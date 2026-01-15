Story Summary: A young man claims he is able to “remember” the future. (Scroll Down To Read)

📖 Weekly Short Story

The Tomorrow Man by Richard Zwicker

As a Boston-based psychoanalyst, I have met a number of interesting people. There was Marshall who believed that the world was about to be attacked by alien spores. Carson, who was convinced she had been impregnated by the president of the United States. Then there was Philippe, who accused me of being him and used that as a reason not to pay me. These were extreme cases and each, in its way, was a cry for attention and help. I did what I could. I persuaded Marshall to move to Katovik, Alaska, an unlikely destination for spores or anything else, and if they accidentally dropped there, it was doubtful they would survive. I can’t take credit for curing Carson, whose symptoms miraculously vanished after the progressive, smooth-talking, handsome President Domingues was succeeded by the conservative, elderly, inarticulate President Torrance. As for Philippe, all it took was for me to admit that I liked boiled broccoli and the work of expressionist painters for him to realize that I couldn’t be him.

As extreme as these cases were, they paled in comparison to that of Arthur Kimmel. To look at Arthur, you would never guess that anything was wrong with him.

Whereas many people try to make some kind of statement with their appearance, Arthur’s casual clothes and trimmed hair suggested he was comfortable letting others get the attention. His clean-cut, mid-thirties face always looked affable.

Something seemed to be missing, however, as if he’d just shaved off a mustache, though I have no reason to believe he ever wore one. The one feature that hinted of any problems was his eyes, which despite an affected twinkle, radiated a mild sadness and acceptance.

The first time I met Arthur, he strode into my office with an assuredness that, professionally, I was not used to seeing. It was as if he were reporting to be shot but was confident that the bullets would glance off his chest, leaving only temporary bruises.

“Mister Kimmel,” I said, extending my hand, which he shook formally, then sat down in the easy chair in front of my desk. “It says on your form that you are troubled with some of your memories and would like assistance in handling them.”

“That is correct.”

“Would these be recent or distant memories?”

He looked sheepish. “Neither, really.”

“What do you mean?”

“These are memories of events that haven’t happened yet.”

“I see,” I said, when, of course, I didn’t. “How can you have a memory of something that hasn’t happened yet?”

He smiled. “That I don’t know, and to be honest, I don’t expect you to be able to tell me. The fact is, I do have these memories, and I’d like to minimize their impact on my life.”

“You are saying you can tell the future?”

“I can remember it.”

“That is a gift a lot of people would love to have.”

“Respectfully, Dr. Norris, that is because they don’t have it.”

I nodded. In truth, most people did not want to know the future. “Have you always had this ability?”

“No, thank God. If I’d known what I would receive for Christmas every year or the grades I’d get in school before I even started a class, it would have destroyed my childhood.”

“So when did it start?” I asked.

“At late adolescence I began having what I thought were premonitions. I could sense what was going to happen, an ability I used to make myself popular in school. Kids came to me for advice about who to date, what sport to play, or even what career they should pursue. In my early twenties, these visions became clearer. They told me exactly how a job interview would go or a future argument with a girlfriend. I soon realized it was because these visions were memories.”

“And this has had a detrimental impact on your life.”

“How could it not? Most people’s lives are a mixed bag. There are moments of joy and disappointment that spice up largely routine existences. What gets one through the stretches of tedium and disillusionment is the hope that things will get better. But hope can survive only in uncertainty.” He sighed. “There is little of that in my life.”

“Have you ever tried to do the opposite of what you remember?”

“Yes, but that scrambles my memories. I immediately get new ones, which are very disconcerting. It’s like becoming a different person.” He folded his arms and looked me in the eye. “Listen, no one believes I have this ability. I’d like you to help me live with it.”

“I’ll be happy to do whatever I can, but don’t you already have a memory of how these sessions turn out?” I asked.

He nodded. “It’s not clear that you help me very much, but the sessions are pleasant, and we do develop a healthy rapport.”

That seemed a minimal return on what I charged per hour.

“I have to ask this. Do you know how and when you’re going to die?”

“Yes. I get hit by a car while crossing the street at the corner of Pearl and Broad.”

That was only a ten-minute walk from my office.

“Good lord. And you know when this is going to happen?”

“Oh, yes.”

“Surely, you’ll avoid crossing the street that day,” I said.

He laughed mirthlessly. “I haven’t decided. That said, whenever I deliberately do something contrary to my memories, something worse happens.”

“Worse than dying?”

“Yes, if one factors in my effects on other people.”

For the remainder of our session I tried to get a sense of who Arthur Kimmel was, asking general background questions that he was only too eager to answer.

There was a charming timelessness about him, his lack of guile, his frankness, his trust that I would try to put the details of his life to good use. He worked in a small factory that made expensive vases and other glass products. He had never married because his memory had always alerted him against relationships that would go sour.

His hobbies were jogging and music. He played piano and was partial to the compositions of Erik Satie. Reading fiction held little interest for him because he would remember the ending before he began.

I decided we needed to put his ability to the test. I asked him if he could tell me the final score of tonight’s Red Sox game. He said he didn’t follow spectator sports, for the same reason that he didn’t read novels. He occasionally watched movies and could tell me about films that hadn’t premiered yet, but the nearest was over a month away.

