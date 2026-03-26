Story Summary: A young adult is invited by her new, older, love interest on a weekend trip with his friends, but struggles to fit in. (Scroll Down To Read)

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The Wrong Shampoo by Amber Kusmenko

Brandy scoured the rows of bubble gum bright shampoo bottles. How much time had passed already? She looked to the front of the store but couldn’t see the checkout lines. She had only been to Jeff’s apartment once so far and didn’t remember what brand he used; that would have been the safest choice. Start with the easy part: dandruff shampoos were out. Kids’ shampoos were out. Overly girly-smelling shampoos were out. The panic loosened a little. She was left with two contenders: Herbal Essences and Suave. Herbal Essences was $7 per bottle, the most expensive shampoo she had ever seen. It seemed like the one he might conceivably choose, as a successful adult professional in his... early 30s? Returning to the checkout line with Herbal Essences might make it appear like she fit into his world. The other option was what she used, what her family had always used and stretched by adding water as it neared empty, what she had never even questioned buying until this moment. Suave for 99 cents.

The dilemma was that Jeff was the one paying for the shampoo, and it was for communal use at a beach house; probably most of it would be left unused at the house at the end of the weekend. And it was entirely possible $7 shampoo would seem as excessive to him as it did to her, regardless of the circumstances. It wasn’t right to be frivolous with someone else’s money. After another few seconds of breath-holding indecision, she grabbed the kiwi-green Suave and headed for the check out.

The cashier was just starting to scan his items as she arrived.

“I told you you’d make it in time!” He smiled that perfectly symmetrical smile, joyous and certain of himself. That smile inspired people to take big risks with their projects. Or sometimes to take big risks in announcing their attraction to him. His smile let you know that he expected good outcomes.

His request for her to run and get the shampoo was obviously not a test. Not an intentional test. She was supposed to just know which shampoo to get.

“Here you go.” She extended the bottle toward him.

His eyes said it all. Like he didn’t quite believe what he was seeing. “This stuff?”

“They didn’t have a lot of options.” She broke eye contact to study the objects on the conveyor belt, as if they were the most interesting items in the world. Roman tiles being excavated and brought into the light for the first time in millennia. Cheeses and a jam and real whipping cream flowed into the cashier’s deft grasp.

Brandy had had a crush on Jeff since her first day in his class. It had been her last semester of college, and something about finally being 21 let her indulge in daydreams of meeting up in darkened office-hours rooms with an actual adult man with actual familiarity with the experience of female orgasm without it feeling like her fantasy paramour was a predator.

His appeal had more sources than just his age and pretty smile. Jeff had a whole real-world career outside of the school that made his adjunct professorship seem like a touching act of charity; “giving back” to the next generation. Not as cheesy as that, but really, he didn’t have to teach, not like the downtrodden, “those who can, do; those who can’t, teach” types. Knowing him was knowing success was real, not a fantasy she’d been sold in exchange for tuition money.

The way Jeff got so animated whenever someone asked a good question, the way he loved life, or perhaps the way he’d built a specific life that he loved, was inspiring. It showed possibilities for a future where maybe she too could love her life and attack each day with fierce energy and an expectation of happy outcomes.

She never did venture into his office hours in real life, but she had sent him emails about assignments from time to time. She read the non-required books he recommended and sent short, appreciative notes about them. And she’d stayed in touch after graduation to ask the occasional software-related question. Consequently, she’d been included on a mass email announcing his partnership at a new digital marketing company he was forming with longtime colleagues. She’d attended the launch party, and she’d worn a short dress. Alone with him back at his place after, he said what he liked about her was her wide feet that hadn’t been squished to the point of permanent deformity by the wearing of high heels.

“Wild and free, like a woodland nymph.”

“Wild and free, like a woodland nymph.” He placed a finger between each of her free-range toes, not minding that the bottoms of her feet were as rough as a hobbit’s. That had been Wednesday.

Today, Friday, they were getting supplies for a weekend on Fire Island. Monday he was leaving for Asia for a month of vacation before flying to California for a month of work setting up his new company. He had wanted to spend more time with her but was already committed at the beach house.

