Story Summary: A retired lawyer tries to help an at-risk youth, but feels she has failed him. (Scroll Down to Read)

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Tikkun Olam by Mark Jonathan Harris

The lawyer’s phone call was one she’d been expecting—dreading really—for the past two years. What surprised her was that Deshaun wanted to see her again. Why? “I have no idea,” the public defender said. “You’re the only one he asked for.”

Roz debated several days whether to drive to the Riverside County Jail. Was she the only credulous person left he could call for help? Or was he summoning her there to blame her for everything that led to his incarceration? The need to resolve that uncertainty made the decision inevitable. The drive from Brentwood took two hours, more time than she wanted to ponder all the mistakes she’d made with him.

* * *

Her first impression, when he entered juvenile court in his black Nike jacket, tight jeans, white T-shirt, and white sneakers, was that he was the kind of handsome, reckless youth she should immediately flee. The swag clothes and slight smirk on his lips, as if he were superior to everyone who’d dragged him there, warned her to stay away. She’d gone out with men with the same cockiness and self-regard; it always ended badly.

The white-haired judge appeared to share her skepticism. He’d detained Deshaun in juvenile hall for three weeks for smoking marijuana and assaulting a staff member in his group home. Deshaun had completed his detention, but remained on probation, and the judge continued to question his behavior. Deshaun’s parole officer, a man with a hardened, acne-scarred face, reported that Deshaun was uncooperative at his new group home and he’d tested positive again for pot. His public defender, a petite Latina who seemed fresh out of law school, reminded the judge “drug relapse is common.” The judge acknowledged the fact but said if there were another relapse, he wouldn’t hesitate to aid Deshaun’s recovery by locking him up again. The case lasted five minutes.

Afterward, the LA public defender hurriedly introduced Deshaun to Roz and left them in the crowded juvenile court waiting room. Roz explained that she was a CASA, a court-appointed special advocate who’d been assigned to his case.

“You another lawyer?” he asked as if she were as useless as the rest.

“I’m a recovering one,” she said. “I used to write contracts for a record company that no longer exists.”

“Spotify, huh?” He summarized her recent history. “So how come you doin’ this?”

Though others had asked the same question, she still hadn’t formulated a simple, satisfying explanation. “I’d like to help,” she said.

“You wanna help?” He lowered his voice conspiratorially. “Can you get me some weed?”

For a second she wasn’t sure if he was serious. Her reaction made him laugh. “You really think I want that judge to put my ass behind bars again? Lighten up, lady. You feel me.”

He rose from the plastic chair. “I gotta get the hell out of here.” He nodded toward a burly, dreadlocked man hovering by the entrance. “My chauffeur be waitin’ for me.” Then he strutted out the door.

She called the CASA office a few hours later and asked if they might have made a mistake in assigning Deshaun to her. When she volunteered to become an advocate, she imagined becoming a compassionate mentor to a sweet, 12-year-old foster girl who needed a shoulder to cry on, or advice about boys or schoolwork, or simply an occasional treat to lunch and a movie. It’s what she’d craved growing up, support and encouragement from an adult who would listen sympathetically to her complaints about her taciturn and unresponsive parents. With no children of her own, and no longer work to occupy her, she finally had time to become the warm, indulgent figure she’d wished for as a girl.

Deshaun was not what the CASA training had prepared her for. If the non-profit, which had long experience at this, had a good reason for matching them, she didn’t detect it. “The courthouse is a difficult place to meet,” the young woman who answered the phone counseled. “I can understand why he’d want to rush out of there. Why don’t you arrange another meeting in a more comfortable environment?”

She didn’t want to admit that she hadn’t liked him. Besides, persistence was a quality she prized in herself; she didn’t want to quit because the boy had made her uncomfortable. So she called his group home and arranged to visit him at the end of the week.

The home was in Ladera Heights, a middle-class Black neighborhood beginning to attract white buyers looking for affordable residences. The house was a typical, two-story suburban dwelling from the 1970s, still in good condition, with pink and white azaleas blooming in the front yard. There was no gate, no bars on the window, nothing to suggest that delinquent teens lived there.

Inside, the dreadlocked staff member she’d seen at the courthouse sat at a desk that separated the foyer from the living room, where another co-worker in his early 20s was drinking a Coke and watching Judge Judy on a large screen television. He reluctantly rose and went upstairs to fetch Deshaun.

Deshaun appeared wearing earbuds and bopping to some music on his cell phone. He jutted with his chin to follow him and led her through the kitchen to a picnic table outside. He continued moving his head and tapping his fingers to the music as they sat across from each other at the wooden table, the only two people in the bougainvillea-draped, fenced backyard.

“What are you listening to?”

She repeated the question, louder.

He finally removed his earbuds and passed them to her. She listened a moment, but couldn’t identify the rapper. “Who is it?” she asked.

“No wonder your record label went bust.”

She laughed. “You’re right. We made some bad choices, but I didn’t pick the artists; I just wrote their contracts.”

“I coulda schooled you,” he said and proceeded to play some of the music on his playlist. Though rap was not her taste, she understood now why CASA thought they might bond. He played some mixtapes of Boosie Badazz: “They say that I’m crazy, and some time/I feel like I’m crazy/But I know I’m not crazy/My mistakes don’t make me or break me.” Boosie, he said, was sentenced to eight years in Louisiana State Penitentiary on drug and gun charges and released his album Incarcerated while serving time.

“I hope you’re not planning on following his example,” she said.

His sour look instantly made her regret her comment. “You’re one of those church ladies, right? Looking for a way to get to heaven?”

“No, I’m not a church lady. Not at all. In fact, I’m Jewish, and Jews don’t believe in heaven.”

“How about hell?”

“We don’t believe in that either.”

“You should try three weeks in juvie.”

“I don’t think jails are a good place for anyone.”

“Worst three weeks of my life, you feel me.”

“I can only imagine,” she said.

The curl of his lip suggested he didn’t believe she could. He put his earbuds back in and retreated to his music.

She was quiet for a moment. Although he was intentionally ignoring her, he didn’t get up and walk away. She tried again. “Your mistakes don’t make or break you,” she quoted Boosie. “Whatever they detained you for, it was just one act, one moment in your life. That doesn’t define who you are.”

He removed one of his earbuds. “You gonna say that to the judge?”

“I will if I get a chance, but I need to know more about you. The Deshaun the judge hasn’t seen.”

“Like what?”

“Well, you tell me. Where were you born?”

“Here in LA.”

“Brothers? Sisters?”

“One each. Both in different foster homes.”

“How old were you when you went into foster care?”

“Five… I was five.” He looked away.

“What happened?”

He glanced at the back door of the house as if hoping someone might emerge to rescue him. “Our mom couldn’t take care of us.”

“That must have been difficult.”

“Yeah. My little bro, he…” He paused again. Perspiration beaded his forehead. He wiped it away with the back of his hand. “Can we stop?” He rose abruptly. “I got homework to do. I gotta keep up my schoolwork for the judge.”

His flight shamed her. Her mother had buried her face in her hands and wept whenever she asked about her past. Now she was repeating the same mistake with Deshaun. There was more pain behind his swagger than she’d imagined. They crossed the yard in silence.

Deshaun halted at the back steps of the house. “I never had no court appointed advocate before. I don’t know what they s’posed to do, but could you lend me 50 bucks to pay my phone? It’s due tomorrow and I don’t get paid for the chores I do here till the end of the month.”

She wasn’t sure if he was lying, whether he needed money for his phone or if it was for something else like pot, but she wanted to make up for questioning him so clumsily about his background. She opened her purse and gave him the three $20 bills in her wallet. He didn’t promise to return them.

* * *

To find out what Deshaun found so difficult to talk about, she telephoned his social worker, who hadn’t attended his delinquency hearing. They met a few days later at a coffee shop in Culver City. Mrs. Grisham was in her early 40s, wearing a drab brown sweater and carrying a frayed, overstuffed briefcase that mirrored her own appearance. They exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes before the social worker reached into her briefcase and pulled out a thick folder.