“Can you remember anything about tomorrow that we could use?” I asked.

He thought for a moment. “I can tell you the exact moment it’s going to start raining. I was just about to go for a run.”

For lack of a better prediction, we left it at that.

As he left, he greeted my 4 p.m. appointment, Kristi Hemmerdinger, who I had been counseling for a couple of weeks.

“You know each other?” I asked.

“We’re sort of neighbors.”

Kristi was an introspective divorcée in her early 30s trying to deal with the collapse of her seven-year marriage. She worked as a professor at the University of Boston, specializing in Medieval history. One might think she and Arthur had compatible problems: she thought too much about her past and he too much of his future. One thing Kristi had going for her was hope, but it was fragile and probably wouldn’t mix well with Arthur’s fatalism. I gently ushered Arthur out the door.

The following day was Saturday. I try not to take my work home with me, but to my surprise, I woke up with a heavy feeling. Well aware of how one’s point of view can impact a day, I did my best to ignore it. Then I realized that it was the three-year anniversary of my divorce. Despite my experience and knowledge of psychiatry—or maybe because of it, as my ex had tired of me having an explanation for everything—I failed to make my marriage work beyond fourteen years. My current relationship with Sarah and our two teenage daughters was cordial, but physically, all three were quite removed from me. Sarah had gotten a job on the West Coast, while our daughters were studying and partying at college, one in California, the other in Colorado. I felt the need to talk to one of our daughters, but I’d learned the hard way that neither of them got up before 11 a.m. on weekends.

I was distracted by the sound of rain. I checked my watch: 8:27 a.m. The exact time Arthur had predicted. Well, it could be luck. Weather.com had made a similar prediction, 8:30 a.m., with only the benefit of science. But what if Arthur really could remember the future? I was troubled because of a past memory. How much worse it had to be for him without the benefit of hope? He couldn’t possibly remember the future, but that didn’t matter. He believed he could.

In the following weeks Arthur reported punctually to my office each Friday at 3 p.m. We talked about what he had done during the week. Like many people, he was a man of routines, though he had the added incentive that fewer variances in his life produced fewer future memories. He jogged every morning at 6. He worked in the glass factory from 8:00-4:00. After a nap and dinner, he went for a walk. In the evening he listened to music or practiced the piano. One day he told me how he’d accidentally dropped and broken a vase he’d spent a good deal of time on.

“One moment it was intact. Someone would have paid $300 and admired it in their living room for years. But, because I was momentarily careless, its present and future were in pieces.”

“But didn’t you already know it would happen and try to prevent it?”

He shrugged. “You talk about memories as if they were always at your beck and call. Everyone has memories that, at certain times, they forget.”

I was convinced that the best way to solve Arthur’s problem was for him to intentionally do the opposite of what he remembered, proving that his memories were faulty. He resolutely refused, insisting the confusion such actions caused were worse than discovering his future memories were accurate. I urged him to share some of his memories so I could test their veracity. Surely, he could remember a dominant headline of a newspaper that he could tell me about.

“I’d like to,” he said. “But I don’t dare. The smallest thing can alter your future. That’s why I don’t become rich at the track or buy lottery tickets. The repercussions are too great.”

He wasn’t going to make this easy.

As the weeks progressed and Arthur didn’t, his presence became a reminder of the limits of counseling. I couldn’t help him if he didn’t want to be helped. Near the end of his fifth session, I asked him if he thought our meetings had done him any good.

He smiled, slightly embarrassed. “I have enjoyed them.”

“That may be, but you are paying money to be helped with your problem. If all you’re looking for is company, there are plenty of nice people in the area you could spend time with for free.”

“What I like about our meetings is they are defined and limited.” He placed his hand on my shoulder as if we were old friends. “I am optimistic the end result will be what I hoped for.”

I didn’t see how, but that was all he wanted to share with me on that subject.

As he left, he again greeted Kristi, who was waiting to start her session. They seemed to know each other fairly well, which worried me. Arthur had made clear that he didn’t want his ability to impact others, but Kristi was young and attractive, and Arthur was only human.

The next week Arthur was uncharacteristically ten minutes late. He seemed a bit listless and apologized, saying he’d understand if I cut his session short. I said I could make up some of the time at the end. He then announced that he was discontinuing our therapy. It was my turn to be apologetic.

“I understand. I’ve done my best, but I’m afraid your problem is one that I’m just not equipped to handle.”

“I am satisfied with the results.” Again, a halfhearted smile on his face.

“Because you remember them? What are they?”

“I’m sorry, but as I’ve told you, it’s best I not divulge the future,” he said.

Was he making fun of me? That would have been totally out of character. But I saw no evidence of change, and no indication that it might come later as a result of anything we had done.

I allowed our session to go five minutes over to make up for his tardiness. Maybe I just didn’t want to give up. He asked if there were any other psychoanalysts I could recommend. I had colleagues whose work I respected but little hope they could do him any good. Nonetheless, he insisted I write down their names and phone numbers.

Finally, he asked me if, in my professional opinion, he would be better off trying to deal with this problem himself by cultivating more personal friendships. We’d been over this before, and again I told him that I knew of no counselor who wouldn’t encourage developing friends.

“Because I don’t really have any,” he said.