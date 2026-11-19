Story Summary: A young boy seeks the approval of his father through hunting, but finds he doesn't have the stomach for it. (Scroll Down To Read)

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The Stone Piles by Jesse Rowell

Sitting over a plate of scrambled eggs with his orange hunting vest hugging his shoulders, the boy’s father told stories of the hunt. He showed how he sighted a deer in his rifle’s scope and pulled the trigger. The smell of sweat and leaves filled the kitchen as the father talked, and the child listened. The boy imagined his father chasing the animal, following its blood trail across the scattered leaves until cornering it somewhere in the forest. Then blam! A final shot to the head like he had been practicing with rubber bands on his stuffed animals.

“Maybe someday, Gregory,” his mom said. “Someday, your dad will take you hunting?”

The boy’s father looked off in the distance and shrugged each time the suggestion came up, and the boy watched him. Gregory dreamed of the day his father would shout hurrah, wallop him on the back, and point at the animal they had shot together. He held himself still listening for his response. But his father never committed to a hunting lesson. Instead, the man only heaved himself out of his chair for a shower and a nap.

“Come on, honey,” she coaxed his father one autumn day. She held his forearm affectionately against the table. “Isn’t it time you take him out? You can have him practice shooting something small by the stone piles. You don’t have to take him up into the mountains.”

Gregory’s father pressed his lips together, inhaled through his nose, and looked down at his son. The child straightened his shoulders and looked for lines of approval on his father’s face.

“Yeah, small things first. Target practice by the stone piles.”

The stone piles. The place sounded magical to the child, a place where dragons and wizards tangled. He spent afternoons daydreaming about them, cultivating trees and gardens in his mind, building a fort behind slabs of stone. He would hunt porcupines with a stick sword replaced by a real gun. Not the harmless kind of porcupines, but the kind of monsters that ran wild in his imagination, shooting quills and blinding heroes.

Weeks passed, and the boy thought his father had forgotten his promise. He watched his face at dinner, and when he left the table, he looked up at his mom.

“I’ll remind him, sweetie,” she assured him.

Gregory never heard his mom remind him about shooting practice or the stone piles, but he thought she might ask him while they lay in bed, in the whisk of whispered words they shared sometimes.

The stone piles should have caves to explore and a chest filled with treasure. Gregory planned to set boobytraps to protect his secrets, nets with rocks hanging above entrances that could be loosened at any moment to crash upon an enemy’s head. His classmates would ask to be a part of the stone piles tribe, and they would adopt some of the stray cats that crouched in the fields, and they would all play deep into the long afternoons.

On the bus ride home from school, he stared out the window and dreamed of his fort by the stone piles. Pastures passed, and sometimes roadkill, which the older boys claimed got cooked in cafeteria lunches. It made Gregory glad to have his lunchbox each time he glimpsed a deer crumpled on the side of the road. His sturdy lunchbox, its metal surface depicting a space battle from a movie he had never seen, with its heroes shooting laser cannons at spaceships. The stone fort should have laser cannons. He traced his fingers over the raised images on his lunchbox.

A bully flicked his ear. “Hey, Petee. Your family too poor to buy hot lunch?”

Gregory shrugged and tightened his lips. The cafeteria lunches looked tasty enough, hot pizza and burritos, but what if there was roadkill in them? He didn’t want to admit to the bully that his soggy honey sandwich sat uneaten in his lunchbox.

“That space movie is dumb,” the bully taunted.

The bus creaked to a stop, and its doors hissed open. Gregory jumped down the stairs and tumbled to the ground, his lunchbox spilling its contents across the gravel road. The sandwich in its wax paper, a granola bar, and juice box, all on display for the bemused faces pressed against the bus windows as it drove off in a cloud of dust.

He wiped grit off his teeth with the back of his hand and waited for the bus to disappear. The wind came down from the mountains blowing dust and rustling the leaves in the culvert. He bent down to clean off the pieces of his lunch in the way he imagined his father did with animals left on the ground.

The juice box had tumbled under the metal bars of the road’s cattle guard, a barrier meant to stop cattle no longer living here. He dismissed the idea of retrieving his juice box. His arm might get caught between the bars, the horror of being trapped against the ground and yelling for help in hopes that his mom would hear him.

Walking home, he began to imagine his stone fort again, its smooth and rounded edges, when a bundle of black fur interrupted his thoughts. A stray kitten, no more than a few months old, hobbled away from Gregory in halting hops toward an abandoned trailer. It turned to watch him from under a doorstep, its green eyes staring at him from the shadows.

He felt revulsion as he watched the kitten back itself under the wreck, a feeble pathetic thing unaware that he posed no danger. It cowered as it watched him, ready to recede deeper into the shadows if he got closer. He felt angry, but he didn’t know why. The thing’s suffering made him want to hurt it more, to drive the animal out of his thoughts so he could return to daydreaming. Seeing it here made the desolation uglier, an ugliness that told him he would never win his father’s approval, that he would never go hunting, that he would never find the stone piles.

