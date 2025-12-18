After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
em's avatar
em
2d

I’m convinced the man is abusing the android woman. How someone treats “things” says a lot. I was raised to care for and respect my belongings the same way I care for beings. He shows no care for either. If this were a real woman, I don’t believe his behavior would be any different.

And to the question of whether someone can be violent toward a non-biological object yet peaceful toward living beings: I don’t think so. Violence isn’t selective like that. It shows up in how a person treats humans, animals, and physical objects alike.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
TM's avatar
TM
2d

the point of view of the person witnessing the "abuse" is also relevant. We may consider it abuse based on our own experiences and definitions, even if the android can/does not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture