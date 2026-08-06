After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
18h

"This story has been brought to you by Metadyne...perfect happiness in a bottle..."

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