vague, which she knew was frustrating for Rationals like Reginah. And she knew Reginah hated the commoners’ label for her kind. It demeaned the Gifted’s genetic superiority.

“That’s been studied by hundreds of researchers,” Reginah said. “The physiological and genetic inhibitions for those in the general population have never been successfully overcome. At least ten million commoners have died or been disfigured attempting it.” She purposefully ignored the pretty ornament. “The council sponsors continue the research, but the consensus is it will never be done. Discussing it further is pointless fantasy.”

Even for a “Two-Percenter,” a genetically enhanced humanoid, Twylea was a stunning wonder, with enhancements focused on outward beauty, voice, posture, emotional expression. The perfect host, actor, debate panelist, politician. Inches taller than Reginah at nearly two full meters, body fit and toned with little or no work and built along Vitruvian mathematical proportions; flawless skin and golden hair framing her perfect heart-shaped face; eyes the color of the vial’s lavender liquid, the color of wisdom, royalty, and first love; lips and cheeks and ears mathematically perfect; chameleon skin tone adapting to ambient light, mood, and purpose. Cleopatra or Helen or Aphrodite would pale in comparison.

Twylea’s pianist’s fingers tipped across the desk, and the inner light from the desk’s surface sparkled from her golden nails. Her fingers stopped inches away and retreated. “Humor me for a minute.” Reginah found she could do nothing else. “How many of us are there?”

“Here in the North American Region? Two per million. About one thousand. Worldwide—twenty thousand.”

“How would you describe our influence?”

Reginah shook herself to clear her head. “Your Socratic method is annoying. Get to the point.” But Twylea just smiled. “Fine, I’ll play.”

Twylea’s eyes twinkled. “Of course you will.”

“Influence? We’ve been the driving force behind nearly every recent advancement—science, mathematics, physics, art… politics.” She nodded toward Twylea as she spoke the last.

“For how long?”

“You know this, since 2045, when Orinheim and Hatomi perfected their recombinant techniques.”

“And how far have we come in the last fifty years as a species?”

“Since the first hundred were identified and enhanced, trifold acceleration. Even our best statisticians struggle to define the rate of advancement. We continue to surpass the models.”

Twylea smiled in approval, but it seemed bloodless, now that Reginah had withdrawn from her spell. Even her Social persona could not hide her inner tension from Reginah’s Rational inspection.

“Yes. So imagine where we could go if all people could undergo the enhancements and not just the lucky few. Anything would be possible, perhaps even a final, complete understanding of the universe.”

“Or total chaos, reminiscent of the Dark Ages. In the current structure, we lead progress, commerce, governance, albeit through shadow influence. There is no war, no poverty, little disease and that cured in weeks rather than years. The commoners recognize our superiority, if reminded gently on occasion, and we maintain order. But make us all relatively equal again—it could all break down. Or become obsolete. We just don’t know.”

Reginah cursed her friend silently, for wasting her time speculating worthless scenarios. It distracted from the work; twisted her mind in knots. “Either way, it would be ‘Utopia,’ in the Greek origins of the word—‘No place.’—because it’s never going to happen.”

Twylea had let her disarming smile fall, something she seldom did. She bit her lip, something she never did.

“Do you think our privilege is fair?”

Reginah felt her friend’s tension spread to her own thoughts. Why would Twylea push this question to her, a Rational? She wanted a Judicial, or a Sophist. Gratefully, she let Reginah off the hook and answered her own question.

“I don’t,” said Twylea. “For thousands of years, people have dreamed of gods coming from the sky to guide them, or feared others coming to make them pets.”

“I know where you’re going. We are not pet masters. Or puppeteers.”

“We feed them. We keep water in their bowls, and even develop better ways to scoop their waste. And by not working to repair this imbalance, we sentence them to staying in their yards.”

“At best, we are driving the new awakening. At worst, they live in pretty nice yards.”

Twylea’s smile didn’t return, but her eyes turned their full mesmerizing power on Reginah. She pushed the vial inches forward with a finger so well shaped it resembled a ballet dancer’s leg.

Reginah asked, “Is this a new deodorant for the yards?”

“You’re very snide for a Rational. No, darling, this is the magic potion that turns all the pets into gods.”

Twylea paused, expecting Reginah to provide the echo. “How?”

“Orinheim. He gave it to me before he… died.” Dr. Benjamin Orinheim was the esteemed Rational presiding over the Bureau of Genetic Development, the agency through which all enhancements were orchestrated. Even among the Gifted, his name was spoken in hushed tones. A god among gods, she thought, then crushed it immediately. He’d died months earlier in a rare lab accident while repairing one of his gene-painting machines.

“Why did he spend his precious research time working on this problem?”

“Introspection. Regret, I think.”

“Why did he give it to you?”

“He trusted me. I was selected to be one of his consorts.”

“That bastard.”