Its mom must have abandoned it, he thought. She wasn’t here to hiss at him and carry her child away by the nape of its neck, lick the goop crusting its eyes. Not worth the effort to teach it how to hunt. She had left it to starve in the dust, spent of energy, unaware and dumb.

Gregory placed his honey sandwich on top of wax paper, crunching like dry leaves as he laid it on the ground. The kitten did not move toward the sandwich. It did not acknowledge that food had been placed in its proximity. Gregory waited for it to move, waited for it to show a sign of gratitude. It felt like a staring contest. Gregory kicked the sandwich like a kickball at recess.

When he opened his eyes, eyes that had clenched shut when he had kicked the sandwich, he saw pieces of soggy bread splattered against the hill, a mash of dull beige indistinguishable from the browning leaves and dirt. The hollow under the doorstep was empty. No green eyes peered out to watch him. Angry that it had run away, angry that he had started to feel sympathy for its gross life, he ran up the road until he reached the fence surrounding his home.

That night over spaghetti dinner, he thought about the kitten as he watched over his fork while his father slurped up tangled braids of red noodles. Gregory thought about what food he could hide in his lunchbox to feed it after school, something his parents wouldn’t notice missing from the pantry. Maybe late at night, he could steal some sugar and put it in a bag for the kitten. White sugar made his jaw tingle when he sneaked handfuls of it into his mouth while they were sleeping.

“Watcha got on your mind, son? You look like you’re planning something that will get you in trouble.”

Gregory opened his mouth to answer, but his mom placed a hand on his arm. “He ate all his lunch at school today. No wasted food. We’re proud of him for that.”

“Humph.” His father shrugged. “It’s not that hard to learn how to eat. Basic skill for survival. An animal who doesn’t know how to eat is diseased. I came across an elk drooling like a fool just staring at me. Didn’t move an inch when I approached. I didn’t shoot it. No sport in killing a diseased animal. You know, you should pack his lunch with some of that flank venison. Bet he would be the only kid in school eating meat that his dad shot.”

She looked pensively down at Gregory. “Okay, maybe a little. It might be hard for him to chew. And, you know, the lead fragments.”

“It’s not that hard to learn how to eat.”

The venison stunk up his lunchbox the next day at school so that everything tasted like deer meat. He tried sneaking out pieces of honey sandwich, a metallic thwomp each time he closed the lid of his lunchbox, but the smell drifted across the cafeteria table. Kids wrinkled their noses.

“What the fuck are you eating, Petee? A shit sandwich? Petee eats shit.”

He closed his lunchbox and stuffed it deep inside his backpack. When he returned to class, his teacher shook her head and instructed him to leave his backpack outside the classroom door. Classmates snickered at him that afternoon on the bus ride home.

At the cattle guard, he dropped the remains of the honey sandwich between the metal grates. He walked to the trailer where he had last seen the kitten and held out the deer meat. No kitten sat beneath the steps. He placed the meat on wax paper and backed away. When he reached the hill above the trailer park, he thought he saw something dark, maybe the kitten, pulling the deer meat back under the trailer.

The days grew shorter as hunting season dragged toward its close. Gregory’s father talked about shooting a deer in the neck when dusk had nearly stolen his light, how he had seen the animal far off in the distance, and how he had crept up the hill until he was sure his bullet would connect, but stumbled on a rock and missed its torso. He recalled a time when he was younger and more athletic, how he could kill a deer with a single arrow from his compound bow, certain it caused the animal no pain.

Gregory didn’t understand all the words his father used but pictured him pushing through the oak brush to stalk the animal. He looked back at his mom, hope tempered with frustration.

“This weekend?” she asked. “You can take him to one of the empty lots and have him practice.”

“Sure,” his father said in a way that the child knew he was lying, the higher pitch to his voice, but Gregory grinned in happy confusion after being rousted out of bed early the following day by rough hands and coffee breath. “Come on, son. Let’s go hunting.”

They walked past trailers and fallen fencing. Gregory could barely contain his excitement as their feet crunched against the gravel. He knew the stone piles lay somewhere beyond the trailer park, somewhere he had never seen.

“The lesson starts before we get there,” his father said as they walked. “Never point a gun at me, you got that? Even if your finger is nowhere near the trigger. You got that?”

Gregory nodded solemnly.

“This is a .22, so you won’t get much kickback. We’ll have you start on something small, like rabbits. The fastest way to find a rabbit’s nest is by its smell. It’s going to stink, a really nasty sweet smell, you know? Like when you used to pee your bed and tried hiding it from us for a couple days.”

Gregory’s cheeks flushed with shame, but he looked up at his father and straightened his shoulders, determined that he would win his father’s approval today out of all days, that he would shoot an animal dead in the head, and his father would shout hurrah and wallop him on the back. His father would be proud of him, give him that same soft look of adoration that his mom sometimes gave him, and help him build a great fort at the stone piles.