She was about to meet all his friends, from his own college days at least a decade before.

She was out of her depth.

What did thirty-year-olds talk about? Current events? She’d been meaning to get into that. Careers? She didn’t have one yet. Wives? Cholesterol? She didn’t have much to offer in the way of fascinating conversation, but there was still a chance he would be fascinated by the strangeness of their situation itself. Her youth must be worth something.

Brandy’s toe caught on a warped plank in the boardwalk leading up to the ferry. She stumbled, which made a loud sound, but she didn’t fall.

“I still got the bags!” She jogged ahead a few steps, swinging the groceries like windmill arms, trying to use physical comedy to get that smile pointed her direction once more. She felt clownish, but maybe if she was forced-cheerful consistently enough, it would reprogram her neurons’ default response and become real.

“Careful, there’s no grocery store on the island.” He smiled after he spoke, but was the smile more deliberate than spontaneous? Was he annoyed, for real, that she might have dropped the bags?

He climbed up onto the ferry first and then took one of the grocery bags from her and placed it on the deck. The ferry bobbed up and down, by almost a foot, and faster than she would have thought. Jeff offered his hand and kept her steady, his grip firm and unwavering, as she hoisted herself aboard.

“Let’s go up top!” He stashed their bags just inside the door to the covered part of the ferry, then indicated a ladder. Apparently, there was no risk of thievery aboard the Fire Island ferry. She followed him up; he didn’t wait at the top to offer his hand this time.

Did she perceive a tiny change in him? Was he recalibrating his fantasy image of her and their many differences to incorporate this new information about the shampoo?

The open-air seats on the top level of the ferry were buffeted by sea spray and populated by people in wind breakers and fleeces. They had coolers and bikes and oversized, mesh-sided bags.

“What’s the weather like in Cambodia right now?”

“What’s the weather like in Cambodia right now?” She gripped the railing as her stomach clenched.

“Hot. I can’t wait to get back there—I went five years ago and couldn’t get over how happy the people there were. To have nothing and be so full of joy.”

Sharp anger momentarily blocked her nausea. For the first time, she felt that he wasn’t universally superior to her. Jeff apparently didn’t see the people he met in Cambodia as individual, real, three-dimensional humans with names and hobbies and favorite shirts. He saw them as “cheerful poverty.”

She looked up at him, and her stomach lurched again. Was she any better? Did she see him as an individual person, or was she suspicious of his empathy skills just because he belonged to the monolithic block of “oblivious upper middle class”?

“Do you want to sit?” He gestured to some dry-looking seats.

“No, I think I need to stay here.”

“Sick?”

“Yeah.”

“Do you want to go downstairs where it’s warm?” He placed his hand on top of hers.

“No, it helps to be cold. Thank you though.”

Some of the windbreaker people were looking at her. This was her first ferry ride, and she was supposed to be feeling exhilarated, experiencing the sea and the salt and the blue sky from an angle that many people never get to experience. Instead she was focused on her shivering body, nausea, and doubts.

Jeff and Brandy were the last to arrive at the house.

Everyone crowded around them as they came in, and they all started talking at once. Each of them leaned down, somehow all taller than she was, and did double cheek kisses, one side then the other. None of them smelled like anything, even cologne or perfume. She smelled her own faint B.O. wafting in the air as she swooshed forward and back, forward and back to lean in for the uncomfortable kisses. It happened too fast for her to register whether Jeff was proud or embarrassed introducing her.

Their names flowed in and out of her brain like waves.

“Katrina?” she whispered to Jeff, of a thin, black-haired woman.

“Yes, Katrina,” he replied at his normal volume.

Katrina looked startled.

“Just, um.” Brandy pointed to her own head. “Remembering.” Katrina winced.

Brandy looked to Jeff to check for some kind of change of status in his eyes.

Jeff looked as relaxed as ever, but he had somehow transformed into beach-guy since walking through the door. His shirt was unbuttoned and his hair seemed to radiate highlights; his cumbersome bags had disappeared.

“Where should I put this?” She lifted her backpack helplessly.

He made a face that, although this was maybe too specific, seemed to say, “You care too much about your stuff. Belongings are meaningless.”

“Oh, we’re extra. The organizers and the pregnant couple are taking the private rooms. We’re going to sleep in the hammock outside.”

“Nice!” Was it strange that she’d never lain in a hammock before? As excited as she was to try it, she was uneasy about not having a “place.” The ability to get out of the way and also to recuperate from social interactions was important. She would have traded a hammock for a bunny-like burrow to use as a home base.

Brandy tucked her bag into a corner of the living room, behind an umbrella stand. She was careful to fold the straps in so no one’s foot would get caught. Oh God, what if the pregnant woman tripped on her backpack? She went back and pushed it down again, trying to make it as small and inconsequential as possible.

“I’m starving,” Doug said. She remembered his name because it was so odd—who would look at a baby and proclaim him Doug?

“We got cheese!” Too loud. “Does anyone want cheese?”

No one answered, but that didn’t mean they weren’t interested. Jeff and Katrina peeled off, engrossed in industry talk.

Brandy went into the kitchen, but there wasn’t really room for her. Jeff’s alumni friends were taking up all the counter space: putting away groceries, making drinks, chopping vegetables for the dinner that would be prepared later.

“Can I help with anything?” she asked.

“Nah, just the cheese.”

Yes! They wanted the cheese.

Brandy opened the cheeses and set them on a dinner plate. Immobilized by indecision, she stood looking down at the cream-smeared plastic wraps, wondering if she should keep them for putting away leftovers, or maybe peel the stickers off to place next to the cheeses so people could identify them: brie, Jarlsberg, and a goat something.

Jeff breezed into the kitchen. “Here, use this.” He handed her a wooden cutting board.

Instead of the plate, he meant? Or to cut them on, then put them back on the plate? Were you supposed to pre-cut before serving? When she or her friends served cheese, it often involved drinking and sometimes involved gnawing at the end of the Cracker Barrel (“the good cheese”) like a chipmunk.

“Thank you! I didn’t see the cutting board before.” She moved the cheeses over. A sweep of the drawers did not reveal any little cheese knives, which was a relief, as she didn’t know which went with what kind of cheese or how to use them. She laid out a paring knife and a butter knife.

“Where’s the jam?” Jeff asked. He frowned at the cutting board.

“I just uh, could you open it for me?” She handed it to him. He opened it and handed it back. She considered the cutting board, cheeses far apart like battle ships, unsure of what to do with the jam.

Now it was a test.

Now it was a test.

He reached his hand out to take back the jam. “I’ll show you.”

“Thank you.” Her voice came out more weak and muttering than intended.

He put a little plop of jam between two of the cheeses. It didn’t look all that classy. She could have done that. She was so indignant, she had to actually stop herself from crossing her arms. He fanned out some thin, brittle crackers.

Jeff carried the cheese board to the coffee table in the living room and set it down. “Time for snacks!”

He was greeted by a chorus of thanks.

Brandy’s stomach rumbled, its first awakening since feeling sick on the ferry. There were no free seats on the couch, so she kneeled down in front of the coffee table. With the butter knife, she cut a small bit off the tip of the brie, so small it was like she wasn’t even there. It got stuck on the knife. She held her breath as she tried to scrape it off with a cracker, which of course snapped. She could feel Jeff watching her. Carefully, delicately, she used the tip of her finger to dislodge the cheese from the knife and affix it to the cracker. She was careful not to touch the knife, just the cheese, but still said, “I just washed my hands.” She smiled sheepishly.

“Help me with something?” Jeff tilted his head toward the kitchen, which Doug and the others were finally exiting. She shoved the cracker in her mouth as she followed.

The light from the kitchen windows illuminated his face in gold, and she remembered why she was there at the beach house in the first place. He wanted to spend more time with her. He liked that she was unlike his squish-toed, worldly peers. Her inexperience perhaps read as the inexperience of a woodland nymph encountering the contrived social customs of humans for the first time. And now she and Jeff finally had a moment of privacy. Having noticed her discomfort, he would reassure her and pull her toward him for a kiss.

Instead he said, “You never eat the tip of the cheese first. That’s the best part, so it’s bad etiquette.” He didn’t seem mad. He was helping. There was a special kind of embarrassment that came from eating something you weren’t supposed to. As painful as this weekend was shaping up to be, it was also an accelerated course in becoming a sophisticated person who could hang with successful professionals. She wasn’t all that invested in staying a nymph forever.

“Thanks for looking out for me.” She kissed him and meant it.

Thankfully the rest of dinner was uneventful. There wasn’t quite enough food, but everyone but the pregnant woman pretended to be full. Conversation centered mostly around past seasons at the beach house, and Brandy was grateful. There was no way she could join in and wasn’t expected to, whereas with any other topic she probably would have been.

As soon as the last person ate his last morsel and set his fork down for the final time (she noticed each and every person set their forks on top of their empty plate at an angle, like some kind of creepy code), Brandy hopped up to start taking dishes to the kitchen. It was the perfect cover for continuing to hide from conversation. She was terrified of having to learn to use the dishwasher, but it was worth it to escape what had slowly come to feel like a tableaux vivant, so intensely normal and wholesome it felt like artifice.

She was disappointed to find someone, she had zero memory of the woman’s name, had beat her to the dishwasher. By the pinched smile the woman gave when Brandy entered the kitchen, she could tell she made her uncomfortable. Some unnamed sensory organ deep in her brain told her it was purely because she looked so young, not anything to do with specific instances of her acting too young, such as the cheese or kisses on the cheek.

“No one who cooks cleans up after,” the woman said cheerily. “So that leaves me for clean-up duty.”

That little tidbit of dinner party etiquette was committed to memory, in a way names never would be.

“I didn’t help cook either.” Brandy set two plates on the counter next to the sink. “Let me help clean?”

She shuttled dishes from the dining room to the kitchen in silence. The woman in the kitchen smiled encouragingly with each new round. “What did you study in school?” she asked when the quiet got to be too conspicuous.

It was a question you asked your little cousins at Christmas, not a question to ask a fellow adult. “User interface design.” She scraped some gristle into the trashcan. “What did you study?”

The woman became warm and casually touchy, relieved to have a stockpile of words about her time in a PhD program to spend on this topic.

By the time Brandy got back to the living room, Jeff had gone outside with the boys to smoke a joint. There were some empty spots on the couch now, but she wasn’t sure if she would be stealing one that would be wanted back. She lowered herself uneasily into place. Doug was on his phone and Katrina flipped through a magazine. The television was on with the sound too low to hear the dialogue, so Brandy only pretended to watch it, alert for sounds of people returning for their seats.

Whose fault was this? She had come to a house full of people ten years older than she was, and she had nothing in common with them. She knew ahead of time she didn’t have the social skills or the extrovert’s energy needed to navigate successfully. She had wanted to see up close how happy, successful people lived, like a nature video. She had wanted to see if their happiness was fake. She had wanted to see if it was something she could grow into.

Should Jeff have done more to ease her transition into the group? Or was it her responsibility? Maybe it was a form of respect on his part, the assumption that she could do it on her own; perhaps there was no question that most women he dated (mature, successful, confident women) could introduce themselves and make friends. If she wanted to hang with the big kids, she needed to become less shy, learn conversational footholds faster, accelerate the natural coming-into-yourself process.

Just when it seemed she’d settled it, that it was not Jeff’s responsibility to babysit her when he had only this one weekend to catch up with his friends before a long absence, her brain snuck in one more little punch. Was she needy or was he insensitive?

Regardless of the answer, she determined then to make conversation this weekend, with everyone, until it stopped being an act of bravery and became a matter of habit.

The next time Katrina glanced up from her magazine, Brandy said, “So is everyone here at the house a strong swimmer?”

Katrina smiled a natural, engaged smile, seemingly not put out by this request for interaction from Jeff’s weird young former student. “I grew up in California, so I was practically raised in the ocean. I love it. Most of us met at Stanford, so we all swam and spent time at the beach. And I’m sure you know Jeff sailed.”

“Oh wow, no. That’s so impressive—he has so many hobbies and seems to excel at all of them.”

“Yeah, I don’t know how he pulls that off.”

It went on like that, safe but comfortable.