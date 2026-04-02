Story Summary: A Jesuit monk examines the Encyclopedia of Sentient Species to determine if there is anyone in the universe incapable of sin.

Take the poll for this week’s story, “ The Seven Absent Sins ”:

(It’s completely anonymous…and fun!)

“Resident Philosopher” Nalini’s take:

Nalini Jacob-Roussety ties simple questions to deeper philosophical frameworks! Listen to her discuss the poll question above. Comment in the discussion area at the end.

It's Time to Subscribe

💡 Paid subscribers help us publish stories like this every week and access our full archives.

📖 Weekly Short Story

📖 Email cut short? Read This Story on Substack

The Seven Absent Sins by Nathan Ahlgrim

The compiled knowledge of the 89 species in the Galactic Confederation of Intelligences has never been a priority for earthbound scholars. Our collective ignorance has metastasized ever since the Declaration of Terran Egress, which has now kept us in isolation for a full 100 years. With our retreat from after Confederation came the effort to suppress all access to galactic knowledge in a vain attempt to reestablish a distinctly and purely human society. It was a defensive measure which I believe has been the primary cause of our cultural and scientific stagnation.

We of the Jesuit order have been unwavering in our advocacy for transparency and universal access for all scholars to the work of our galactic brethren in our tradition of scientific study in the service of God. However, my hours locked away with the Encyclopedia of Sentient Species have forced me to appreciate the reticence of our various leaders to open the galactic library to human study. Like windswept seeds, I fear the motes of this knowledge will take root as an invasive species in our collective psyche.

The newly accessible histories of the GCI have stimulated a glut of reports from our order as we search for lessons that humanity can draw from the Confederation. The Confederates’ scientific prowess is transparently instructive, but so too are the hierarchy of and partnerships between member species. My colleagues have since published reports on these and other notable features of the GCI. Some have noted the enduring opportunity for all member species to self-determine, which is largely self-evident given the ease of the Terran Egress. Others focused on the incredible diversity among the species, with sentience appearing in systems we would not consider biological in our classical—if limited—definition.

The publishing boom on galactic knowledge came and went close to a year ago. I have delayed releasing my report because I fear its consequences. My goal was to scrutinize our galactic companions to inform our own morality. I have studied the carnivores, herbivores, and mineralivores. I have reflected on the warmongers and pacifists. Among them I found models of a more virtuous humanity.

Sin plagues humanity, none more so than the Seven Cardinal Sins canonized by our pontiff so many centuries ago. Humans seeking God are tempted by these Sins. I, myself, am pulled toward immorality, and through denial of my base nature I have come to know Him.

Temptation toward these Cardinal Sins does not coexist with sentience as reliably as I originally believed as an ignorant and biased human scholar. Although we have always been taught that Man is sinful by nature, I do not think I was alone in my assumption that “Man” was meant to encompass any and all sentient species. Once a species can react to, internalize, and control their environment, how could Sin not follow? To control is to take ownership, and to take ownership is to wrest control for our Creator. This was the inevitable progression. Or so I thought.

The following is a collection of exemplary species who are incapable of a certain Sin by their very design. A common feature is the removal of certain choices. Although they all maintain some level of what humans consider “free will,” many are restricted. They may be unable to move with intent, but it frees them to live with intention.

Their lives are alien in the truest sense of the word. I fear they cannot teach us how to be righteous, for their lives are unattainable for any human. But I submit that their very existence demands a restructuring of our moral code, and perhaps, even to our relationship with the Divine.

* * *

Species 14: Lumocelia of Sigma III

Absent Sin: Wrath

Wrath is perhaps the easiest Sin to imagine as absent in a species. Without resource pressure or mate competition, there would be little reason to develop the capacity to harm your brother. However, nearly every species finds some reason, provoked or petty, to harbor wrathful thoughts and actions.

The Lumocelia are a soft-bodied, amorphous species, largely restricted to the humid equatorial region of their home planet. Boulder fields covered in a moss-like carpet serve as their primary habitat. The equivalent to an adult in their species is entirely immobile, leading the exploratory GCI survey team to be skeptical of their sentience. And yet, the deep-learning algorithm housed in the routine observation satellite stationed above one of the Lumocelian colonies deciphered a rich language and culture expressed through the bioluminescent displays emitted from the soft protuberances of all adult individuals.