“You realize this is confidential, but you deserve to know what you’re taking on.” She opened the file and, page-by-page, recounted Deshaun’s history as if reading an obituary of someone she’d never met.

At two his father left, never to be seen again. His mother’s new boyfriend beat her badly enough to go to prison, leaving his mother with Deshaun and a baby sister. The next boyfriend dealt meth, which his mother began to use as well. After the birth of a second son, her addiction worsened. Neighbors and a kindergarten teacher noticed that Deshaun and his siblings were dirty and hungry and called the Los Angeles Office of Child Protection. A social worker investigated and issued a removal order for neglect; the children were sent to three different foster families. Deshaun’s mother agreed to parenting classes and drug rehab, but she never finished the classes or the treatment program. After two years, the court terminated her parental rights. Deshaun’s sister and brother were both adopted by their foster families; however Deshaun was unruly and volatile, acting out at school and at home. One family after another took him in, only to send him away again. At 15, after living with five different families, none longer than two years, he entered his first group home, where he lasted less than a year. At the second group home, he started a fight with another boy and broke the nose of the staff member who tried to intervene. That landed him in juvenile hall. His current placement was his third group home.

The social worker turned over the last page, straightened the papers, and closed the file. “That’s it. That’s his story.”

“So far,” Roz said, feeling a surge of anger. “Or have you given up on him too?”

Mrs. Grisham reddened; she had feelings after all. “I have 23 other cases, some with histories worse than Deshaun’s. One of my kids saw his mother murdered by his father when he was three. Another was so badly beaten that he still walks with a limp. You can blame it on drugs, poverty, mental illness, racism—pick your poison—but all these kids have been dealt a crappy hand. A few will overcome it; most don’t, no matter how hard we try. They end up homeless or in prison or having babies they can’t take care of, who also have to be removed and placed in foster care. Maybe Deshaun will be one of the few who breaks the cycle. Who knows? He needs somebody to believe in him. Maybe you’re the one,” she said without conviction.

She stuffed the sheaf of papers into her worn briefcase and snapped it closed, leaving the bill and Deshaun’s future for Roz to take care of.

* * *

Her meeting with the social worker made Roz question what she could realistically do for Deshaun. Despite his troubled childhood, he was good-looking, quick-witted, passionate about music—all qualities that suggested resilience, strength. She thought of the three-foot tall French jazz pianist, Michel Petrucciani, whose lyrical music she loved. Although he was born with brittle bone disease that fractured his bones more than a hundred times as a youth, he didn’t let his disability stop him from becoming a remarkable musician.

Her parents too had managed to overcome the terrible fate of being Jews in Germany under Hitler. Her mother had been a forced laborer in a munitions factory in Fallersleben; the factory was bombed and she’d been left to starve in a concentration camp. Her father had somehow survived two years at Bergen Belsen. After liberation, both were interned in an American DP camp in Linz, Austria. As her mother once told her, “We didn’t have in the world anybody.” All their brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces had been killed. Four days after meeting, her father proposed, and in a few weeks they were married.

When they finally arrived in America, they entombed the past in silence and built a new family to replace the ones they’d lost. If her parents could survive the terror and starvation of the death camps, the murder of their families, and sustain a marriage founded on necessity rather than love, was it inconceivable that Deshaun could overcome the traumas of his childhood? Was he dealt a worse hand at birth than Petrucciani? Did he suffer more than her parents? Boosie Badazz might be Deshaun’s lodestar, but she had inspirations of her own.

* * *

She waited a week, then called and invited him to lunch on Saturday. After an uncomfortably long pause—was he trying to think of an excuse to refuse?—he agreed. She picked him up in her BMW and drove to the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall for lunch. She’d made a reservation at the Post & Beam, but he rejected the restaurant as “too bougie” and chose Taco Bell instead. They ordered tacos and sat at a table in the crowded food court. To make up for the missteps of their last meeting, she opened her purse and gave him two Petrucciani CDs, a solo piano album and a trio with Charles Lloyd.