“No, I applied. This was Orinheim, Reginah. It made no sense for him to spend time pursuing relationships. But he still had personal needs.”

“Maybe he should have ‘enhanced’ those away. And I’m not buying the regret explanation. He didn’t create the rules that favor us. Why should he feel guilty to be Gifted?”

Twylea settled back into the formless ergo lounge, suddenly looking very human and very tired, like a five-a.m. harlot.

“I said regret, not guilt. He asked me to run an underground team to gather reports on the long-term effects of the growing class divide. Our findings were not encouraging.”

“He carried on research without Institute sanction?”

Twylea’s eyes twinkled again. “You would be surprised by what influence can accomplish, even in Valhalla. What Orinheim wanted, he pursued.”

It was Reginah’s turn to sit back and feel tired. There was something very odd and yet suspiciously familiar about Twylea bringing the token and its story to her.

Twylea went on. “The edges are already starting to fray. The latest executive reports show more crime in nearly every district. Even violent crime, for the first time in 25 years, despite nearly universal surveillance and rapid response. Anti-government protests are growing in all seven continental regions. Psychosis, depression, suicide, all on the rise. And all of this supports our findings that things are not going well.”

“And Dr. O’s response was to make us all equal again, introducing a new age of unrestrained materialism, war, and class stratification beyond anything our best models can predict.”

“Possibly. But no pets. No yards. No genetic lottery. No technological injustice.”

“Just all the other really fine types of injustice. So why bring this to me? You have ‘the cure.’ Dr. O and his disciples believed this is the right thing to do. Why not release it to the world? Bring the New Age. Be heroes.”

“His death wasn’t an accident.” Twylea’s jaw was set, and her eyes drawn down, like Athena after she’d wet herself. “He couldn’t live with himself not using it.”

Reginah decided to wait her out this time, as long as it took. Meanwhile, part of her mind processed everything her friend had offered. The neural communications implant in her cortex accessed the Institute’s Date and Records Library, and she reviewed the studies Twylea had referenced. Searching for an academic dagger, Reginah found none, no inconsistencies in Twylea’s story. Of course, the foundation of her revelation, the secret studies and production of the contents of the vial, couldn’t be corroborated, nor could she find any mention or rumor of them. So, none of it could be debunked.

Twylea sat forward again, eyeing the vial. “It adds a peptide sequence on three different chromosomes that simulate the family of genes that allow us to undergo enhancement therapy. Within weeks, most commoners can begin the enhancement treatments.”

Reginah zoomed her eyes in, searching for telltales of molecular magic suspended in the liquid. But the genetic machinery, if it was there as Twylea said, was too elusory for even her enhanced vision. She shifted her spectrum further into the UV range, and the vial seemed to flare with neon fire. But it held its secrets, just colored liquid rocking in the faceted glass.

“So Dr. O solved the problem that a thousand studies couldn’t.”

“Yes.” That, simply.

“The proof?”

“Thomas Belton.”

“The late bloomer? I thought his parents raised him in a Regressive sect, and he was discovered late.”

Belton had emerged in his mid-thirties, long after most Gifted were placed in the program. He had advanced quickly, now a Commercist, leading one of the three North American regional banks in Sacramento. Like most of the Gifted, Reginah had been identified at the age of seven during standardized testing, and her most suitable specialty gleaned over the next two years.

Twylea shook her head, a negative gesture that had crushed men’s hearts.

“He was born a commoner. He applied for the research study, and Dr. Orinheim chose him for his age and demographic, and because his sect ties provided the perfect explanation. The transition took two years. There were others, many successful, but Dr. Belton the most so.”

“So why hasn’t this crossed over from the subjects to others?”

“The gene splicing is stable, and needs a vector.” She nodded at the vial, but seemed to avoid touching it. “Dr. Orinheim chose a rhinovirus. The recipient develops a case of the sniffles, no more.” She eyed the vial now with something like unhappiness. “And then they join us.”

Reginah felt a safety valve about to pop, threatening to blow her annoyance all over the room.

“You’re looking at that thing like it’s a poisonous snake and not the healing elixir for all humanity’s woes. There’s a downside, obviously. Spill it, or stop wasting my time.”

Twylea’s frown deepened, and Reginah had to fight the urge to hug her. Her friend’s voice dropped like a funeral recitation.

“It changes us also.” And that, simply.

Reginah stifled a laugh. She’d at last deduced the real intention of this meeting. Twylea was conducting a psychology experiment, and Reginah was the subject.

“So I’m guessing we don’t become double-gifted.”

“No. At best, our enhancements are rejected over time, and we become… common, as you would say. Worse—debilitating handicaps. Worst—grotesque disfiguration and painful death.” Her eyes swung up to meet Reginah’s, and oh the act was excellent, award-worthy. A single tear gathered in Twylea’s azure sea of an eye. “Socials suffer the most.”

“How do you know this?”

“Dr. Orinheim modeled it, tried to eliminate the rejection. There were trials…” The tear she’d been nurturing slid down her cheek, like a fake glass pearl.

“Why me?” On the surface, her question meant why give Reginah the vial, but beneath that, why choose her for the study? Even as she thought this, a bristling pang of doubt pricked her mind. Damn Twylea and her agenda. Even Reginah’s powers of logic and rationale couldn’t protect her from the psychological hooks.

“Who else but a Rational, and who else among them but someone I can trust? Please don’t hate me. I can’t let it loose. I can’t let it… I just can’t. My niece, Freesia, a Social like me. I know it’s the right thing—for the most people, for the future of our species—but I can’t do this to MY people.” She slumped, seemed to shrink into the body of a young girl, the person she had been before genetic magic had metamorphosed her into a goddess. “Please don’t hate me.”

As suddenly as a light going out, she rose and left the office. Left behind was the MacGuffin, the vial of colored liquid possessing incredible power. Or none.

After Twylea’s after-image faded in Reginah’s mind, she settled back in her chair, pushed herself down into a meditative state, and spoke the word that would trigger her mind into a deep trance.

“Spinneret.”

Her mental processes divided into isolated silos. Her persona, formerly called the “ego,” stood aside much like a spectator at a sporting event, and she observed her logic center dissecting the inputs from Twylea’s visit. She evaluated each of Twylea’s assertions independently, categorized and filed them, and assigned multi-variable Monte Carlo probability curves to each. She then modeled a spectrum of systems, manipulating the individual assertions in hierarchical indices of weighted average relevance. Her communication portal again accessed the Institute’s library to review relevant information in the databases. After these models processed the data to a resolution of initial findings, she adjusted those conclusions by analyzing Twylea’s behavior, mood choices, and emotional expression. The algorithms churned for what seemed like hours, but when the processes were complete, she rose from the trance to find that only six minutes had passed.

With a certainty of 93.6 percent, she concluded that she had in fact been enrolled in a psychological experiment, with a similar certainty that her reaction and response would affect her future opportunities and career track. If it was a test, the vial contained only colored water, and the correct response was to smash it on a crowded walkway to simulate releasing the virus.

The most interesting aspect was that if Twylea’s assertions were true and the vial contained genetic transformation, then the correct response was the same. The benefit of the many superseded the penalties for the few.

She needed a walk anyway.

She scooped the vial into her tunic pocket, took the tube down to ground level, then pushed through the building’s security field and onto the softwalk. The crush of commoners on the walk spread away from her, giving her more than ample personal space as she melded into their flow, some nodding or tipping their sloped hats, most avoiding eye contact. The Institute discouraged special treatment for the Gifted, either deferential or negative, but their efforts were largely unsuccessful. The Gifted would never fit into common society any more than she could step onto this softwalk without causing ripples.

Likely under surveillance, she moved with the tortoise-like flow along the walk, stifling her inclination to press through them. The city was served by several modes of aerial and subterranean public transit, bullet tubes and sky buses, and many private options. And yet the press of walking humanity never lessened, as if there was an informal prohibition against modernity. The influence of fringe anti-progressive cults couldn’t account for it.

Judging from the lack of fitness of the people near her and avoiding her attention, most of them weren’t walking for exercise. Her nose informed that hygiene was also not a priority even in the summer heat. She could smell their disease and age and injury and addiction, in an effluvial miasma that identified all the ills that still pervaded the species. The best efforts of fifty years of Gifted influence had not ended these infirmities. Twylea’s reporting that the vision of “perfect society” was regressing was borne out by the studies, both those performed by her people, and those of the commoner scientists.

These people were in decline, even as the work of Dr. O’s group pushed the capabilities of the Gifted higher. Their problems had devolved into a race against time, the work to save these people. The seriousness of the stakes was exactly why this psychological study she’d been drafted into was so genius.

Eek, how piteous it would be to devolve from Gifted to commoner. Or even worse, to be crippled, a deviant, grotesque being, sub-common. She stifled a shudder, and wished for a strong breeze to freshen the city air. Almost on cue, the whoosh of a bank of urban ventilators kicked on, and a cool breeze carried with it the fragrances of clean linen and endorphins.

Ahead, two city blocks through the adaptive building towers, the city center park rested, like an Eden of green abundance. The circular softwalk around it was always filled with people, a perfect place to make her show of busting the vial and releasing the harpies.

Before she reached the park, at the next crossroad, commoners clotted the softwalk, gawking at some disturbance on the parallel roadway. She approached and the crowd parted, letting her pass. She didn’t possess the arresting beauty of a Social, but she was still physically enhanced to a degree, and an impressive figure with clear dark skin and thick tresses of raven hair that she wore pulled back and tied. When she reached the curbed edge of the road, she found a vehicle accident, a cargo van stopped, and the burly unshaven man she assumed to be the driver. He knelt at the front of the vehicle, blubbering like someone insane.