Given the relative slowness of the Lumocelian metabolism when compared to the native moss-like growth—their exclusive food source—resource competition and habitat crowding is wholly absent. They do not steal, they do not war. Once the GCI’s algorithms successfully reproduced the Lumocelian language, its inquiry into native conflict was met by utter confusion. No member of this species could even deny the existence of Wrath because the entire concept was too foreign for them to comprehend. Their entire adult lives, as all interviewed individuals soberly reported, is devoted to their cultural luminescent displays. Nowhere in these displays appear messages of hatred or violence; a commonly shared aesthetic beauty is the convergent point for this species’ entire culture.

* * *

Species 76: Megaploidorons of Thnubin I

Absent Sin: Lust

Sexual reproduction and Lust are inextricably linked in many human traditions. Lust is typically described as a sinful byproduct of a necessary biological drive, something to be controlled but never erased. However, just as an absence of resource competition seemed to remove the capacity for Wrath in the Lumocelia, the absence of sexual pressure has endowed the Megaploidorons with a complete absence of Lust.

The Megaploidorons are a technologically advanced species. Their radially symmetric bodies resemble a mobile, humanoid anemone. Their reproduction deviates from the evolutionary trajectory common to most species in that it has never been restricted to a single member of each sex. Contrary to a successful human fertilization, which requires millions of gametes from a single male even though only one gamete provides its genetic material, a Megaploidoron reproductive event requires a single gamete from thousands of individuals.

The first observation of their fertilization event was so foreign to visiting GCI observers that it was first interpreted as a cultural display. It is linked to their lunar cycle and is automatic: every member of the species spontaneously releases a gamete into the atmosphere, which likely accounts for the fact that all residential and commercial structures are entirely without a roof. Chemotaxic attraction induces the formation of 1-4 gamete clouds across their planet. No member of the Megapoloidoron species forewarned their GCI observers because the fertilization event is an important but emotionally neutral occurrence, no more noteworthy than the renewal of a business contract.

Note: space travel is all but impossible for this species as a result of their reproductive mechanism. The minimum population needed for the birth of a new generation is impractical for space flight to the point of being impossible in practice.

Behavioral, and therefore cultural, sexuality is impossible since anonymity permeates every aspect of the sexual reproductive cycle. These beings are freed from Lust by their inability to link sexuality with any entity smaller than their entire species.

I confess to temptations of the flesh. At times these temptations are made more persistent under my vow of celibacy in service to my Order. And yet, I do take comfort that I can make the choice to abstain from reproduction, whereas the Megaploidorons are compelled to participate.

* * *

Species 53: Ageneses of the Debris Field Surrounding Exin B

Absent Sin: Greed

How charitable even humans become when their survival depends on another. The giving spirit of Christ is never more prevalent than in times of tragedy, when communities become fully interdependent and can only survive from the summed work of their brethren. Sadly, demonstrations of such selfless production are generally restricted to periods of disaster or poverty on Earth. The periods of abundance are the ones that stimulate Greed. It is for this reason that I searched the Encyclopedia for a species without Greed expecting to find one who was ascetic by necessity from a world choked of resources.

My assumptions were again proven misguided. The species I found to be unfettered by Greed is the Ageneses, self-perpetuating automata which range from a decimeter to tens of meters in diameter, all roughly spherical. They number in the low thousands, residing in the silicon-rich debris field orbiting their home star. Most models of species evolution suggest that the Ageneses are the product of a singularity event from an earlier biological species who sought to obtain immortality through the sacrifice of their original forms. Although not a biological species as such, they perpetuate the culture of their biological ancestors.

The true intelligence of the Ageneses was inadvertently unveiled when the GCI observation team removed a small automaton to investigate its construction. Such an act of capturing any sentient life is, of course, expressly forbidden within the GCI, but the team acted before Ageneses sentience was recognized. Immediately upon the automaton’s disappearance behind the bulkhead of the GCI ship, the Ageneses swarm began fabricating replacement parts for the ship and propelling them toward its cargo bay. They were, it was soon discovered, bartering for the safe return of their compatriot. The automaton was returned in short order. When the observation team returned after a period of nine Earth years, they were greeted by a reenactment of the event, a ritual practiced by the Ageneses to teach their newly constructed members about the importance of trade and the fragility of their continued existence.

The removal of that one individual provoked such panic because each Ageneses is responsible for synthesizing a single molecular compound that is necessary for the repair and rejuvenation of itself and its neighbors.

The resulting division of labor makes every individual an obligatory component of the species’ survival. To withhold its molecular production would be to commit a murder-suicide of genocidal proportions. Nothing can be gained by an individual Ageneses from hoarding its product; Greed is absent in this abiotic species.

* * *

Species 16: Sulphorians of Triquel II, largest moon

Absent Sin: Gluttony

The pleasures of life provided by our Creator so easily mutate into sins of the flesh. Sin is defined by a matter of degree. Gluttony is a constant temptation by the human body, as we are driven by our baser instincts to gather and indulge. Modern interpretations of this Sin acknowledge Gluttony tempts us in many forms. Classically, Gluttony was defined as the overconsumption of foodstuffs. The precise opposite behavior is also gluttony in the moral sense: those ascetics and fanatics who forgo all but the minimal sustenance similarly overconsume what they wrongly interpret as “control.” The Sin of Gluttony shuns the balance prescribed to us by our Creator.

In the Sulphorians, the Creator’s balance is immutable. Mature members of the species are another example of sinlessness facilitated by a removal of choice. Mineral-rich vents on the ocean floor are their singular food source, the output of which has been estimated to be more than one thousand times the nutrition needs of the population at its peak. Sulphorians metabolize the vent exhaust to grow and secrete a rigid shell. Ocean currents dictate the whorls and overall morphology of the shell which is reminiscent of a conch; the size and shape of the shell are not known to have any bearing on the success or rank of the individual.

Sulphorian biology prevents over- or under-consumption of the only available food source. Nutrient absorption is an unconscious process governed by a chemical reaction in their digestive system. Ocean vents provide a glut of resources, but the Sulphorians cannot glut themselves since once their needs are met, they are physically incapable of consuming more. Gluttony is often tied to Greed, as overconsumption often requires a hoarding of resources. Sadly, the Sulphorians are still vulnerable to the Greed of ideas, jealously hoarding their intellectual material. Of the many joys available to the Sulphorians, however—including sub-sonic symphonies, release of their young, and elegant proofs in fluid dynamics—consumption is not one of them. Consumption is rote, it is instinctive, and it is self-limiting; Gluttony has no meaning to them.

* * *

Species 40: Perpetumon of Wrendin IX

Absent Sin: Sloth

Sloth is a constant temptation for any God-fearing individual, a sin ever more enabled by our relentless technological advancement. As soon as there is unoccupied time, all but the most disciplined disciple will spend that time at rest, shirking the opportunity to help their brethren or strengthen their spirit. Humans long ago separated effort from survival, which in part explains the modern epidemic of mindless and fruitless Sloth. Not all advanced species are afforded the opportunity of complete rest. Although unpalatable to human taste, it is ultimately to the species’ spiritual benefit.

The Perpetumon are a unique case in the GCI in that they are a sentient species fully residing inside a larger, less cognitively advanced creature. Similar to the mutualistic relationship between humans and their resident gut microbes, the Perpetumon are rooted within the cavernous digestive system of their host, the gargantuan and slow-moving Montepedae which roam the forests of Wrenden IX as the only fauna on the surface of the planet.

Individual Perpetuma are fiercely territorial. The health of their host is dependent on continuous and active repair of the digestive lining, which is divided into hexagonal territories approximately thirty-square centimeters. Such precise parceling of territories is believed to be biological in origin, being the exact size and shape of a Perpetuma’s six outstretched hands. The species likely evolved in response to the low-quality diet of their hosts, and their technical complexity now enables their host to consume any and all available biotic material.

Once a territory is established, Perpetuma permanently root themselves in place. Labor can therefore not be divided or reallocated amongst individuals. The most powerful and revered Perpetumon is bound by the same menial tasks at the same rate as the lowest in their number. Truly, the unceasing effort has benefited the spiritual development of these people hidden from the outside world. Their tradition is to withdraw into their manual labor in times of distress or uncertainty, which has facilitated the continuation of their culture through paradigmatic shifts that would trigger calamity in human communities.

Note: The Perpetumon unwittingly asserted their sentience to the GCI via their attempts to communicate with their hosts. Within a period of approximately 150 Earth years (0.7 local years), the Perpetumon communities in all six of the presently living Montepedae began broadcasting wide-band electromagnetic signals in hopes of reaching the deaf ears of their host. At the time, their oral traditions held the Montepedae as their creator/godhead. The Montepedae, having no cognitive capacity to perceive these messages, did not respond. However, their efforts opened conversation between Perpetumon populations. Although these events triggered a cataclysmic rift in their underlying philosophy, it was this communication effort that enabled the Perpetuma to be recognized and ultimately accepted by the GCI.

* * *

Species 07: Solocrium of Nedric III

Absent Sin: Envy

Envy resides in any comparison between ourselves and our neighbors. No matter their standing, it seems the curse of psychology to covet another’s wealth, social standing, life partner, or some other facet out of our reach. I was not surprised, therefore, to find an utter lack of Envy in the Solocrium, as it had evolved without the ability to compare. Not only was it the only sentient entity on Nedric III, but it was the only life-form on the planet of any kind. The Solocrium was singular, and too entrenched in its isolated psychology to learn Envy after contact with the GCI.

This is not to paint the Solocrium as a passive creature. Its eight multi-jointed appendages were in constant motion reshaping its rocky environment. What began as utilitarian construction of channels and dams to reroute the continent’s water flow gradually evolved into intricate sculptural and engineering feats. When the Solocrium desired a new façade or artistic expression, it objectively evaluated the project to be possible or impossible. Without a neighbor to create the impossible, it was saved from Envy.

As previously mentioned, its psychology was so deeply rooted in its isolation that extraplanetary colonization failed to introduce this Sin into its life. Over 57 Earth years, Nedric III was colonized by the technologically superior Brexis species. The Brexis are renowned among the GCI for their mastery of advanced metallurgy, and infamously barred from GCI membership. Their blanket disregard for native species on any planet they colonize is fundamentally antithetical to precepts of the GCI.

The Solocrium observed the mile-high spires and geodesic domes following the Brexis occupation with awe, but it never coveted any of its colonizers’ creations. Its admiration remained even when the Brexis barred it from entering any and all of their newly constructed habitats. The Solocrium deferred to the obvious technological superiority of the Brexis as they systematically monopolized all available resources. Nedric III is now entirely a Brexis world, and the destruction of the Solocrium serves to remind all God-fearing species that morality in the face of evil often ends in martyrdom.

* * *

In my months of active meditation, never did I uncover a species free of the final Cardinal Sin. Sentience breeds Pride, that coveting of oneself. We are made in the image of God, but then we become makers and view ourselves as a god.

Even with our shared Sin of Pride, these six species trouble me, as they should trouble all faithful humans. Are we more moral for our flawed biology which forces us to choose the just path? Or are these others, our galactic compatriots who lack our temptations, a more perfect image of God?

I cannot help but fear we are God’s rough draft, and each of these species outlined in my epistle were corrections to our flaws. Our benevolent Creator did not erase us in a Great Flood, but we were left to toil in our tainted forms as He breathed life into more perfect creations. Have we been forgotten, or even forsaken? Do our flaws pull us farther from God?

I may never learn the answer. We, as humanity, may not be meant to learn it. A shameful part of my being yearns to return to ignorance. Had I been gifted with foresight, I may have argued to keep the archives of galactic knowledge locked. But as I sit with these hard truths, I am obliged to conclude that angels must walk among us, somewhere in the galaxy.

As yet undiscovered, there must be a species whose very nature—very biology—glorifies God without the possibility of mortal Pride. They may be the fabled people who founded the GCI to usher the galaxy into an era of unprecedented cooperation and community. The ultimate and most perfect people created could have been the first to be breathed to life, for what is time to our God?

I do not request any action be taken following this report. I cannot in good conscience recommend a continuation, an amendment, or an abandonment of faith, because I continue to believe that human minds are not meant to know the ultimate Plan, be it spiritual or physical. I simply submit my report so that all members of the faith can draw their own conclusion.

I take comfort in a galactic addendum to Pascal’s Wager. Our Galactic Confederates could be proof of our divine abandonment, but they could also be proof of our unique relationship to our Creator. I choose to believe the latter, because only good can come from that choice of faith.

And so, I will continue to toil in service to my Order and in deference to my Creator. I may be doomed to toil as a lowly animal, but my very curiosity tells me I have a soul, if only a flawed one.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Are there times when it is (or is not) appropriate to limit access to information (or technology) to safeguard culture? In “sin” a cultural construct? Do you think that sentience automatically gives rise to sin? Which species scenarios did you find most or least plausible for being true? For example, do you think without resource pressure or mate competition, there would be no wrath? Do you think there could ever be a scenario (via variations of the situations listed) where humans are no longer tempted by a particular sin? For example, if there were unlimited resources, would humans no longer feel greed? If we found sentient life on other planets, how do you think that would affect humanity’s (or your) relationship with God? If you believe, is it only because of Pascal’s Wager?

MISSED last week’s story?

👉 Unlock full story archive.

Last Week’s Poll Results:

AWARDS:

Rated “Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated “Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated #1 “The Very Best Literary Magazine” by Ranker

Rated “Top 50 Fiction” on Substack

Print Mag Subscription

NEWS:

🤟Our newest book was just released, “Best of 2025” Pick up your copy today!

🖥️ Want a book club with a focus? We have started a Meetup Page for our virtual/zoom and in-person short story discussion groups. Join today!

🆘 Volunteer as an acquisition reader and help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that make you think. If you’re interested, just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up.

👩‍🏫 Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Maddie

Get 30 day free trial