“This is some of the music I listen to,” she said.

He looked at the CDs. “Never heard of him.”

Although Deshaun knew as little about jazz as she did about hip-hop, music was a safe subject for both of them. Determined not to pry, she let him guide the conversation. He moved from the “badass” artists he admired to the people who pissed him off, the “lame” staff and “fools and fuckups” living in his group home. He brightened as he talked, and it occurred to her that he probably had few people in his life willing to listen to him. Maybe the thought struck him as well, because he suddenly grew silent. “But you don’t really want to hear ‘bout this shit,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s shit.”

He considered her comment, as if deciding whether to believe her. “You remind me of the lady who adopted my kid bro. When I visited, we sat at the kitchen table and she let me go on and on…”

“Do you still visit?” she asked.

“Nah, the family moved to Sacramento. I ain’t seen my bro in three years.” He shifted his gaze to a Latina custodian emptying a trash container. They both watched her a moment.

“What about you?” he changed the subject. “You got a husband? Kids?”

She delivered a quick sanitized version of her history—her brief, childless marriage, twenty-three years in the music business, unexpected early retirement, and no desire to return. Her marriage was what sparked his interest.

“How come you divorced?” he asked.

“We wanted different things.” A glib explanation of a fraught relationship.

“You got a new boyfriend, I bet.”

“No, no boyfriend.”

“Why not?”

Now it was her turn to be embarrassed.

“So you alone too,” he said.

His unexpected recognition of her loneliness touched her. She felt an urge to reach across the soiled paper plates and take his hand.

Perhaps sensing her intention, he pushed his chair back. “I’m never gonna marry,” he vowed. “I didn’t see one happy marriage in any home I lived.”

“I grew up in a home like that too,” she said.

“Then you know what I mean. No way I’m gonna have kids. If you can’t get your shit together, it’s cruel to have children. You just gonna mess them up.”

“I guess I’m fortunate I didn’t make that mistake.”

“You ain’t that messed up. You got it together more than the fucked-up social workers I had.”

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” she smiled.

“Whatever.” He rose. “We better be gettin’ back. I got chores to do.”

She had an urge to hug him, but again she held back. His faint praise was enough for the afternoon.

* * *

A week later she returned to Ladera Heights to help prep him for his coming court date. The hearing clearly worried him; he was more distracted, harder to engage than at the mall. He kept going over the reasons the judge should end his probation while they sat outside at the picnic table. His last drug test was negative; he was doing okay at school, where he was also performing his required hours of community service; and he was avoiding trouble in the group home, although he hated its rules and the “jailors” who enforced them. He didn’t understand why his social worker couldn’t find him a different placement. There had to be at least one foster family in LA who would take him. “I’m reformed, right? Ree-ha-BILL-a-tated. I learned my lesson. You’ll say that in court, right?” he asked, still uncertain how much he could count on her. She promised she would speak on his behalf.

Her assurances didn’t seem to ease his fears. He took out his phone and started to attach the earbuds, signaling their meeting was over.

“You know what would help?” he said as they rose from the table. “A haircut.” He ran his fingers through his kinky hair. “I’m a little short this week. Could you lend me another 50? I wanna look good for the judge.”

She saw that his hair, which was styled in a low fade, was growing ragged at the edges. Maybe he was telling the truth about the haircut. When she handed him the money, his thanks seemed more genuine than last time.

“You know I listened to those CDs you gave me,” he said as he pocketed the bills. “That cat could really punch those keys.”

She laughed. “I’m glad you liked his music.”

“I Googled him. He was a dwarf, right? His feet couldn’t even reach the pedals.”

“Yes, they had to build special extensions for him.”

“They said he was in pain all the time,” he said with surprising feeling.

She wondered if he was talking about himself as well. “It didn’t keep him from becoming a great pianist,” she said.

“Too bad I never lived no place where they had a piano,” he said.

* * *

When Deshaun showed up at the courthouse, she was disappointed to see his hair didn’t look any shorter than the week before. A haircut wouldn’t have made any difference. The hearing didn’t last much longer than the previous one. Although his drug test was negative, his parole officer reported that he’d skipped several days of school, which he’d failed to mention to her. Darnell, the dreadlocked staff member who’d driven him to court, testified that he was still uncooperative and failed to carry out many of his assigned duties, for which they’d docked his weekly allowance. Mrs. Grisham, who showed up this time, rifled through her briefcase to find his file. Retrieving it, she cited another complaint: he wasn’t engaging in therapy in his group sessions. Hearing the evidence mount against him, Deshaun’s Latina lawyer reminded the judge of his traumatic past. His alleged silence in group therapy didn’t mean he wasn’t benefitting. “It takes time, your honor,” she appealed. The judge turned to Deshaun to explain himself.

“I know I shouldn’t have ditched school or slacked off at the home. I had some black days, your honor. Mad headaches. Firecrackers goin’ off every minute in my head. Like they never gonna stop. I’m tryin’, but it’s hard.”

For the first time, the judge seemed sympathetic. Migraines he could understand. His wife also suffered from them. He ordered the social worker to make sure a doctor examined Deshaun right away and report the results at the next hearing. Meanwhile, he extended his probation for another six weeks. Deshaun’s lawyer didn’t even bother calling Roz. “Next time,” she promised as they left the courtroom. “There was nothing you could say to change the outcome today.”

Deshaun didn’t look at either of them, headed straight for the courthouse door. Roz followed him outside. “I wish you’d told me about the headaches,” she said.

“You do one thing wrong, you better have a fuckin’ reason for it. The fact they treat you like shit don’t cut it, but if you sick, like faintin’ or pukin’ or can’t see straight, that’s a different ball game.” He jabbed at his head. “Oh, it’s not mental, it’s physical. That’s why the kid’s so messed up. Send him to a real doctor, not a shrink. The doc will find the right meds for him—fancy drugs with names he can’t pronounce, not cheap ones he can buy on the street. Yeah, that’ll fix him.”

“You mean you made all that up?”

He looked at her as if she were very slow. How could she not see that the judge and parole officer and social worker were all stacked against him? “I miss my weed,” he said. “It quiets the noises in my head.”

A van pulled up in front of the building and Darnell motioned Deshaun to get in. “I don’t know how much more of this shit I can take,” he muttered.

Roz watched, helpless, as the van pulled away.

Mrs. Grisham walked alongside her to the parking lot. The social worker’s exasperation as she searched her purse for her car keys seemed aimed at Roz as much as her misplaced keys, as if she couldn’t get away fast enough from all of them.

* * *

The hearing shook her, made her wonder again what she could really offer Deshaun. She wasn’t a trained social worker or psychologist; she wasn’t even a parent. She didn’t know whether the headaches he claimed were real or imaginary, or how much he told her was true. She knew the dismal statistics for foster youth who, like Deshaun, were disproportionally Black and Hispanic: only 3% graduated from college; 40% of the men ended up homeless; 40% in prison. Had Deshaun’s vitality, and the glimpses of vulnerability he revealed, deluded her about his prospects? What chances were there really for a traumatized Black youth in a racist society? She had no answers, only a refusal to regard him as a lost cause. She waited for some sign from him to decide her next step.

Two weeks later, Mrs. Grisham woke her at eight in the morning to report that Deshaun was AWOL. Did she have any idea where he might be? He’d been missing three days now and unless he showed up by tonight, the court would issue an arrest warrant. When he turned up again—and runaways always did eventually—he’d go straight to juvenile hall. “If I don’t hear from him today, it’s out of my hands,” the social worker declared, clearly looking forward to the prospect.

Though she doubted he’d reply, Roz texted him anyway: Are u ok? I heard u ran away. To her surprise, he answered within an hour: Can u meet me? She considered dialing his cell, but since he’d texted instead of calling, she thought it better to reply that way. Where? When? He named a McDonald’s in Koreatown. How soon can u come? he messaged back.

She dressed quickly and drove east from Brentwood to a part of the city she rarely visited. On her way, she thought of calling the social worker; then she imagined both of them showing up at McDonald’s at the same time. Deshaun would undoubtedly regard that as a betrayal, ratting him out to the authorities, who would only punish him for fleeing. Better to talk first before deciding what to do.

The McDonald’s was in a tiny shopping mall of Salvadoran and Korean shops and restaurants, sandwiched between two high-rise buildings. Deshaun was sitting by himself in the back of the cramped restaurant, tapping the table in time to whatever music was playing on his phone. Fuzz darkened his cheeks and dirt spotted his T-shirt; it was the first time she’d seen him unshaven and disheveled. He removed his earbuds as she sat, his only acknowledgement that she’d rushed across LA to meet him. She asked if he wanted anything to eat.

He ordered a double cheeseburger and fries and a large coffee. He ate as if it were his first meal in days. “Where have you been staying?” she said.

“A friend’s,” he answered vaguely. “But I can’t stay no more unless I pay. He wants a hundred bucks.”

“That’s hardly a friend.” His grimy clothes and matted hair suggested he was lying and had been sleeping on the streets.

He shrugged. “There ain’t a lot of people rushin’ to take me in.”

She told him what Mrs. Grisham had said.

“No way I’m goin’ back.”

“They’ll arrest you, send you back to juvenile hall.”

“You gonna turn me in?” he said defiantly.

“Running away doesn’t solve anything. What are you going to do now?”

He gazed past her at a Korean mother and her two young daughters giggling at a nearby table. Finally, he spoke: “Maybe you could lend me a hundred so I could stay with my friend till I figure it out.”

“Oh, Deshaun,” she sighed. “You know I can’t do that.” It was what she’d feared when he texted; he was only contacting her because she was an easy mark, a gullible white lady he could con into giving him money whenever he asked.

“You don’t know what that home was like,” he said.

“I know you hate it. But let’s talk to your social worker. Maybe she can find a better one.”

“They all the same. You just bouncin’ from one place to another that don’t give a damn about you.” He gazed again at the Korean mother smiling at her children. His expression reminded her of a child staring in a store window at an expensive toy he knows he’ll never have. His eyes suddenly glistened.

She offered him a tissue from her pocket. He dismissed it with an angry wave, blinked back his tears. “You got an extra room in your house?”

The request caught her unprepared.

“You the one person I can talk to,” he said. “You get me. You show me respect. The judge don’t. The parole officer don’t. The social worker don’t. Might as well put that kid’s Black ass behind bars now. He never gonna amount to anything. But lockin’ kids up and feedin’ them bullshit all day don’t change you. If I live with you, I could get my act together, make something of myself, get on a better road. You feel me. It don’t have to be forever, just till I get my head straight.”

She knew she should say no. She’d signed up to be an advocate, not a foster parent. Taking him home with her supported his running away. But this was an emergency, a temporary measure, she told herself, and his watery eyes and the rawness of his need made it difficult to refuse. She couldn’t let him spend another night on the streets.

“Just for a few days,” she said. “Until we can get this all sorted out and find you a better placement.”

“You won’t be sorry,” he assured her. “I can school you ‘bout all the music you’re missin’. There’s a shitload you don’t know ‘bout.”

* * *

Driving back to Brentwood, Deshaun begged her again not to call his social worker. “You don’t know their fuckin’ rules,” he argued. She hadn’t passed a criminal background check. She hadn’t taken parent training classes or had a home inspection or filled out the proper paperwork. Unless she did all these things—which took weeks—child welfare would immediately remove him.

She told him she had no choice; it was the only way to prevent him from juvenile hall, but she agreed to delay the call until it was too late for anyone to pick him up today; at least he could have a good night’s sleep.

“You think it’ll be different tomorrow?” he said and lapsed into silence.